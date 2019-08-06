Townsquare Announces Strong Second Quarter Net Revenue Growth of 7% and Adjusted EBITDA Growth of 19%

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"Townsquare's strong momentum continued into the second quarter, with net revenue, net income from continuing operations, and Adjusted EBITDA increasing 7.4%, 23.5%, and 19.0%, respectively, over the second quarter of the prior year," commented Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Townsquare. "Our second quarter growth rates were fueled by an acceleration in Advertising net revenue growth, which increased 7.1% excluding political revenue over the prior year, and the strong net revenue growth of Townsquare Interactive, which increased 30.8% over the prior year. Townsquare Interactive added approximately 1,100 net subscribers in the second quarter, a significant increase in quarterly net additions over prior quarters, while maintaining strong profit margins in excess of 30%. The ongoing strong performance of Townsquare Interactive and Townsquare Ignite, our proprietary digital programmatic advertising platform, reinforce our belief that each of those divisions will generate $100 million in annual net revenue within the next three to five years."

Mr. Wilson added, "Our broad product suite of high quality, locally focused broadcast, digital and live event offerings has allowed us to provide complete, end-to-end marketing solutions for our customers while simultaneously driving net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth. With greater than one-third of our total net revenue originating from digital sources, Townsquare is not your average radio company. As a result of the ongoing strength of Townsquare Interactive and Townsquare Ignite, we believe that Townsquare is best described as a premier local and digital marketing solutions company, bringing large market solutions to small and mid-sized markets."

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share. The dividend will be payable on November 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 26, 2019.

Second Quarter Highlights*

As compared to the second quarter of 2018 on a GAAP basis:

Net revenue increased 7.4%, and 8.3% excluding political revenue



Advertising net revenue increased 6.0%, and 7.1% excluding political revenue



Townsquare Interactive net revenue increased 30.8%



Live Events net revenue decreased 13.8%



Net income improved 554.6%, and net income from continuing operations increased 23.5%



Adjusted EBITDA increased 19.0%

As compared to the second quarter of 2018 on a pro forma basis:

Net revenue increased 5.3%, and 6.2% excluding political revenue



Net income improved 348.7%



Adjusted EBITDA increased 15.6%

Diluted net income per share from continuing operations was $0.37

Townsquare Interactive added 1,100 net subscribers, ending the quarter with approximately 17,300 subscribers

Year to Date Highlights*

As compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018 on a GAAP basis:

on a GAAP basis: Net revenue increased 7.0%, and 7.7% excluding political revenue



Advertising net revenue increased 5.0%, and 5.9% excluding political revenue



Townsquare Interactive net revenue increased 31.2%



Live Events net revenue decreased 11.5%



Net income improved 123.7%, and net income from continuing operations increased 7.7%



Adjusted EBITDA increased 14.6%

As compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018 on a pro forma basis:

Net revenue increased 5.0%, and 5.7% excluding political revenue



Net income improved 124.7%



Adjusted EBITDA increased 11.9%

* See below for discussion of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to GAAP measures.

Guidance

Based on the Company's second quarter results and its outlook for the remainder of 2019, Townsquare is updating its net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the third quarter of 2019 and full year 2019 as follows:

For the third quarter of 2019, net revenue is expected to be between $109 million and $111 million and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $27 million and $28 million .

and and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between and . For the full year 2019, net revenue is expected to be between $424 million and $430 million and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $98 million and $100 million .

Segment Reporting

We have three reportable operating segments, Advertising, which includes broadcast and digital advertising products and solutions, Townsquare Interactive, our digital marketing solutions business and Live Events, which is comprised of the Company's live events, including concerts, expositions and other experiential events.

Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Compared to the Quarter Ended June 30, 2018

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased $7.8 million, or 7.4%, to $113.1 million, as compared to $105.3 million in the same period last year. Advertising net revenue increased $5.2 million, or 6.0% to $91.5 million, Townsquare Interactive net revenue increased $3.6 million, or 30.8%, to $15.3 million, and Live Events net revenue decreased $1.0 million, or 13.8%, to $6.3 million, each as compared to the same period last year. Excluding political revenue, net revenue increased $8.6 million, or 8.3%, to $112.6 million, and Advertising net revenue increased $6.0 million, or 7.1%, to $91.0 million.

