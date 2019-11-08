Townsquare Expresses Support For FCC Appeal Of Third Circuit Decision In Prometheus Radio Project Case

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") Chief Executive Officer, Bill Wilson, today expressed the Company's support for the Federal Communications Commission's ("FCC") petition for rehearing of the decision of a panel of Judges from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in the Prometheus Radio Project case.

"Townsquare applauds the FCC for seeking rehearing by the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuits of the decision in the Prometheus Radio Project case. As a result of the decision, there has been a significant and unnecessary delay in the FCC's consideration of possible changes to its broadcast ownership rules, a process that is crucial to the continued ability of radio broadcasters to compete with newer digital technologies. As we, along with a number of our competitors in the radio industry have previously noted, the competitive landscape has changed dramatically since the inception of the FCC's broadcast ownership rules. For radio broadcast companies to remain competitive with the various digital advertising platforms and other newer technologies, it is essential that the regulatory playing field is more level and that the FCC's broadcast ownership rules are relaxed or repealed. Accordingly, we strongly support the FCC's petition for rehearing, and hope that the full Third Circuit Court will reconsider the panel's decision so that a further review of the FCC's ownership rules can move forward to modernize those rules for the 21st century."

