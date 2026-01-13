Townsend Urges Propane Tank Safety Following Recent Littleton Incident

DANVERS, Mass., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a recent propane leak incident in Littleton, New Hampshire, that resulted in evacuations and road closures, Townsend is reminding residents and businesses about the critical importance of proper propane tank filling procedures and selecting reputable service providers.

On December 22, 2025, an overfilled propane tank in Littleton began actively venting gas, creating a vapor cloud and forcing local evacuations. According to the Littleton Fire Department, the tank had been overfilled during a recent cold snap, highlighting a safety concern that can affect any property using propane fuel.

The 80% Rule: A Critical Safety Standard

Industry standards require that propane tanks be filled to no more than 80% capacity. This safety margin allows room for propane to expand naturally in response to temperature changes, particularly during weather fluctuations common in New England. When temperatures rise, propane expands. Without adequate space in the tank, this expansion can cause dangerous pressure buildup, leading to gas venting through relief valves.

Understanding the Dangers of Overfilling

When a propane tank is overfilled beyond the safe 80% threshold, several hazardous situations can develop. As temperatures increase, the expanding propane has nowhere to go, forcing the tank's pressure relief valve to open and vent gas into the surrounding area. This creates an immediate fire and explosion risk, as propane is highly flammable. Additionally, the release of propane gas can displace oxygen in enclosed or low-lying areas, presenting an asphyxiation hazard to anyone nearby. In residential areas, these leaks can endanger families, neighbors, and first responders who must evacuate the area and work to disperse the vapor clouds.

Choose Safety-Focused Propane Providers

Townsend emphasizes that homeowners and businesses should partner with established propane companies that prioritize safety standards and proper training. When selecting a propane provider, customers should verify that the company maintains proper licensing and insurance, employs certified technicians who follow industry safety protocols, offers reliable emergency response services with accessible contact information, adheres strictly to the 80% fill capacity rule, and performs regular tank inspections and maintenance.

"Proper propane delivery isn't just about convenience – it's about protecting lives and property," said Lowell Richard, a Townsend representative. "We encourage all propane users to ensure their provider is committed to safety standards and has the resources to respond quickly in case of emergencies."

Warning Signs and What to Do

Residents should be aware of warning signs that may indicate a propane leak, including the distinctive smell of propane (often described as similar to rotten eggs), a hissing or whistling sound near the tank or gas lines, or visible frost or ice formation on the tank or piping. If you suspect a propane leak, immediately evacuate the area, avoid using any electrical switches, phones, or devices that could create a spark, call 911 from a safe location, and contact your propane company's emergency line.

The Littleton incident serves as an important reminder that proper propane handling requires professional expertise and unwavering commitment to safety protocols. Townsend encourages all propane users to review their current provider's safety practices and reach out with any questions or concerns.

