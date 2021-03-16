Townsquare Reports Strong Conclusion To 2020 Powered By Digital Revenue, Growing +6% Year Over Year To $162 Million And Representing 44% Of Total 2020 Net Revenue

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare", the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

"As I look back over the past year, I am extremely proud of Townsquare's performance, driven by our passionate and committed employees, our loyal audience and communities, and our resilient "Local First" operating strategy. Our fourth quarter financial results reflect that performance as they exceeded our goals and expectations, and as we look at 2021, we believe that we will continue to see strong improvement and strong results in our business. In the fourth quarter, year over year net revenue declines significantly narrowed to -3%, from a low of -35% in the second quarter and -15% in the third quarter, and I am so proud to report that Adjusted EBITDA returned to growth, increasing +8% year over year. Townsquare Interactive, our digital monthly subscription business, excelled throughout the year, accelerating year over year net revenue growth in Q4 to +16% and generating over $70 million of revenue for the full year (+14% YoY) at a profit margin of approximately 30%. In total, digital net revenue increased +6% year over year, driven by both Townsquare Interactive and Townsquare Ignite (our digital programmatic advertising platform), which grew net revenue by +11% year over year. With $162 million of 2020 digital net revenue, digital now accounts for approximately 44% of our total net revenue, further differentiating us in the local media marketplace. I am also pleased to reaffirm our expectation that Townsquare Interactive and Townsquare Ignite will each generate $100 million in revenue in two to three years. 2020 served to accelerate Townsquare's transformation into a premier local media and digital marketing solutions company proudly super-serving markets outside the top 50 markets. Although we are proud of our roots and DNA in local radio and we continue to love local radio, 2020 was the year Townsquare became a "Digital First" company," commented Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Townsquare Media, Inc.

Mr. Wilson continued, "Over the past year we have worked hard to position ourselves for success in 2021 and beyond, and that included addressing our balance sheet. In early January, we closed on $550.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2026. This offering - which replaced our existing debt in its entirety - was significantly oversubscribed, which allowed us to exceed our pricing expectations, locking in long-term capital at an attractive rate. I believe that our successful refinancing was due to our differentiated marketing and advertising solutions and "Local First" strategy, our large and growing digital platform, and our strong cash generation ability. We ended 2020 with over $83 million of cash on our balance sheet, only a slight decline from 2019's cash balance of $85 million, and generated $32 million of cash flow from continuing operations in a year where Adjusted EBITDA declined (due to the pandemic) by $40 million. In addition, we repaid $15 million of debt (prior to the refinancing) and made $4 million of dividend payments. Additionally, we recently announced that we repurchased all of Oaktree Capital's shares of Townsquare at $6.40 per security, a significant discount to the current share price. We are confident that this is a great transaction for Townsquare and our investors. The buyback is accretive on a cash flow per share and adjusted earnings per share basis in excess of 70%, and this resolves the significant overhang of Oaktree's long-dated investment which we have often heard from current and prospective investors is an impediment to investing and building a position in Townsquare."

Mr. Wilson concluded, "I am very proud of the results we delivered in 2020 in the face of unprecedented challenges and turbulent times. Our Townsquare Team worked tirelessly and with great passion throughout the pandemic to help our Company, by helping local advertisers and businesses as well as by keeping local communities informed and entertained at a time when both needed it the most. Our team kept moving forward, although at times it did not always feel like it. As we close out Q1 and move into Q2 2021, we believe our Flywheel is moving forward and gaining greater momentum each month and each quarter. We will continue to execute our "Local First" strategy in 2021, and we remain confident about the future of Townsquare and our revenue and profit growth prospects."

Fourth Quarter Highlights

As compared to the fourth quarter of 2019:

Net revenue decreased 3.2%, and 10.2% excluding political revenue



Net income increased $82.8 million to net income of $4.5 million

to net income of

Adjusted EBITDA increased 8.4% to $27.0 million



Townsquare Interactive net subscription revenue increased 16.3% to $18.8 million



Townsquare Interactive Adjusted Operating Income increased 24.0% to $5.9 million



Advertising net revenue decreased 4.5% and 12.9% excluding political revenue



Live Events net revenue decreased 99.5%

Diluted income per share from continuing operations was $0.15 , and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was $0.18

, and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was Townsquare Interactive added approximately 850 net subscribers

Full Year Highlights*

As compared to the year ended December 31, 2019 :

: Net revenue decreased 13.9%, and 17.0% excluding political revenue



Net loss increased 22.7%



Adjusted EBITDA decreased 39.3% to $62.1 million



Digital net revenue increased 6.2% to represent 43.6% of total net revenue



Townsquare Interactive net subscription revenue increased 14.4% to $70.4 million



Townsquare Interactive Adjusted Operating Income increased 10.1% to $21.1 million



