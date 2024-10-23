Town of Fairview to Host Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for New Road

Gateway to Future Development and Commercial Corridor in Fairview, Texas

FAIRVIEW, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Town of Fairview is excited to announce the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for Fairview Crossing, a newly completed four-lane divided road. The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.

Fairview Crossing connects Spur 399 (SH 121) to State Highway 5 in northwest Fairview, providing a vital new route for area drivers and access to future developments. The road, which broke ground in Spring 2023, was made possible through funding from a U.S. Economic Development Administration grant, Medical City McKinney, and contributions of right-of-way from Billingsley Company, Collin County and the City of McKinney.

The project marks the first step in the transformation of the Sloan Corners area, where Billingsley Company plans to develop 240 acres into a thriving retail, office, and multifamily community, including 100,000 square feet of retail space and 4.4 million square feet of office space.

Lucy Billingsley, Partner at Billingsley Company, shared her excitement:

"It's exciting for Billingsley Company to be a part of creating the future of Fairview. Fairview Crossing is the opening gateway to Sloan Corners. We look forward to launching Fairview Parkway and our entire development next."

A construction contract for a northern extension of Fairview Parkway is expected to be awarded in early November. When construction is completed, Fairview Parkway will serve as a reliever route for State Highway 5, connecting to Fairview Crossing just south of Medical Center Drive.

Fairview Mayor Henry Lesser, says the new road is part of long-planned smart growth:

"Planning for the development of the northern part of our commercial zone has been in the works prior to me joining the Town Council in 2010. Aside from giving access into this part of our commercial zone, this new road will provide much-needed traffic relief in this area. It is very exciting to see our long-term plans come together and become reality!"

Super Dave Quinn, CEcD, Economic Development Manager at the Fairview Economic Development Corporation, also highlighted the importance of this project:

"Fairview Crossing opens new avenues—literally and figuratively—for our community. This vital road enhances connectivity and sets the stage for future growth, particularly in the Sloan Corners area, which will be an essential hub for business and lifestyle opportunities."

The ribbon-cutting event will take place near the intersection of Fairview Crossing and Medical Center Drive, just south of Medical City McKinney. Community members, local businesses, and media are encouraged to attend.

About Fairview Economic Development Corporation: The Fairview EDC is dedicated to fostering economic growth and enhancing the quality of life in Fairview, Texas. Fairview EDC aims to continue nurturing a diverse, vibrant economy consistent with the community's values and goals by supporting entrepreneurship, its existing local businesses, and attracting new enterprises. www.FairviewTexasEDC.com

