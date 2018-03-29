"As one of the largest providers of addiction treatment in Louisiana it is important for us to give back to the communities we serve," said Townsend CEO Natashia Cheatham. "We are proud to sponsor this event because the organization behind it is committed to supporting local charities in South Louisiana and the Acadiana area."

Townsend's team consisted of Medical Director of Townsend's Lafayette facility Dr. Tony Alleman, CEO of Addiction Labs Jeff Johnson, Townsend CEO Natashia Cheatham, and former LSU and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Justin Vincent.

For more than 10 years, Townsend has been a trusted name in south Louisiana and known for its commitment to revolutionizing the treatment of addiction. Its unique approach includes genetically tailored treatment offered in an outpatient setting that gives patients the freedom to continue working and sleeping in their own bed at night.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, please contact 504-418-3736 or go to townsendla.com/hope.

About Townsend

Townsend is a part of the American Addiction Centers' family of treatment centers. American Addiction Centers (NYSE: AAC) is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at AmericanAddictionCenters.org or follow us on Twitter @AAC_Tweet.

Media Contact: Joy Sutton

(615) 587-7728

JSutton@ContactAAC.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/townsend-tees-up-for-the-community-300621890.html

SOURCE Townsend Treatment Centers