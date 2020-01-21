Township of Boardman, OH launches OpenGov cloud software to improve permitting process

BOARDMAN, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Township of Boardman, Ohio launched an online portal using OpenGov Permitting, Licensing and Code Enforcement (PLC). Boardman is using the cloud platform for code enforcement requests and inspections, development permits, and rental property registration.

"OpenGov PLC allows for an unprecedented level of process automation around community development services, which will be a huge benefit to both Boardman's department staff and public applicants," said OpenGov's Head of Local Government Business Mike Mattson.

"We've been looking carefully for the right solution to help improve service and reduce paper consumption," said Boardman Township Zoning and Development Director Krista Beniston. "OpenGov provides us with an incredible amount of data, so we can make informed decisions."

Focusing on neighborhood needs

Boardman is using OpenGov to revolutionize its code enforcement process. Requests were previously processed manually using pictures, filing cabinets, and log sheets.

"OpenGov's integrated mapping optimizes inspection routes, paper files are gone," said Beniston. "This means fewer errors and cases are resolved faster. We switched to OpenGov's intuitive system quickly and realized time savings immediately."

Beniston continued, "By reducing the time cases are open, staff is available for proactive inspections, so we can improve neighborhoods, housing inventory, and property values."

Saving time, energy, and paper with development permits and rental property registrations

The new portal on Boardman's website also allows for online development permit applications and rental property registrations, replacing a cumbersome in-person process.

"Local sign companies are using the OpenGov system which reduces calls and visits saving staff time," Beniston noted.

Boardman's new streamlined workflow using the OpenGov system allows for a more sustainable solution to process the expected 2,000 annual applications. Boardman is proactively encouraging online applications and soon hopes to eliminate paper processing entirely.

