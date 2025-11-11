towlos Attains Milestone 1,000th Published Trailer Listing on its Peer-to-Peer Marketplace

Record Growth For Platform Offering Enthusiasts Access To Available Trailers, While Generating Income For Owners

DENVER, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- towlos, the leading peer-to-peer marketplace transforming trailer rentals by connecting owners directly with renters, today announced it has reached a milestone of 1,000 published trailer listings on its platform.

Founded less than three years ago, towlos empowers trailer owners to turn underutilized assets into income streams while offering renters affordable, tailored options for their unique needs. With listings now in 46 states, towlos is experiencing a surge in user activity and rental bookings, reflecting the growing demand for its community-driven, cost-effective solutions.

The platform's flat $10 service fee per transaction for renters—regardless of trailer type or duration—and no listing fees for hosts have fueled its rapid expansion. Features like towlos Chat for seamless communication, guest vetting tools, refundable security deposits, and specialized trailer protection ensure a safe and user-friendly experience.

While still in its early stages, towlos has seen encouraging traction over the past 18 months, increasing from 100 to 1,000 trailers listed. This activity is significantly outpacing the global peer-to-peer marketplace sector, which grew by 18 percent in 2024, according to data generated by Market.us.

"This momentum is reflected in trailer rental activity as well, with monthly bookings having shown consistent growth throughout 2024, followed by a 93 percent increase in rentals in the first half of 2025," explains towlos Founder and CEO Matt Jones.

"As towlos has grown, we've realized we're in a unique position to deliver transformative value for two distinct groups," Jones further explains. "For trailer owners, we're providing a business-in-a-box, enabling hosts to generate a new source of income. For renters, we're ensuring access to the right trailer to help them enjoy their passions. Towlos isn't just a trailer rental platform; we're a tech company connecting more than trailers."

Towlos is an online peer-to-peer marketplace that connects trailer owners to trailer renters. The platform is unlocking access to trailers that were never available before, while providing trailer owners with a method for making money from an asset that was not being utilized. Towlos "hosts" offer trailers in almost every U.S. state, making trailer rental accessible to renters everywhere. For more information, please visit towlos.com.