Pro forma net revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased $5.7 million, or 5.3%, to $113.1 million, as compared to $107.4 million in the same period last year. As used in this release, the term "pro forma" means pro forma for our acquisition of three radio stations in Princeton, NJ on July 2, 2018. Pro forma Advertising net revenue increased $3.2 million, or 3.6%, to $91.5 million, pro forma Townsquare Interactive net revenue increased $3.6 million, or 30.8%, to $15.3 million, and pro forma Live Events net revenue decreased $1.1 million, or 14.9%, to $6.3 million, each as compared to the same period last year. Excluding political revenue, pro forma net revenue increased $6.5 million, or 6.2%, to $112.6 million, and pro forma Advertising net revenue increased $4.0 million, or 4.6%, to $91.0 million.

Net Income

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased $9.1 million, or 554.6%, to $10.7 million, as compared to $1.6 million in the same period last year. Net income from continuing operations increased $2.0 million or 23.5%, to $10.6 million, as compared to $8.6 million in the same period last year.

Pro forma net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 improved $8.3 million, or 348.7%, to $10.7 million, as compared to $2.4 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased $4.8 million, or 19.0%, to $30.1 million, as compared to $25.3 million in the same period last year.

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased $4.1 million, or 15.6%, to $30.1 million as compared to $26.1 million in the same period last year.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Compared to the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased $13.5 million, or 7.0%, to $206.8 million, as compared to $193.3 million in the same period last year. Advertising net revenue increased $8.0 million, or 5.0% to $165.8 million, Townsquare Interactive net revenue increased $7.0 million, or 31.2%, to $29.5 million, and Live Events net revenue decreased $1.5 million, or 11.5%, to $11.5 million, each as compared to the same period last year. Excluding political revenue, net revenue increased $14.7 million, or 7.7%, to $206.0 million, and Advertising net revenue increased $9.2 million, or 5.9%, to $165.0 million.

Pro forma net revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased $9.9 million, or 5.0%, to $206.8 million, as compared to $196.9 million in the same period last year. Pro forma Advertising net revenue increased $4.5 million, or 2.8%, to $165.8 million, pro forma Townsquare Interactive net revenue increased $7.0 million, or 31.2%, to $29.5 million, and pro forma Live Events net revenue decreased $1.6 million, or 12.4%, to $11.5 million, each as compared to the same period last year. Excluding political revenue, pro forma net revenue increased $11.1 million, or 5.7%, to $206.0 million, and pro forma Advertising net revenue increased $5.7 million, or 3.6%, to $165.0 million.

Net Income

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased $30.9 million to $5.9 million, as compared to a net loss of $25.0 million in the same period last year. Net income from continuing operations increased $0.9 million or 7.7%, to $13.0 million, as compared to $12.1 million in the same period last year.

Pro forma net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased $29.8 million to $5.9 million, as compared to a net loss of $23.9 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased $6.3 million, or 14.6%, to $49.6 million, as compared to $43.3 million in the same period last year.

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased $5.3 million, or 11.9%, to $49.6 million as compared to $44.3 million in the same period last year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2019, we had a total of $62.8 million of cash on hand and $50.0 million of available borrowing capacity under our revolving credit facility. As of June 30, 2019, we had $560.5 million of outstanding indebtedness, representing 5.5x and 4.9x gross and net leverage, respectively, based on pro forma Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 of $101.3 million.

The table below presents a summary, as of August 5, 2019, of our outstanding common stock and securities convertible into common stock, excluding options issued under our 2014 Omnibus Incentive Plan.

Security

Number Outstanding 1 Description Class A common stock

14,313,844 One vote per share. Class B common stock

3,011,634 10 votes per share.2 Class C common stock

1,636,341 No votes.2 Warrants

8,977,676 Each warrant is exercisable for one share of Class A common stock, at an exercise price of $0.0001 per share. The aggregate exercise price for all warrants currently outstanding is $898.3 Total

27,939,495









1 Each of the shares of common stock listed below, including the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants, has equal economic rights. 2 Each share converts into 1 share of Class A common stock upon transfer or at the option of the holder, subject to certain conditions, including compliance with FCC rules. 3 The warrants are fully vested and exercisable for shares of Class A common stock, subject to certain conditions, including compliance with FCC rules.

