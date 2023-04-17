CINCINNATI, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Towne Properties, a leading provider of association and property management services, is excited to announce the launch of its new mobile application, designed specifically for homeowners and condo owners. The app allows users to access their account information, pay association dues, view frequently asked questions, and access association documents with ease.

Towne Properties Launches New App for Home and Condo Owners

The new app is the latest addition to Towne Properties' suite of tools and services that enable property owners to manage their homes and communities efficiently. With the app, homeowners and condo owners can access their account information from anywhere, at any time, using their mobile device. The app is available for download on both iOS and Android platforms.

"We are thrilled to offer this new app to our associations," said Derek Wehman, Executive Vice President of Associations. "We understand that our clients lead busy lives, and this app will make it much easier for them to interact and stay up-to-date with association news and documents. We believe this app will help us to deliver a better customer experience to our clients."

In addition to providing convenient access to account information and association documents, the app also allows users to contact Towne Properties directly. Users can submit maintenance requests, report issues, and get in touch with Towne Properties' customer service team through the app.

"We're committed to providing our clients with the best possible experience," said Wehman. "This app is just one of the many ways we're working to make their lives easier and their properties more valuable."

To download the app, search for "Towne Properties COA/HOA App" in the App Store or Google Play Store. For more information about Towne Properties and its property management services, visit www.towneproperties.com.

Contact:

Name: Anne Baum

Company: Towne Properties

Phone: 513-497-1881

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Towne Properties