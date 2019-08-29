TownePlace Suites by Marriott San Diego Airport | Liberty Station, California Opens

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InterMountain Management and The Corky McMillin Companies are proud to announce the opening of the TownePlace Suites at Liberty Station in San Diego, CA. Located at 2311 Lee Court, this stunning property is just minutes away from San Diego International Airport (SAN), Liberty Station, Downtown San Diego, and the beautiful beaches of San Diego!

Reflecting its vibrant surroundings, the brand-new 222 all-suite hotel includes studios as well as one and two bedrooms suites to help you ease into life on the road. With stunning exterior views, you can make yourself at home, surrounded by our custom-built, Navy-inspired décor on the inside. Complimentary Wi-Fi keeps you connected during your stay, while a flat-screen TV and plush bedding will ensure relaxation after a day of excitement in San Diego! Discover your inner chef with our spacious, modern kitchenettes, or during downtime catch up with loved ones by hosting a barbecue on our outdoor patio with Weber grills. Other complimentary hotel amenities include a daily hot breakfast and a shuttle service that includes stops in Downtown, Liberty Station, San Diego International Airport and Old Town, San Diego. Continue to enjoy your home away from home with our 24 hours fitness center and guest laundry facilities available in-house.

General Manager, Noreen McGillion; Director of Sales, Trevor Tabler and Operations Manager, Stephanie Somboon bring over 30 years of hospitality knowledge to the team and are enthusiastic about having a Marriott-branded extended-stay hotel in Liberty Station.

McGillion said, "Our team looks forward to welcoming our future guests and realize that, when life takes you on the road for an extended period of time, home can often be a feeling, as opposed to a place. We are delighted to have the opportunity to assist in creating this feeling, and to serve our guests each and every day!"

TownePlace Suites by Marriott San Diego Airport | Liberty Station is located at 2311 Lee Court, San Diego, California, 92101. For more information or reservations, call the TownePlace Suites at (619) 881.4100 or visit www.marriott.com/SANTA

ABOUT INTERMOUNTAIN MANAGEMENT

As one of North America's largest hotel management and development companies, InterMountain Management specializes in the select-service and extended-stay hotel segments. For over 35 years, InterMountain Management's dedication to success is proven in the results as a hotel owner, management company and hotel developer. Going well beyond the basic offerings most hotel management companies provide, InterMountain offers a wide variety of services, including property management, new-build development, renovation and procurement, and much more. They also employ entire in-house Revenue Management and e-Commerce teams, ensuring the hotels they manage are constantly driving and capturing revenue through every available channel. InterMountain currently owns and/or manages approximately 75 premium branded hotels nationwide, with an additional 20 in their pipeline. For more information, or to view hotel locations across the U.S., visit their website at www.intermountainhotels.com.

ABOUT THE CORKY MCMILLIN COMPANIES

The Corky McMillin Companies was founded in 1960 by Corky McMillin and has enjoyed a legacy of commitment to quality homebuilding, land development, and commercial projects for over 50 years. Over the last five decades, the company has built over 33,000 homes and developed 17 master-planned communities including Liberty Station, the well-recognized, award-winning redevelopment project in Point Loma, CA. For more information, visit www.mcmillin.com.

ABOUT TOWNEPLACE SUITES

TownePlace Suites by Marriott is an all-suite, extended-stay hotel brand in the moderate price range. Ranked highest in the Extended-Stay category in the J.D. Power 2013 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study, TownePlace Suites has also been #1 for mid-price extended stays in Business Travel News' Hotel Chain Survey in 2011, 2012 and 2013. Ideal for travelers who need accommodations for longer stays, TownePlace Suites offers studio and one-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens and separate living/working and sleeping areas. Launched in 1997, the brand currently has more than 200 locations in the United States and Canada. TownePlace Suites participates in the award-winning Marriott Rewards® frequent travel program that allows members to earn hotel points or airline miles for every dollar spent during each stay.