We are not providing basic earnings per share information at this time as we continue to work through technical issues revolving around the accounting for our outstanding warrants with our newly appointed independent auditors, BDO USA, LLP. We will provide this data when we file the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2019.

Conference Call

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters addressed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "potential," "project," "projection," "plan," "intend," "seek," "believe," "may," "could," "would," "will," "should," "can," "can have," "likely," the negatives thereof and other words and terms. By nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and currently available data and are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein. See "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2019, for a discussion of factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Townsquare Media, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions

In this press release, we refer to Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share which are financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP").

We define Adjusted Operating Income as operating income before the deduction of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, corporate expenses, transaction costs, business realignment costs, impairment loss of long-lived and intangible assets, impairment loss on investment and net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before the deduction of income taxes, interest expense, net, repurchase of debt, transaction costs, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, business realignment costs, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, impairment loss on investment, net (income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, net (loss) gain on sale and retirement of assets and other expense (income) net. Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less net cash interest expense, capital expenditures and cash paid for taxes. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) before the deduction of transaction costs, business realignment costs, net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, and net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets. Adjusted Net Income Per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. These measures do not represent, and should not be considered as alternatives to, net income (loss), or cash flows from operations, as determined under GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. You should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses or charges that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in the presentation, and we do not infer that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are set forth in the tables below. We do not provide reconciliations on forward-looking statements due to the inability to estimate certain components of forward-looking statements that are not available without unreasonable efforts. Where we use the term "pro forma", it refers to pro forma financial information for our acquisition of three radio stations in Princeton, NJ on July 2, 2018. as if the acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2018.

We use Adjusted Operating Income to evaluate the operating performance of our business segments. We use Adjusted EBITDA to facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), taxation and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense), which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share to assess total company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of transaction costs, net (loss) gain on sale and retirement of assets, business realignment costs, certain impairments, and net income (loss) from discontinued operations. Further, while discretionary bonuses for members of management are not determined with reference to specific targets, our Board of Directors may consider Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income Per Share when determining discretionary bonuses.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

(unaudited)



June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,764



$ 61,396

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,285 and $3,454, respectively 67,354



62,459

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,801



8,939

Current assets of discontinued operations 22



19,763

Total current assets 140,941



152,557

Property and equipment, net 112,923



112,377

Intangible assets, net 478,024



478,938

Goodwill 226,981



226,981

Investments 11,775



9,505

Operating lease right-of-use assets 41,785



—

Other assets 294



6,909

Total assets $ 1,012,723



$ 987,267

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 11,527



$ 13,393

Current portion of long-term debt 5



5

Deferred revenue 7,992



7,922

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 19,874



32,749

Short-term operating lease liabilities 8,021



—

Accrued interest 4,647



4,563

Current liabilities of discontinued operations 3,968



7,138

Total current liabilities 56,034



65,770

Long-term debt, less current portion (net of deferred finance costs of $4,930 and $5,155, respectively) 555,552



555,330

Deferred tax liability 18,513



16,031

Long-term operating lease liabilities 36,765



—

Other long-term liabilities 1,633



8,559

Total liabilities 668,497



645,690

Stockholders' equity:





Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 14,313,844 and 14,297,066 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 143



143

Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,011,634

shares issued and outstanding 30



30

Class C common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 1,636,341

shares issued and outstanding 17



17

Total common stock 190



190

Additional paid-in capital 366,954



365,835

Accumulated deficit (25,775)



(25,735)

Non-controlling interest 2,857



1,287

Total stockholders' equity 344,226



341,577

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,012,723



$ 987,267



TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Net revenue $ 113,088



$ 105,319



$ 206,770



$ 193,302

















Operating costs and expenses:













Direct operating expenses 75,590



72,722



144,219



137,078

Depreciation and amortization 5,897



4,409



12,405



8,792

Corporate expenses 7,370



7,290



12,957



12,939

Stock-based compensation 660



246



1,536



436

Transaction costs 128



678



276



837

Business realignment costs —



—



4



—

Impairment of long lived and intangible assets 231



—



231



—

Net gain on sale and retirement of assets (21)



(388)



(2)



(398)

Total operating costs and expenses 89,855



84,957



171,626



159,684

Operating income 23,233



20,362



35,144



33,618

Other expense:













