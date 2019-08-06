Town Square Eyes Expansion, Announces New Director of Business Operations

BALTIMORE, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Senior Helpers®, the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services, announced that Robert D. Pearce, MBA will join the company as Director of Business Operations of Town Square®, the nation's leading specialized senior care centers that tailor to those living with Alzheimer's and dementia. With more than 20 years' experience in home health and home care business operations, Pearce joins Town Square from Valley Health System. His experience in strategic planning, business development and process improvement in progressively complex roles will prove valuable as Town Square begins to expand nationally and transform senior care to improve the health and wellbeing of elders.

Pearce will play a pivotal role in helping propel Town Square's success as a premier leader in the senior care industry. In his new position, he will drive process improvement across all business functions as the company develops a franchise model that will create a dynamic business opportunity across the country and will radically improve care for those in search of senior care centers.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Town Square team and help to continue revolutionizing the senior care industry," said Pearce. "It's an exciting new concept that's reimagining senior care for Alzheimer's and dementia care patients. With Alzheimer's disease affecting an estimated 5.7 million Americans, I look forward to making a difference serving more seniors by bringing more Senior Helpers Town Square facilities across the nation."

Town Square offers seniors a one-of-a-kind, interactive environment set in the 1950s-era. Using reminiscence therapy to help elicit positive, long-term memories from an individual's past, the company is ushering in the next wave of senior care and setting a new industry-standard for elder care—especially those living with Alzheimer's or dementia.

"Bob couldn't be joining at a more exciting time and we look forward to him leading our team through this exciting chapter in our company's growth," said Greg White, VP of Franchise Development of Town Square. "As a seasoned home health and home care executive, he has wide-ranging experience and an outstanding reputation in the industry. Tapping into Bob's knowledge will give us some critical tools and insights that will help us grow, while ultimately driving high-quality care for our seniors."

Town Square provides an attractive investment opportunity for entrepreneurs looking for exceptional corporate support and an exciting franchising concept in a booming industry and is currently accepting applications for Town Square locations. For more information about Town Square Franchising opportunities, visit shtownsquarefranchise.com or call 855-454-3056.

About Town Square®

Town Square® is an innovative adult day enrichment center which has been designed to be attractive to all seniors, and also accommodate those living with Alzheimer's and dementia. Operating with a mission to improve the quality of life of our members and their families, Town Square delivers safe and affordable care in a one-of-a-kind, interactive environment. Seniors receive quality and compassionate care through Town Square's immersive experiences which have been thoughtfully designed to include activities and experiences based on members interests, hobbies, and abilities. For more information, visit https://shtownsquare.com.

About Town Square Franchising

Town Square Franchising is accepting applications from qualified candidates who are looking for a unique, industry leading investment opportunity that will allow them to make a positive difference. Those who are interested should contact the franchise experts at Town Square. For more information, visit https://shtownsquarefranchise.com/