Advertising net revenue decreased 15.4%, and 19.2% excluding political revenue



Live Events net revenue decreased 85.5%



Pro forma net revenue decreased 13.8%, and 16.9% excluding political revenue



Pro forma net loss increased 22.0%



Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA decreased 39.1%



Pro forma Live Events net revenue decreased 84.8%

Diluted loss per share was $4.46 , and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was $0.28

, and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was Generated Cash Flow from Continuing Operations of $31.9 million

Repurchased $4.7 million of our 2023 Unsecured Senior Notes at a market price below par, plus accrued interest

of our 2023 Unsecured Senior Notes at a market price below par, plus accrued interest Repaid $9.9 million of our Term Loans due 2022

of our Term Loans due 2022 Townsquare Interactive added approximately 3,750 net subscribers, ending the year with approximately 22,750 subscribers

*See below for discussion of non-GAAP measures. As used in this release, the term "pro forma" means pro forma for the divestiture of our Arizona Bridal Shows business (consisting of two expositions) on March 18, 2019, giving effect to such divestitures as if they had occurred on January 1, 2019.

Segment Reporting

We have three reportable operating segments, Advertising, which includes broadcast and digital advertising products and solutions, Townsquare Interactive, our digital marketing solutions subscription business, and Live Events, which is comprised of the Company's live events, including concerts, expositions and other experiential events.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Compared to the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 decreased $3.6 million, or 3.2%, to $108.5 million, as compared to $112.1 million in the same period last year. Townsquare Interactive net subscription revenue increased $2.6 million, or 16.3%, to $18.8 million, Advertising net revenue decreased $4.2 million, or 4.5%, to $89.7 million, and Live Events net revenue decreased $2.0 million, or 99.5%, to $10.0 thousand, each as compared to the same period last year. Excluding political revenue, net revenue decreased $11.3 million, or 10.2%, to $99.2 million, and Advertising net revenue decreased $11.9 million, or 12.9%, to $80.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 increased $2.1 million, or 8.4% to $27.0 million, as compared to $24.9 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) decreased $4.4 million, or 18.8%, to $19.1 million, as compared to $23.5 million in the same period last year.

Net Income

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 increased $82.8 million to $4.5 million, as compared to net loss of $78.3 million in the same period last year. Net income from continuing operations increased $82.8 million to $4.5 million, as compared to net loss from continuing operations of $78.2 million in the same period last year.

Year Ended December 31, 2020 Compared to the Year Ended December 31, 2019

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 decreased $60.1 million, or 13.9%, to $371.3 million, as compared to $431.4 million in the same period last year. Townsquare Interactive net subscription revenue increased $8.8 million, or 14.4%, to $70.4 million, Advertising net revenue decreased $54.3 million, or 15.4%, to $298.5 million, and Live Events net revenue decreased $14.6 million, or 85.5%, to $2.5 million, each as compared to the same period last year. Excluding political revenue, net revenue decreased $73.0 million, or 17.0%, to $355.3 million, and Advertising net revenue decreased $67.2 million, or 19.2%, to $282.5 million.

Pro forma net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 decreased $59.3 million, or 13.8%, to $371.3 million, as compared to $430.7 million in the same period last year. Pro forma Townsquare Interactive net subscription revenue increased $8.8 million, or 14.4%, to $70.4 million, pro forma Advertising net revenue decreased $54.3 million, or 15.4%, to $298.5 million, and pro forma Live Events net revenue decreased $13.9 million, or 84.8% to $2.5 million, each as compared to the same period last year. Excluding political revenue, pro forma net revenue decreased $72.2 million, or 16.9%, to $355.3 million, and pro forma Advertising net revenue decreased $67.2 million, or 19.2%, to $282.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2020 decreased $40.3 million, or 39.3% to $62.1 million, as compared to $102.4 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) decreased $51.2 million, or 51.4%, to $48.5 million, as compared to $99.7 million in the same period last year.

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2020 decreased $39.9 million, or 39.1%, to $62.1 million, as compared to $102.0 million in the same period last year. Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) decreased $50.9 million, or 51.2%, to $48.5 million, as compared to $99.4 million in the same period last year.

Net Loss

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased $14.9 million, or 22.7%, to $80.6 million, as compared to $65.7 million in the same period last year. Net loss from continuing operations increased $23.0 million, or 40.1%, to $80.6 million, as compared to $57.5 million in the same period last year. Net loss was driven by approximately $107.1 million of non-cash impairment charges to our intangible assets, and specifically our FCC licenses.

Pro forma net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased $14.5 million to a net loss of $80.6 million, as compared to net income of $66.0 million in the same period last year. Net loss was driven by approximately $107.1 million of non-cash impairment charges to our intangible assets, and specifically our FCC licenses.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2020, we had a total of $83.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and $50.0 million of available borrowing capacity under our revolving credit facility. As of December 31, 2020, we had $545.8 million of outstanding indebtedness, representing 8.8x and 7.4x gross and net leverage, respectively, based on Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $62.1 million.