Interest expense, net 8,526



8,533



17,121



16,960

Other expense, net 36



48



70



80

Income from continuing operations before income taxes 14,671



11,781



17,953



16,578

Provision for income taxes 4,059



3,188



4,967



4,519

Net income from continuing operations 10,612



8,593



12,986



12,059

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 84



(6,959)



(7,080)



(37,015)

Net income (loss) $ 10,696



$ 1,634



$ 5,906



$ (24,956)

















Net income (loss) attributable to:













Controlling interests $ 10,203



$ 1,335



$ 4,966



$ (25,473)

Non-controlling interests 493



299



940



517

















Diluted income (loss) per share:













Continuing operations $ 0.37



$ 0.30



$ 0.44



$ 0.42

Discontinued operations $ —



$ (0.25)



$ (0.26)



$ (1.34)

















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Diluted 27,490



27,611



27,473



27,541

















Cash dividend declared per share $ 0.075



$ 0.075



$ 0.150



$ 0.150



TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in Thousands)

(unaudited)



Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 5,906



$ (24,956)

Loss from discontinued operations (7,080)



(37,015)

Income from continuing operations 12,986



12,059

Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 12,405



8,792

Amortization of deferred financing costs 639



761

Net deferred taxes and other 4,967



4,519

Provision for doubtful accounts 824



1,514

Stock-based compensation expense 1,536



436

Trade activity, net (5,506)



(7,281)

Non-cash interest expense —



(10)

Write-off of deferred financing costs 7



97

Impairment of long lived and intangible assets 231



—

Net gain on sale of assets (2)



(398)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (4,021)



(2,947)

Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,154)



(1,294)

Accounts payable (1,860)



495

Accrued expenses (14,025)



(3,090)

Accrued interest 84



(1,037)

Other long-term liabilities (244)



(416)

Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 6,867



12,200

Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations (3,464)



(11,787)

Net cash provided by operating activities 3,403



413









Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment (8,928)



(8,756)

Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (6)



(3,724)

Proceeds from sale of assets 171



723

Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (8,763)



(11,757)

Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations 11,093



23,792

Net cash provided by investing activities 2,330



12,035









Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of bank debt —



(9,519)

Dividend payments (4,141)



(2,061)

Sale of non-controlling interest 1,500



—

Cash distribution to non-controlling interests (1,300)



(514)

Deferred financing costs (421)



(2)

Repayments of capitalized obligations (3)



(3)

Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations (4,365)



(12,099)

Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations —



(19)

Net cash used in financing activities (4,365)



(12,118)









Effect of exchange rate changes —



92

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,368



422

Cash and cash equivalents:





Beginning of period 61,396



62,041

End of period $ 62,764



$ 62,463



TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued)

(in Thousands)

(unaudited)



Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:





Cash payments:





Interest $ 16,928



$ 17,176

Income taxes 570



1,449









Supplemental Disclosure of Non-cash Activities:





Dividends declared during the period $ 2,124



$ 2,123



TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT

(in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Advertising net revenue $ 91,483



$ 86,306



$ 165,799



$ 157,849

Townsquare Interactive net revenue 15,288



11,685



29,495



22,480

Live Events net revenue 6,317



7,328



11,476



12,973

Net revenue 113,088



105,319



206,770



193,302

Operating costs and expenses:













Advertising operating expenses 60,621



58,582



115,508



111,234

Townsquare Interactive operating expenses 10,274



8,269



20,101



15,813

Live Events operating expenses 4,695



5,871



8,610



10,031

Direct operating expenses 75,590



72,722



144,219



137,078

Depreciation and amortization 5,897



4,409



12,405



8,792

Corporate expenses 7,370



7,290



12,957



12,939

Stock-based compensation 660



246



1,536



436

Transaction costs 128



678



276



837

Business realignment costs —



—



4



—

Impairment of long lived and intangible assets 231



—



231



—

Net gain on sale and retirement of assets (21)



(388)



(2)



(398)

Total operating costs and expenses 89,855



84,957



171,626



159,684

Operating income 23,233



20,362



35,144



33,618

Other expense:













Interest expense, net 8,526



8,533



17,121



16,960

Other expense, net 36



48



70



80

Income from continuing operations before income taxes 14,671



11,781



17,953



16,578

Provision for income taxes 4,059



3,188



4,967



4,519

Net income from continuing operations 10,612



8,593



12,986



12,059

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 84



(6,959)



(7,080)



(37,015)

Net income (loss) $ 10,696



$ 1,634



$ 5,906



$ (24,956)



The following table presents net revenue and Adjusted Operating Income by segment, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, and 2018, respectively (in thousands):



Actual

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Advertising net revenue $ 91,483



$ 86,306



$ 165,799



$ 157,849

Townsquare Interactive net revenue 15,288



11,685



29,495



22,480

Live Events net revenue 6,317



7,328



11,476



12,973

Net revenue $ 113,088



$ 105,319



$ 206,770



$ 193,302

Advertising Adjusted Operating Income 30,862



27,724



50,291



46,615

Townsquare Interactive Adjusted Operating Income 5,014



3,416



9,394



6,667

Live Events Adjusted Operating Income 1,622



1,457



2,866



2,942

Adjusted Operating Income $ 37,498



$ 32,597



$ 62,551



$ 56,224



The following table presents on a pro forma basis, net revenue and Adjusted Operating Income by segment, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, and 2018, respectively (in thousands):



Pro Forma

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Advertising net revenue $ 91,483



$ 88,284



$ 165,799



$ 161,325

Townsquare Interactive net revenue 15,288



11,685



29,495



22,480

Live Events net revenue 6,317



7,426



11,476



13,106

Net revenue $ 113,088



$ 107,395



$ 206,770



$ 196,911

Advertising Adjusted Operating Income 30,862



28,452



50,291



47,617

Townsquare Interactive Adjusted Operating Income 5,014



3,416



9,394



6,667

Live Events Adjusted Operating Income 1,622



1,476



2,866



2,958

Adjusted Operating Income $ 37,498



$ 33,344



$ 62,551



$ 57,242



The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Net Income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, and 2018, respectively (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss) $ 10,696



$ 1,634



$ 5,906



$ (24,956)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 84



(6,959)



(7,080)



(37,015)

Net income from continuing operations 10,612



8,593



12,986



12,059

Provision for income taxes 4,059



3,188



4,967



4,519

Net income from continuing operations before income taxes 14,671



11,781



17,953



16,578

Transaction costs 128



678



276



837

Business realignment costs —



—



4



—

Impairment of long lived and intangible assets 231



—



231



—

Net gain on sale and retirement of assets (21)



(388)



(2)



(398)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes (357)



(218)



(680)



(374)

Adjusted net income before income taxes 14,652



11,853



17,782



16,643

Provision for income taxes 4,054



3,207



4,920



4,605

Adjusted Net Income $ 10,598



$ 8,646



$ 12,862



$ 12,038

















Adjusted Net Income Per Share













Diluted $ 0.37



$ 0.30



$ 0.43



$ 0.42

















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Diluted 27,490



27,611



27,473



27,541



The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, and 2018, respectively (dollars in thousands):



Actual

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income from continuing operations $ 10,612



$ 8,593



$ 12,986



$ 12,059

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 84



(6,959)



(7,080)



(37,015)

Net income (loss) 10,696



1,634



5,906



(24,956)

Provision for income taxes 4,059



3,188



4,967



4,519

Interest expense, net 8,526



8,533



17,121



16,960

Depreciation and amortization 5,897



4,409



12,405



8,792

Stock-based compensation 660



246



1,536



436

Transaction costs 128



678



276



837

Business realignment costs —



—



4



—

Impairment of long lived and intangible assets 231



—



231



—

Net (income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (84)



6,959



7,080



37,015

Other (a) 15



(340)



68



(318)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,128



$ 25,307



$ 49,594



$ 43,285

Net cash paid for interest (13,039)



(12,742)



(16,928)



(17,176)

Capital expenditures (3,895)



(4,336)



(8,928)



(8,756)

Cash paid for taxes (502)



(1,417)



(570)



(1,449)

Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes $ 12,692



$ 6,812



$ 23,168



$ 15,904



(a) Other includes net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets, (gain) loss on foreign exchange and other (income) expense, net.

The following table reconciles on a pro forma basis net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to pro forma Adjusted EBITDA and pro forma Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, and 2018, respectively (dollars in thousands):