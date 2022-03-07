TowerData, The Leader in Email Data, Launches New Email Fraud Prevention Service

NEWTON, Mass., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TowerData, LLC ("TowerData"), the largest provider of email profile data to the fraud industry, has now become the newest Fraud Prevention solutions provider with enhanced proprietary features. As ecommerce companies continue to scale, attract, and retain users, fraudsters have firmly set their sights on online businesses. Global payments fraud has tripled, rising from $9.84 billion in 2011 to $32.39 billion in 2020. It is projected to cost $40.62 billion in 2027—25% higher than in 2020 (Merchant Savvy, 2020). TowerData's new Fraud Prevention API helps companies to combat the increased threat, mitigate risk and protect their users.

TowerData's Proprietary Insights TowerData is the top supplier of email activity metrics to the fraud industry.

Our proprietary Fraud Prevention Suite makes it easier than ever to catch fraudsters at the 'front door' and includes:

Proprietary ML Fraud Risk Score

Comprehensive Behavioral & Activity Data

Fast & Simple Integration

Detailed API Responses

Companies can rely on our ML-driven Risk Score to fight fraud or leverage these detailed insights to power their own fraud models:

First Activity Date - The date any email becomes active is a key indicator used in evaluating risk.

Platform Tumbling Check - Catch fraudsters using sequentially named email addresses or multiple variations of an email.

Domain Analysis - Real-time profiling of email domain risk along with activity across the platform.

Validation - Stop risky or dead addresses with enterprise-grade accuracy and security.

Fraud Consortium - Identifies and tracks fraudulent email status and history across our platform.

"We find TowerData's email activity and velocity metrics to be valuable predictors of fraud and consider them to be key parts of our fraud prevention strategies for digital account opening." Alex Fiore, Product Strategy Manager, Amount.

"The migration to online has accelerated 10-fold over the last couple of years and because of this retailers are increasingly having to upgrade and enhance their fraud protection measures," said Diarmuid Thoma, Head of Fraud & Data Strategy, TowerData. "The email address is one of the most consistent profile elements in the digital environment and TowerData's proprietary Email verification and activity data are the most precise and consistent fraud predictors."

TowerData Fraud Prevention can be delivered via Real-Time API and Automated Batch Processing.

