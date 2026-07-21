Townsend raises $2.0 billion in secondaries push on path to $3.0 billion

CLEVELAND, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global real assets specialist Townsend is a leading investor in private market real estate secondaries. The firm was an early pioneer who has specialized in the sector for nearly 20 years. An extended period of illiquidity in the real estate market has culminated in high conviction secondaries opportunities at a cyclical entry point. LPs and GPs are increasingly seeking liquidity across their portfolios increasing the need for this capital in a rapidly growing but opaque and esoteric market.

Townsend has sights on $3.0 billion in its latest push and has raised more than $2.0 billion of dedicated capital globally for its latest vintage of the strategy. This includes discretionary parallel vehicles and mandates in addition to co-investors. Over the last 18 months, Townsend has allocated more than $1.0 billion of capital across eleven investments within secondaries, reflecting nearly half the capital raised to date.

Importantly, the firm has built a deep pipeline of investment opportunities anticipated to close prior to the end of the year, providing investors with efficient capital deployment and a pre-specified portfolio acquired at an average entry discount of 25%.

The market for liquidity solutions including secondaries is thriving, as LPs and GPs contend with persistent liquidity challenges. The strategy will pursue a combination of GP-led and LP secondaries, with a focus on compelling thematic and specialized alternative sectors such as residential, logistics, data centers, industrial outdoor storage, and medical office.

"Investors increasingly use secondaries as a tool to recycle capital and maintain vintage year diversification, while other investors build out dedicated allocations for secondary investments as an alternative means to accessing diversified deal flow at attractive terms.

At the same time, we are seeing GPs leveraging the secondaries market as they lack consistent access to institutional capital and must balance distribution activity with value maximization. Given Townsend's position in the industry, depth of information, and robust partner network, our firm can represent a strategic partner and provider of secondaries capital, while driving value for our investors," says Anthony Frammartino, Chairman and CEO of Townsend.

Townsend has raised dedicated capital for its secondaries strategy since 2007 and has executed more than 170 transactions totaling more than $9.0 billion across secondaries, recapitalizations, as well as other liquidity and capital solutions.

About Townsend

Townsend is a provider of global real estate and real asset investment advisory and management services serving investors for four decades and across multiple market cycles. Townsend offers expertise in primary, secondary and direct investments including GP and platform staking. Townsend is a leading adviser to global public and private pension plans, insurers, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations. As of September 30, 2025, Townsend had assets under management of approximately $19.7 billion and provided advisory services to clients who had real estate/real asset allocations exceeding $237.4 billion. We believe, through our global investment platform, fiduciary culture, asset class experience and client capital scale, we are able to deliver a unique approach to the market with superior informational, sourcing and execution advantages. For more information, please visit: Townsend | Unlocking Private Real Assets Opportunities

SOURCE TOWNSEND HOLDINGS, LLC