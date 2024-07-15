Towne & Country Management Announces John Reichart as Senior Vice President of Operations and Property Management

RED BANK, N.J., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Towne & Country Management is pleased to announce the appointment of John Reichart as Senior Vice President of Operations and Property Management. In this role, John will take the lead on all property management-related operations, ensuring excellence in service delivery and operational efficiency. In addition, John will oversee a large portion of the company's property management portfolio, working closely with board members and property managers as a strategic partner.

"John's extensive experience and proven leadership will be instrumental as we continue to grow and enhance our services," said Ginger Pitaccio, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Towne & Country. "John brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Towne & Country. His track record of successfully managing large-scale operations and property portfolios makes him a valuable addition to our executive team."

A retired NJ Transit Police Sergeant, Reichart brings over 20 years of real estate experience to his new role. Before joining Towne & Country, John held senior leadership positions at FirstService Residential in Eatontown, and Silverman Jersey City, where he was responsible for all aspects of property management operations, including multi-family rental, condominium, co-op, industrial, retail, education, and brokerage activities, as John is also a licensed real estate broker.

"We are incredibly excited to have John join the team at Towne & Country," said Chris Spagnuolo, Chief Operating Officer. "As reported in 2023, through our strategic partnership with Maya Capital Partners, Towne & Country has goals to further expand our services into Northern NJ. In addition to John's operational expertise, he also brings a deep network and knowledge in the markets where we are looking to expand. Whether that be on Northern New Jersey's Gold Coast or in new metropolitan areas such as Philadelphia and Washington D.C."

John holds the Association Management Specialist (AMS) and Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA) designations. He is co-founder of the Jersey City Apartment Owners Association (JCAOA) and is an active member of the Legislative Committees of the New Jersey Chapter of the Community Associations Institute (CAI), as well the New Jersey Apartment Association (NJAA). He was President of the Historic Downtown Special Improvement District (HDSID) in Jersey City and was an elected member and Vice President of the Jersey City Board of Education.

"I am extremely excited to join Towne & Country and contribute to its continued growth and success," said John Reichart. "I look forward to working with the talented team here to further enhance our operations and deliver exceptional service to our clients and stakeholders."

About Towne and Country Management:

Towne and Country Management is a leading property management company dedicated to delivering exceptional service and value to property owners and communities. With a commitment to professionalism, transparency, and innovation, Towne and Country Management offers a comprehensive range of services, including property maintenance, financial management, tenant relations, and more. By leveraging industry-leading practices and a personalized approach, the company aims to exceed client expectations and establish long-lasting partnerships.

About Maya Capital Partners:

Maya Capital Partners is a renowned real estate investment and asset management firm specializing in residential and commercial properties. With a focus on strategic acquisitions, value creation, and maximizing returns, Maya Capital Partners has a strong track record of success in the industry. The firm's extensive network and deep market insights make it a trusted partner in real estate ventures.

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

SOURCE Towne and Country Management