Subsequent Events

On January 6, 2021, the Company completed the private offering and sale of $550.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes") at an issue price of 100.0%. The net proceeds from the 2026 Notes, together with cash on hand, were used to repay borrowings under the Senior Secured Credit Facility and to redeem all of the outstanding 2023 Notes on January 14, 2021, and to pay the premium, fees and expenses related thereto.

On January 24, 2021, the Company entered into a stock repurchase agreement with certain affiliates of Oaktree Capital Management L.P. ("Oaktree") to repurchase 606,484 shares of the Company's Class A common stock, 2,151,373 shares of the Company's Class B common stock, and 7,242,143 warrants to purchase Class A Common Stock, or such greater number of securities as the Company may elect. On March 9, 2021, the Company elected to repurchase all of the outstanding securities held by Oaktree, including 1,595,224 shares of Class A Common Stock, 2,151,373 shares of Class B Common Stock and 8,814,980 warrants for an aggregate purchase price of $80.4 million, or $6.40 per security. The repurchased securities were subsequently retired.

The table below presents a summary, as of March 11, 2021, of our outstanding common stock, and securities convertible into common stock, excluding options issued under our 2014 Omnibus Incentive Plan.

Security

Number Outstanding

Description Class A common stock

14,447,123



One vote per share. Class B common stock

815,296



10 votes per share.1 Class C common stock

836,341



No votes.1 Warrants

162,696



Each warrant is exercisable for one share of Class A common stock, at an exercise price of $0.0001 per share. The aggregate exercise price for all warrants currently outstanding is $16.2 Total

16,261,456







1 Each share converts into one share of Class A common stock upon transfer or at the option of the holder, subject to certain conditions, including compliance with FCC rules. 2 The warrants are fully vested and exercisable for shares of Class A common stock, subject to certain conditions, including compliance with FCC rules.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company focused outside the Top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include Townsquare Interactive, a digital marketing services subscription business providing web sites, search engine optimization, social platforms and online reputation management for approximately 22,750 SMBs; Townsquare IGNITE, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology with an in-house demand and data management platform; and Townsquare Media, our portfolio of 322 local terrestrial radio stations in 67 cities with corresponding local news and entertainment websites and apps including legendary brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com, and NJ101.5.com along with a network of national music brands including XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com , www.townsquareinteractive.com , and www.townsquareignite.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters addressed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "potential," "project," "projection," "plan," "intend," "seek," "believe," "may," "could," "would," "will," "should," "can," "can have," "likely," the negatives thereof and other words and terms. By nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and currently available data and are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein. Risks and uncertainties that could have a material impact on our business and financial results include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions in the United States, or in the specific markets in which we currently do business, industry conditions, legislative or regulatory requirements, the continuation or worsening of the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, its scope, duration and impact on our business, financial results, cash flows and liquidity, as well as the impact on our clients and customers, the success of our mitigation efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our performance in any recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of financial and credit markets, our ability to comply with the covenants and obligations under our outstanding debt, including meeting required payments of principal and interest, our ability to access debt or equity capital on attractive terms or at all, potential downgrades to our credit ratings, and certain other events, including future disease outbreaks and pandemics. See "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2021, for a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Townsquare Media, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions

In this press release, we refer to Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share which are financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP").

We define Adjusted Operating Income as operating income before the deduction of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, corporate expenses, transaction costs, business realignment costs, impairment of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets and net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before the deduction of income taxes, interest expense, net, repurchase of debt, transaction costs, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, business realignment costs, impairment of goodwill, impairment of long-lived and intangible assets, impairment of investments, net (income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, net (loss) gain on sale and retirement of assets and other expense (income) net. We define Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) as Adjusted EBITDA less political net revenue, net of a fifteen percent deduction to account for estimated national representative firm fees, music licensing fees and sales commissions expense. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) before the deduction of transaction costs, business realignment costs, impairment goodwill, impairment of long-lived and intangible assets, impairment of investments, net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets, gain on repurchase of debt and insurance recoveries, net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes, and net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes. Adjusted Net Income Per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. We define Net Leverage as our total outstanding indebtedness, net of our total cash balance as of December 31, 2020, divided by our Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. These measures do not represent, and should not be considered as alternatives to or superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. You should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses or charges that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in the presentation, and we do not infer that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies. Where we use the term "pro forma", it refers to pro forma financial information for our disposal of our Arizona Bridal Show business, as if the sale occurred on January 1, 2019.

