Townsend Lansing Joins TokenMarket as Chief Commercial Officer

Lansing recently served as Chief Commercial Officer of Arkera.ai, a fintech startup focused on connecting self-directed investors with investment ideas and products. Previously, he spent almost a decade at ETF Securities, an ETP provider focussed on commodities and other alternative assets. Across several leadership positions, he held direct responsibility for the firm's ETC offering with combined assets under management (AUM) of $18bn, while also serving as a strategic advisor to the CEO and Chairman. Prior to ETF Securities, Lansing was Vice President of New Product Development at Bank of America.

Upon the announcement of his appointment as Chief Commercial Officer, Lansing stated that:

"Digital Assets and associated technology are transforming capital markets and financial services, and TokenMarket, with its innovative tokenisation platform and well-respected brand, is very much at the forefront of that disruption. I look forward to working with the team to build out a first-rate platform for technology start-ups looking to raise capital through security tokens."

On the appointment of Lansing, Ransu Salovaara, TokenMarket CEO and Co-Founder stated that:

"Having someone of Townsend's calibre join the TokenMarket team is a fantastic step for us. His extensive experience in both traditional capital markets, as well as asset management, will drive growth and help us continue our goal to disrupt capital formation for technology startups. I am excited to see the impact Towsend will have on our growing business."

About TokenMarket

TokenMarket is a global investment platform that brings together cutting-edge startups with a diverse investor base. TokenMarket is pioneering the use of tokenised securities by offering innovative capital raising opportunities, allowing investors to research, invest and trade the next potential unicorn.

