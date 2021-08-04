TowneBank Foundation awards $250,000 charitable gift to The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at The Up Center in Virginia Beach to support Mental Health services for post-9/11 Veterans and Military Families in Virginia

The clinic opened in August 2019 and offers comprehensive high-quality mental health services accessible to the more than 200,000 post-9/11 veterans and military families in Hampton Roads, regardless of discharge status, length of service or combat experience. It is part of a nationwide network of clinics first launched in 2016 by Cohen Veterans Network supporting post-9/11 veterans, military families and now, active duty service members with mental health services. The Cohen Clinic at The Up Center is the first of its kind in the Commonwealth of Virginia delivering care both in-person and online via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy.

"Support from community partners like TowneBank allows us to expand our capacity to serve veterans and military families who are an integral part of our community," said Tina Gill, President & CEO of The Up Center. "During the COVID-19 crisis, with families balancing the challenges of remote learning and social isolation, the need for mental health care for children, couples, and families has increased and continues to evolve. We thank TowneBank for recognizing and supporting this critical need for mental health services in Hampton Roads."

"Military families are vital to our community, especially in Hampton Roads," said Bob Aston, executive chairman for TowneBank. "We are proud to partner with the Up Center to bring these critical resources to our area and are encouraged by its success in delivering much needed mental health services during difficult pandemic conditions and in the years to come."

ABOUT THE UP CENTER

The Up Center, headquartered in Norfolk, VA, provides more than 20 critical support services for children and families in our community, including mental health counseling, parenting education and support, youth mentoring, foster care and adoption, housing and financial counseling, and services for people with disabilities. Founded in 1883, The Up Center is the region's oldest and largest nonprofit family services agency. Today, The Up Center operates five locations throughout South Hampton Roads and impacts over 10,000 people in our community every year by providing evidenced-based services and programs that work.

ABOUT COHEN VETERANS NETWORK

Cohen Veterans Network is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit, clinically integrated mental health system for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics for veterans and military families in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic, evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network. There are currently 19 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics nationwide.

ABOUT TOWNEBANK

Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a mission of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

Today, the bank operates over 40 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. Towne has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $15.80 billion as of June 30, 2021, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