We use Adjusted Operating Income to evaluate the operating performance of our business segments. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) to facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), taxation and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense), which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance, and to facilitate year over year comparisons, by backing out the impact of political revenue which varies depending on the election cycle and may be unrelated to operating performance. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share to assess total company operating performance on a consistent basis. We use Net Leverage to measure the Company's ability to handle its debt burden. We believe that these measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of transaction costs, net (loss) gain on sale and retirement of assets, business realignment costs, certain impairments, and net income (loss) from discontinued operations. Further, while discretionary bonuses for members of management are not determined with reference to specific targets, our board of directors may consider Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Net Leverage when determining discretionary bonuses.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in Thousands)



December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 83,229



84,667

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $7,100 and $2,604, respectively 58,634



67,463

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,428



9,241

Total current assets 154,291



161,371

Property and equipment, net 111,871



114,142

Intangible assets, net 281,160



388,029

Goodwill 157,947



157,947

Investments 11,501



8,275

Operating lease right-of-use-assets 48,290



49,503

Other assets 2,948



638

Restricted cash 494



494

Total assets $ 768,502



$ 880,399

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable 9,056



14,790

Current portion of long-term debt —



9,929

Deferred revenue 8,847



8,086

Accrued compensation and benefits 12,462

— 10,714

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 21,427



15,358

Operating lease liabilities, current 7,517



7,690

Financing lease liabilities, current 64



17

Accrued interest 6,350



4,558

Liabilities of discontinued operations 33



423

Total current liabilities 65,756



71,565

Long-term debt, less current portion (net of deferred financing costs of $2,369 and $3,840, respectively) 543,428



546,711

Deferred tax liability 10,326



34,347

Operating lease liability, net of current portion 44,661



44,957

Financing lease liabilities, net of current portion 130



31

Other long-term liabilities 3,446



352

Total liabilities 667,747



697,963

Stockholders' equity:





Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 14,436,065 and 14,314,092 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 144



143

Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 2,966,669 and 3,011,634 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 30



30

Class C common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 1,636,341 and 1,636,341 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 17



17

Total common stock 191



190

Additional paid-in capital 369,672



367,540

Accumulated deficit (272,602)



(188,034)

Non-controlling interest 3,494



2,740

Total stockholders' equity 100,755



182,436

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 768,502



$ 880,399



















TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Net revenue $ 108,494



$ 112,077



$ 371,338



$ 431,408

Operating costs and expenses:













Direct operating expenses, excluding depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation 75,301



78,828



282,347



300,425

Depreciation and amortization 4,814



5,745



20,107



25,836

Corporate expenses 6,161



8,319



26,885



28,599

Stock-based compensation 473



524



2,084



2,592

Transaction costs 29



1,049



2,653



1,518

Business realignment costs 450



1



3,089



166

Impairment of goodwill —



69,034



—



69,034

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets —



39,433



109,058



39,664

Impairment of investments —



617



—



617

Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets 3



(49)



83



92

Total operating costs and expenses 87,231



203,501



446,306



468,543

Operating income (loss) 21,263



(91,424)



(74,968)



(37,135)

Other expense (income):













Interest expense, net 7,707



8,215



31,420



33,860

Gain on repurchase of debt —



—



(1,159)



—

Other (income) expense, net (167)



895



(820)



1,073

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 13,723



(100,534)



(104,409)



(72,068)

Income tax provision (benefit) 9,186



(22,293)



(23,858)



(14,564)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations 4,537



(78,241)



(80,551)



(57,504)

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes —



(38)



—



(8,150)

Net income (loss) $ 4,537



$ (78,279)



$ (80,551)



$ (65,654)

Net income (loss) attributable to:











Controlling interests 4,067



(78,891)



(82,470)



(67,763)

Non-controlling interests 470



612



1,919



2,109

Basic income (loss) per share:













Continuing operations attributable to common shares $ 0.15



$ (4.28)



$ (4.46)



$ (3.36)

Continuing operations attributable to participating shares $ 0.15



$ 0.07



$ 0.08



$ 0.30

Discontinued operations attributable to common shares $ —



$ —



$ —



$ (0.44)

Discontinued operations attributable to participating shares $ —



$ —



$ —



$ —

Diluted income (loss) per share:













Continuing operations $ 0.15



$ (4.28)



$ (4.46)



$ (3.36)

Discontinued operations $ —



$ —



$ —



$ (0.44)

Weighted average shares outstanding:









Basic attributable to common shares 18,706



18,600



18,647



18,549

Basic attributable to participating shares 8,978



—



8,978



8,978

Diluted 27,721



18,600



18,647



18,549

Cash dividend declared per share $ —



$ 0.075



$ 0.075



$ 0.30



















TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in Thousands)



Year Ended

December 31,

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (80,551)



$ (65,654)

Loss from continuing operations —



(8,150)

Loss from continuing operations (80,551)



(57,504)

