Townsend Treatment Centers Receives Joint Commission Accreditation

Townsend's unique method is unlike programs anywhere and is exclusive to the Louisiana treatment centers. Townsend's proprietary evaluation and computerized neurocognitive tests enable physicians to diagnose which biology of addiction the patient has and fully monitor their progress of medical treatment. This unique method achieves remission of symptoms to gain control over the illness.

"The Joint Commission accreditation provides behavioral health care organizations with the processes needed to improve in a variety of areas related to the care of individuals and their families," said Julia Finken, RN, BSN, MBA, CSSBB, CPHQ, executive director, Behavioral Health Care Accreditation Program, The Joint Commission. "We commend Townsend for its efforts."

"Receiving The Joint Commission accreditation gives assurance to our patients and their families that they can trust that they will only receive the highest level of clinical care at any of our facilities," said Natashia Cheatham, CEO of Townsend. "For more than 10 years, Townsend has been a trusted name in south Louisiana, and receiving this honor is further proof that we are wholly committed to revolutionizing the treatment of addiction."

About Townsend

Townsend is part of American Addiction Centers (NYSE: AAC), a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at AmericanAddictionCenters.org or follow us on Twitter @AAC_Tweet.

