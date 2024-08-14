TOWNSHIP CAPITAL NAMES WESTMOUNT CAPITAL PARTNERS AS ITS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Township Capital , the innovative real estate firm that bridges the gap between investors and commercial real estate, has just announced that it has retained Westmount Capital Partners as its exclusive financial advisor to aid in raising $250 million for its Township GP Real Estate Opportunity Fund IV, LP.

Township Capital democratizes access to high-quality real estate investment opportunities by partnering with top-tier developers and the world's largest investment funds. Founder and CEO Matthew Gorelik excels at identifying hidden gems, taking bold steps, and consistently innovating to stay ahead of the curve. Leading a dynamic team, he inspires others to turn challenges into opportunities. His efforts to build lasting client relationships and transform communities, particularly in the Palm Beach area where Township Capital is headquartered, are immensely rewarding for him.

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Westmount Capital Partners, as their expertise and insights into the market will make them an invaluable resource during this fundraising period," says Matthew Gorelik, Founder of Township Capital.

For some more background on Westmount Capital Partners, they are a premier financial advisory firm specializing in capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate finance solutions, with a commitment to operational excellence and strategic growth.

"We bring extensive experience in capital raising and financial advisory, and are poised to raise the funds for Township Capital's Township GP Real Estate Opportunity Fund IV, LP," said Alex Camus the Managing Partner at Westmount Capital Partners.

Township Capital looks forward to continuing its commitment to supporting investors through transparency and proven strategies, revolutionizing real estate investment for decades to come, and Westmount Capital Partners is thrilled to work beside them.

For more on Township Capital, visit: townshipinc.com and follow along on Instagram: @townshipcapital . For more on Westmount Capital Partners, visit: westmountcapitalpartners.com .