Adjustments to reconcile (loss) income from continuing operations to net cash flows from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 20,107



25,836

Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,566



1,443

Lease related amortization 10,947



—

Net deferred taxes and other (24,206)



(15,028)

Provision for doubtful accounts 6,970



1,598

Stock-based compensation expense 2,084



2,592

Trade activity, net (8,740)



(11,113)

Gain on repurchase of debt (1,159)



—

Gain on insurance recoveries (1,206)



—

Write-off of deferred financing cost 79



7

Impairment of goodwill, intangible and long-lived assets 109,058



108,698

Impairment on investment —



617

Net loss on sale and retirement of assets 83



92

Other 30



76

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 171



(6,419)

Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,143)



8,719

Accounts payable (5,141)



2,387

Accrued expenses 11,454



(5,958)

Accrued interest 1,792



(6)

Other long-term liabilities (8,317)



(8,568)

Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 31,878



47,469

Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations (390)



(6,418)

Net cash provided by operating activities 31,488



41,051

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of investments (400)



—

Acquisition of intangibles (241)



(787)

Purchase of property and equipment (14,948)



(19,676)

Proceeds from insurance recoveries 1,396



42

Proceeds from sale of investments —



573

Proceeds from sale of assets 157



2,883

Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (14,036)



(16,965)

Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations —



11,084

Net cash used in investing activities (14,036)



(5,881)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of term loans (9,951)



—

Borrowings under the revolving credit facility 50,000



—

Repayment of borrowings under the revolving credit facility (50,000)



—

Proceeds from stock options exercised 49



—

Repurchase of stock —



(400)

Dividend payments (4,201)



(8,278)

Repurchase of notes (3,573)



—

Deferred financing cost —



(571)

Cash distribution to non-controlling interests (1,165)



(2,586)

Sale of non-controlling interests —



1,500

Repayments of capitalized obligations (49)



(9)

Net cash used in financing activities (18,890)



(10,344)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:





Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,438)



24,826

Beginning of period 85,161



61,396

End of period $ 83,723



$ 86,222



TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued)

(in Thousands)



Year Ended

December 31,

2020

2019 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:





Cash payments:





Interest $ 28,516



$ 33,522

Income taxes 1,561



818









Supplemental Disclosure of Non-cash Activities:





Investments acquired in exchange for advertising $ 2,827



$ 2,270

Property and equipment acquired in exchange for advertising 4,811



—

Investments rights acquired in exchange for advertising 906



—

Accrued capital expenditures 69



—

Deferred payment for software licenses 853



—

Accrued transaction costs 860



—

Dividends declared, but not paid during the period 22



2,164









Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information relating to Leases:





Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities:





Operating cash flows from operating leases $ 10,988



$ 11,506

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations:





Operating leases $ 10,717



$ 12,714









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,229



$ 84,667

Restricted cash 494



494



$ 83,723



$ 85,161



TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT

(in Thousands)



Three Months Ended

December 31,





Year Ended

December 31,





2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change Advertising net revenue $ 89,719



$ 93,930



(4.5) %

$ 298,499



$ 352,814



(15.4) % Townsquare Interactive net revenue 18,765



16,141



16.3 %

70,360



61,517



14.4 % Live Events net revenue 10



2,006



(99.5) %

2,479



17,077



(85.5) % Net revenue 108,494



112,077



(3.2) %

$ 371,338



431,408



(13.9) % Advertising direct operating expenses 62,322



65,625



(5.0) %

230,849



244,322



(5.5) % Townsquare Interactive direct operating expenses 12,845



11,368



13.0 %

49,259



42,351



16.3 % Live Events direct operating expenses 134



1,835



(92.7) %

2,239



13,752



(83.7) % Direct operating expenses 75,301



78,828



(4.5) %

282,347



300,425



(6.0) % Depreciation and amortization 4,814



5,745



(16.2) %

20,107



25,836



(22.2) % Corporate expenses 6,161



8,319



(25.9) %

26,885



28,599



(6.0) % Stock-based compensation 473



524



(9.7) %

2,084



2,592



(19.6) % Transaction costs 29



1,049



(97.2) %

2,653



1,518



74.8 % Business realignment costs 450



1



**

3,089



166



1,760.8 % Impairment of goodwill —



69,034



(100.0) %

—



69,034



(100.0) % Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets —



39,433



(100.0) %

109,058



39,664



175.0 % Impairment of investments —



617



(100.0) %

—



617



(100.0) % Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets 3



(49)



(106.1) %

83



92



(9.8) % Total operating costs and expenses 87,231



203,501



(57.1) %

446,306



468,543



(4.7) % Operating income (loss) 21,263



(91,424)



**

(74,968)



(37,135)



101.9 % Other expense:





















Interest expense, net 7,707



8,215



(6.2) %

31,420



33,860



(7.2) % Gain on repurchase of debt —



—



**

(1,159)



