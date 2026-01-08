Town of Farragut Ribbon Cutting Marks a New Chapter for Historic Campbell Station Inn

NORRIS, Tenn., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What is old is new again in the 9 Lakes of East Tennessee, as community leaders in Farragut gathered on January 8 to celebrate the ribbon cutting and reopening of the historic Campbell Station Inn —a landmark that has stood witness to the earliest days of the American frontier.

Dating back to the era of the American Revolution and life on the western edge of the fledgling United States, the Campbell Station Inn has served many roles over the centuries. Originally constructed as a blockhouse, the building later operated as a stagecoach stop and inn, and during the American Civil War, it functioned as a hospital. Each chapter of its history reflects the resilience, movement, and community spirit that helped shape East Tennessee and the nation.

Purchased out of private ownership in 2012, the Town of Farragut undertook an extensive restoration to preserve the integrity of the structure while reimagining its future. Today, the Campbell Station Inn opens its doors as a public gathering space and Welcome Center, offering residents and visitors a place to connect with the town's rich past and vibrant present.

The reopening comes at a meaningful moment as communities across the country prepare to commemorate America 250, the 250th anniversary of the nation's founding. Projects like the Campbell Station Inn serve as living reminders of the people, places, and stories that existed long before independence—and the enduring legacy they leave behind.

"This project is a wonderful example of how historic preservation helps tell the American story at a local level," said Julie Graham, Executive Director of the Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council. "As we approach America 250, restoring and repurposing places like Campbell Station Inn allows us to honor our shared history while creating spaces that serve our communities today."

The Campbell Station Inn joins a growing list of preservation successes across East Tennessee, including the recent restoration of the Graham-Kivett House in Tazewell, revitalization efforts in downtown Sweetwater, and the renewal of historic commercial districts in Tellico Plains and Newport, now home to new businesses and community life.

Together, these projects reflect a regional commitment to preserving the past, strengthening local identity, and welcoming future generations to experience the stories that shaped East Tennessee—and America itself.

About the 9 Lakes of East Tennessee. The 9 Lakes of East Tennessee region is home to nine scenic reservoirs created by the Tennessee Valley Authority, framed by the Appalachian Mountains and connected by rivers, trails, and storied roads. Known for its outdoor recreation, heritage landscapes, and welcoming communities, the region offers year-round opportunities for cycling, paddling, hiking, boating, and cultural exploration. From quiet backroads and epic trail systems to historic towns and waterways, the 9 Lakes Region invites visitors to experience the heart of East Tennessee — where outdoor adventure and American history flow together.

