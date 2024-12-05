TownePlace Suites Goldsboro Debuts Renovation with Community Celebration

GOLDSBORO, N.C., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TownePlace Suites Goldsboro proudly revealed its newly renovated spaces, designed to provide a seamless blend of comfort and functionality for today's business and leisure travelers. LBA Hospitality, the hotel's management company, and BPR Properties, the property owner, marked this milestone with a ribbon-cutting celebration on December 3, 2024.

The newly renovated lobby at TownePlace Suites Goldsboro offers comfortable seating and modern design.

The renovation at the TownePlace Suites Goldsboro showcases LBA and BPR's vision for creating a modern, guest-focused experience that blends comfort and functionality. Guests can now enjoy stylishly updated guest rooms with upgraded kitchens, refreshed public areas, and enhanced amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center. Conveniently located near prominent Goldsboro landmarks such as Seymour Johnson Air Force Base and Wayne Community College, the hotel offers a comfortable and contemporary retreat tailored to meet the needs of today's travelers.

"We are excited to showcase TownePlace Suites Goldsboro's fresh new look," said Farrah Adams, Chief Operating Officer of LBA Hospitality. "This transformation reflects our commitment to elevating the guest experience while also strengthening our ties to the Goldsboro community. By collaborating with local leaders, we aim to support regional tourism and contribute to the area's economic growth through exceptional hospitality."

A Celebration of Community and Hospitality

The renovation was unveiled during a lively ribbon-cutting event that showcased the hotel's updated spaces and brought the community together. Held under the theme "Family Game Night," the event featured interactive entertainment, light refreshments, and guided tours of the transformed property.

Scott Satterfield, President of the Goldsboro Chamber of Commerce, delivered remarks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, applauding the renovation's positive impact on the local economy.

TownePlace Suites Goldsboro is one of two local properties owned by BPR and managed by LBA, alongside the newly opened Homewood Suites Goldsboro. As part of BPR's portfolio, which is fully managed by LBA, these investments exemplify the exceptional hospitality and guest-focused experiences that are central to both companies' values. Together, BPR and LBA continue to elevate Goldsboro's hospitality offerings to meet the needs of today's travelers.

For further details on the event or to schedule a stay, guests are encouraged to visit http://www.marriott.com/rwits.

About LBA Hospitality

Founded in 1973, LBA Hospitality is among the foremost hotel management, development, and consulting firms in the US. Its extensive award-winning hotel portfolio extends across the East, Southeast, and Southwest regions, including esteemed brands within the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western, and InterContinental Hotel Group franchises. For over five decades, LBA Hospitality has dedicated itself to the pursuit of excellence and sustained growth in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction.

About BPR Properties

Since 1983, BPR Properties has grown from a small-scale entity to a leading real estate development company with a record of developing and owning over 100 hotels. BPR Properties has shown excellence and innovation in developing commercial and residential real estate, and it continues to expand its distinguished presence in the industry.