—



** Other (income) expense, net (167)



895



**

(820)



1,073



(176.4) % Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 13,723



(100,534)



**

(104,409)



(72,068)



44.9 % Provision (benefit) for income taxes 9,186



$ (22,293)



**

(23,858)



(14,564)



63.8 % Net income (loss) from continuing operations 4,537



(78,241)



**

(80,551)



(57,504)



40.1 % Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes —



$ (38)



(100.0) %

—



(8,150)



(100.0) % Net income (loss) $ 4,537



$ (78,279)



**

$ (80,551)



$ (65,654)



22.7 %



** not meaningful

The following table presents net revenue and Adjusted Operating Income by segment, for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 , and 2019, respectively (in thousands):



Actual

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Advertising net revenue $ 89,719



$ 93,930



$ 298,499



$ 352,814

Townsquare Interactive net revenue 18,765



16,141



70,360



61,517

Live Events net revenue 10



2,006



2,479



17,077

Net revenue $ 108,494



$ 112,077



$ 371,338



$ 431,408

Advertising Adjusted Operating Income 27,397



28,303



67,650



108,492

Townsquare Interactive Adjusted Operating Income 5,920



4,773



21,101



19,166

Live Events Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income (124)



173



240



3,325

Adjusted Operating Income $ 33,193



$ 33,249



$ 88,991



$ 130,983



The following table presents on a pro forma basis, net revenue and Adjusted Operating Income by segment for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020, and 2019, respectively (in thousands):



Pro Forma

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Advertising net revenue $ 89,719



$ 93,930



$ 298,499



$ 352,814

Townsquare Interactive net revenue 18,765



16,141



70,360



61,517

Live Events net revenue 10



2,006



2,479



16,351

Net revenue $ 108,494



$ 112,077



$ 371,338



$ 430,682

Advertising Adjusted Operating Income 27,397



28,303



67,650



108,492

Townsquare Interactive Adjusted Operating Income 5,920



4,773



21,101



19,166

Live Events Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income (124)



173



240



2,971

Adjusted Operating Income $ 33,193



$ 33,249



$ 88,991



$ 130,629



The following table reconciles Net revenue to Net revenue, excluding political revenue on a GAAP basis by segment for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020, and 2019, respectively (in thousands):



Actual

Three Months Ended

December 31,





Years Ended

December 31,





2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change Advertising net revenue $ 89,719



$ 93,930



(4.5) %

$ 298,499



$ 352,814



(15.4) % Townsquare Interactive net revenue 18,765



16,141



16.3 %

70,360



61,517



14.4 % Live Events net revenue 10



2,006



(99.5) %

2,479



17,077



(85.5) % Net revenue $ 108,494



$ 112,077



(3.2) %

$ 371,338



$ 431,408



(13.9) % Advertising political revenue $ 9,342



$ 1,671



459.1 %

$ 16,006



$ 3,103



415.8 % Townsquare Interactive political revenue —



—



**

—



—



** Live Events political revenue —



—



**

—



—



** Political revenue $ 9,342



$ 1,671



459.1 %

$ 16,006



$ 3,103



415.8 % Advertising net revenue (ex. political) $ 80,377



$ 92,259



(12.9) %

$ 282,493



$ 349,711



(19.2) % Townsquare Interactive net revenue (ex. political) 18,765



16,141



16.3 %

70,360



61,517



14.4 % Live Events net revenue (ex. political) 10



2,006



(99.5) %

2,479



17,077



(85.5) % Net revenue (ex. political) $ 99,152



$ 110,406



(10.2) %

$ 355,332



$ 428,305



(17.0) %

The following table reconciles Net revenue to Net revenue, excluding political revenue on a pro forma basis by segment for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020, and 2019, respectively (in thousands):



Pro Forma

Three Months Ended

December 31,





Years Ended

December 31,





2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change Advertising net revenue $ 89,719



$ 93,930



(4.5) %

$ 298,499



$ 352,814



(15.4) % Townsquare Interactive net revenue 18,765



16,141



16.3 %

70,360



61,517



14.4 % Live Events net revenue 10



2,006



(99.5) %

2,479



16,351



(84.8) % Net revenue $ 108,494



$ 112,077



(3.2) %

$ 371,338



$ 430,682



(13.8) % Advertising political revenue $ 9,342



$ 1,671



459.1 %

$ 16,006



$ 3,103



415.8 % Townsquare Interactive political revenue —



—



**

—



—



** Live Events political revenue —



—



**

—



—



** Political revenue $ 9,342



$ 1,671



459.1 %

$ 16,006



$ 3,103



415.8 % Advertising net revenue (ex. political) $ 80,377



$ 92,259



(12.9) %

$ 282,493



$ 349,711



(19.2) % Townsquare Interactive net revenue (ex. political) 18,765



16,141



16.3 %

70,360



61,517



14.4 % Live Events net revenue (ex. political) 10



2,006



(99.5) %

2,479



16,351



(84.8) % Net revenue (ex. political) $ 99,152



$ 110,406



(10.2) %

$ 355,332



$ 427,579



(16.9) %

The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net (loss) income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Net Income for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020, and 2019, respectively (in thousands, except per share data):



Actual

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income (loss) $ 4,537



$ (78,279)



$ (80,551)



$ (65,654)

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes —



(38)



—



(8,150)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations 4,537



(78,241)



(80,551)



(57,504)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes 9,186



(22,293)



(23,858)



(14,564)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 13,723



(100,534)



(104,409)



(72,068)

Transaction costs 29



1,049



2,653



1,518

Business realignment costs 450



1



3,089



166

Impairment of goodwill —



69,034



—



69,034

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets —



39,433



109,058



39,664

Impairment of investments —



617



—



617

Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets 3



(49)



83



92

Gain on repurchase of debt —



—



(1,159)



—

Gain on insurance recoveries —



—



(1,206)



—

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes 470



612



1,919



2,109

Adjusted net income (loss) before income taxes 14,675



10,163



10,028



41,132

Provision for income taxes 9,823



2,254



2,291



8,312

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 4,852



$ 7,909



$ 7,737



$ 32,820

















Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share:













Basic $ 0.26



$ 0.43



$ 0.41



$ 1.77

Diluted $ 0.18



$ 0.28



$ 0.28



$ 1.19

















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 18,706



18,600



18,647



18,549

Diluted 27,721



27,807



27,636



27,538



The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020, and 2019, respectively (dollars in thousands):



Actual

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 4,537



$ (78,241)



$ (80,551)



$ (57,504)

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes —



(38)



—



(8,150)

Net income (loss) 4,537



(78,279)



(80,551)



(65,654)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes 9,186



(22,293)



(23,858)



(14,564)

Interest expense, net 7,707



8,215



31,420



33,860

Gain on repurchase of debt —



—



(1,159)



—

Depreciation and amortization 4,814



5,745



20,107



25,836

Stock-based compensation 473



524



2,084



2,592

Transaction costs 29



1,049



2,653



1,518

Business realignment costs 450



1



3,089



166

Impairment of goodwill —



69,034



—



69,034

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets —



39,433



109,058



39,664

Impairment of investments —



617



—



617

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes —



38



—



8,150

Other (a) (164)



846



(737)



1,165

Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,032



$ 24,930



$ 62,106



$ 102,384

Political Adjusted EBITDA (7,941)



(1,420)



(13,605)



(2,637)

Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) $ 19,091



$ 23,510



$ 48,501



$ 99,747

Political Adjusted EBITDA 7,941



1,420



13,605



2,637

Net cash paid for interest (11,736)



(12,606)



(28,516)



(33,522)

Capital expenditures (3,694)



(5,131)



(14,948)



(19,676)

Cash paid for taxes $ (250)



$ (103)



$ (1,561)



$ (818)

Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes $ 11,352



$ 7,090



$ 17,081



$ 48,368







(a) Other includes net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets and other (income) expense, net.

The following table reconciles on a pro forma basis net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to pro forma net (loss) income, pro forma Adjusted EBITDA, pro forma Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) and pro forma Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020, and 2019, respectively (dollars in thousands):



Pro forma

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 4,537



$ (78,241)



$ (80,551)



$ (57,504)

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes —



(38)



—



(8,150)

Net income (loss) $ 4,537



$ (78,279)



$ (80,551)



$ (65,654)

Net income from divestiture —



—



—



354

Pro forma net income (loss) $ 4,537



$ (78,279)



$ (80,551)



$ (66,008)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes 9,186



(22,293)



(23,858)



(14,564)

Interest expense, net 7,707



8,215



31,420



33,860

Gain on repurchase of debt —



—



(1,159)



—

Depreciation and amortization 4,814



5,745



20,107



25,836

Stock-based compensation 473



524



2,084



2,592

Transaction costs 29



1,049



2,653



1,518

Business realignment costs 450



1



3,089



166

Impairment of goodwill —



69,034



—



69,034

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets —



39,433



109,058



39,664

Impairment of investments —



617



—



617

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes —



38



—



8,150

Other (a) (164)



846



(737)



1,165

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,032



$ 24,930



$ 62,106



$ 102,030

Political Adjusted EBITDA (7,941)



(1,420)



(13,605)



(2,637)

Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) $ 19,091



$ 23,510



$ 48,501



$ 99,393

Political Adjusted EBITDA 7,941



1,420



13,605



2,637

Net cash paid for interest (11,736)



(12,606)



(28,516)



(33,522)

Capital expenditures (3,694)



(5,131)



(14,948)



(19,676)

Cash paid for taxes $ (250)



$ (103)



$ (1,561)



$ (818)

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes $ 11,352



$ 7,090



$ 17,081



$ 48,014







(a) Other includes net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets and other (income) expense, net.

The following tables reconcile Operating Income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income by segment for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands):



Three Months ended December 31, 2020

Advertising

Townsquare

Interactive

Live Events

Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items

Total Operating income (loss) $ 23,805



$ 5,762



$ (191)



$ (8,113)



$ 21,263

Depreciation and amortization 3,563



131



45



1,075



4,814

Corporate expenses —



—



—



6,161



6,161

Stock-based compensation 29



27



2



415



473

Transaction costs —



—



—



29



29

Business realignment costs —



—



20



430



450

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets —



—



—



—



—

Net loss on sale and retirement of assets —



—



—



3



3

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) $ 27,397



$ 5,920



$ (124)



$ —



$ 33,193





Three Months ended December 31, 2019

Advertising

Townsquare

Interactive

Live Events

Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items

Total Operating income (loss) (80,879)



4,616



36



(15,197)



$ (91,424)

Depreciation and amortization 900



134



135



4,576



5,745

Corporate expenses —



—



—



8,319



8,319

Stock-based compensation 52



23



2



447



524

Transaction costs —



—



—



1,049



1,049

Business realignment costs (161)



—



—



162



1

Impairment of goodwill 69,034



—



—



—



69,034

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets 39,357



—



—



693



40,050

Net gain on sale and retirement of assets —



—



—



(49)



(49)

Adjusted Operating Income $ 28,303



$ 4,773



$ 173



$ —



$ 33,249











































The following tables reconcile Operating Income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income and Pro Forma Adjusted Operating Income by segment for the years ended December 31, 2020, and 2019 (in thousands):



Actual

For the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Advertising

Townsquare

Interactive

Live Events

Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items

Total Operating (loss) income $ (55,281)



$ 20,482



$ (1,086)



$ (39,083)



$ (74,968)

Depreciation and amortization 14,303



529



438



4,837



20,107

Corporate expenses —



—



—



26,885



26,885

Stock-based compensation 145



90



9



1,840



2,084

Transaction costs —



—



—



2,653



2,653

Business realignment costs —



—



304,000



2,785



3,089

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets 108,483



—



575



—



109,058

Net loss on sale and retirement of assets —



—



—



83



83

Adjusted Operating Income $ 67,650



$ 21,101



$ 240



$ —



$ 88,991





Pro Forma

For the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Advertising

Townsquare

Interactive

Live Events

Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items

Total Operating (loss) income $ (55,281)



$ 20,482



$ (1,086)



$ (39,083)



$ (74,968)

Depreciation and amortization 14,303



529



438



4,837



20,107

Corporate expenses —



—



—



26,885



26,885

Stock-based compensation 145



90



9



1,840



2,084

Transaction costs —



—



—



2,653



2,653

Business realignment costs —



—



304,000



2,785



3,089

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets 108,483



—



575



—



109,058

Net loss on sale and retirement of assets —



—



—



83



83

Adjusted Operating Income $ 67,650



$ 21,101



$ 240



$ —



$ 88,991





Actual

For the Year Ended December 31, 2019

Advertising

Townsquare

Interactive

Live Events

Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items

Total Operating income (loss) $ (11,271)



$ 18,551



$ 2,752



$ (47,167)



$ (37,135)

Depreciation and amortization 10,920



509



544



13,863



25,836

Corporate expenses —



—



—



28,599



28,599

Stock-based compensation 221



106



29



2,236



2,592

Transaction costs —



—



—



1,518



1,518

Business realignment costs —



—



—



166



166

Impairment of goodwill 69,034



—



—



—



69,034

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets 39,588



—



—



693



40,281

Net loss on sale and retirement of assets —



—



—



92



92

Adjusted Operating Income $ 108,492



$ 19,166



$ 3,325



$ —



$ 130,983





Pro Forma

For the Year Ended December 31, 2019

Advertising

Townsquare

Interactive

Live Events

Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items

Total Operating income (loss) $ (11,271)



$ 18,551



$ 2,398



$ (47,167)



$ (37,489)

Depreciation and amortization 10,920



509



544



13,863



25,836

Corporate expenses —



—



—



28,599



28,599

Stock-based compensation 221



106



29



2,236



2,592

Transaction costs —



—



—



1,518



1,518

Business realignment costs —



—



—



166



166

Impairment of goodwill 69,034



—



—



—



69,034

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets 39,588



—



—



693



40,281

Net loss on sale and retirement of assets —



—



—



92



92

Adjusted Operating Income $ 108,492



$ 19,166



$ 2,971



$ —



$ 130,629



