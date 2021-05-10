Townsquare Reports Strong Start To 2021 With Digital Revenue, Growing +13% Year Over Year (+32% vs. 2019) And Adjusted EBITDA Growing +30% Year Over Year (+7% vs. 2019)

Digital Revenue Nearly 49% of Total Net Revenue

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare", the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") announced today financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"We are extremely proud to report that Townsquare's first quarter 2021 results approached, and in some cases exceeded, levels achieved in the pre-COVID first quarter of 2019, which surpassed our expectations and previously stated guidance.  In the first quarter of 2021, net revenue declined -5% year over year, and -1.6% excluding political and Live Events net revenue.  When excluding Live Events net revenue, first quarter net revenue increased +0.3% as compared to the first quarter of 2019. Total digital revenue growth accelerated to +13% year over year (+32% vs. Q1 2019), contributing nearly 49% of Townsquare's total first quarter net revenue.  Our digital revenue growth was fueled by Townsquare Interactive (TSI), our digital marketing solutions subscription business, Townsquare Ignite, our digital programming advertising platform, and Townsquare Amped, digital advertising on our owned and operated brands, which increased revenue year over year by +15%, +12%, and +11%, respectively.  Impressively, TSI, Ignite, and Amped's first quarter net revenue exceeded Q1 2019 revenue levels by +34%, +45%, and +15%, respectively. Over the next three years, we expect to grow our digital net revenue from $167 million (on a trailing twelve-month basis as of March 31, 2021) to $250 million," commented Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Townsquare Media, Inc.  "The strong growth of our digital revenue, together with our strong expense management, led to Adjusted EBITDA increasing nearly +30% over the prior year.  I am especially proud to share that first quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $20.1 million is +$1.3 million, or +7%, higher than Q1 2019's pro forma Adjusted EBITDA, and +$2.1 million, or +12%, higher when excluding profit from Live Events."

First Quarter Highlights*

  • As compared to the first quarter of 2020:
    • Net revenue decreased 5.0%, and 4.1% excluding political revenue
    • Net revenue decreased 1.6% excluding political and Live Events net revenue
    • Net loss decreased $53.5 million to a net loss of $6.1 million
    • Adjusted EBITDA increased 29.7% to $20.1 million
    • Townsquare Interactive net subscription revenue increased 14.9% to $19.0 million
    • Townsquare Interactive Adjusted Operating Income increased 30.4% to $5.9 million
    • Advertising net revenue decreased 6.4% and 5.3% excluding political revenue
    • Live Events net revenue decreased 99.7%
  • Diluted income per share was $(0.35), and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was $0.17
  • Generated Cash Flow from Operations of $19.4 million
  • Issued $550.0 million of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2026
  • Completed the repurchase of 100% of Oaktree Capital's equity interest in the Company for $6.40 per security, representing a 19% discount to the pre-announcement share price (39% as of the March 9, 2021 closing date)
  • Townsquare Interactive added approximately 850 net subscribers, the 12th consecutive quarter of 850 or more net subscriber additions

*See below for discussion of non-GAAP measures. As used in this release, the term "pro forma" means pro forma for the divestiture of our Arizona Bridal Shows business (consisting of two expositions) on March 18, 2019, giving effect to such divestitures as if they had occurred on January 1, 2019.

Segment Reporting
We have three reportable operating segments, Townsquare Interactive, our digital marketing solutions subscription business, Advertising, which includes broadcast and digital advertising products and solutions, and Live Events, which is comprised of the Company's live events, including concerts, expositions and other experiential events.

Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 Compared to the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

Net Revenue
Net revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 decreased $4.7 million, or 5.0%, to $88.8 million, as compared to $93.4 million in the same period last year. Townsquare Interactive net subscription revenue increased $2.5 million, or 14.9%, to $19.0 million, Advertising net revenue decreased $4.8 million, or 6.4%, to $69.8 million, and Live Events net revenue decreased $2.4 million, or 99.7%, to $7.0 thousand, each as compared to the same period last year. Excluding political revenue, net revenue decreased $3.8 million, or 4.1%, to $88.3 million, and Advertising net revenue decreased $3.9 million, or 5.3%, to $69.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 increased $4.6 million, or 29.7% to $20.1 million, as compared to $15.5 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) increased $5.4 million, or 37.3%, to $19.7 million, as compared to $14.4 million in the same period last year.

Net Loss
Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 decreased $53.5 million to $6.1 million, as compared to net loss of $59.6 million in the same period last year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of March 31, 2021, we had a total of $20.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and $550.0 million of outstanding indebtedness, representing 8.2x and 7.9x gross and net leverage, respectively, based on Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 of $66.7 million.

On January 6, 2021, the Company completed the private offering and sale of $550.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes") at an issue price of 100.0%. The net proceeds from the 2026 Notes, together with cash on hand, were used to repay: (i) borrowings under the 2015 senior secured credit facility, including $272.4 million principal amount of term loans and $2.1 million in accrued interest, (ii) $273.4 million of  principal amount of the 6.5% Unsecured Senior Notes due in 2023, a prepayment premium of $4.4 million and $5.1 million in accrued interest, and (iii), fees and expenses related thereto.

Oaktree Stock Repurchase
On March 9, 2021, the Company repurchased all of the outstanding securities held by Oaktree Capital Management L.P. and its affiliates ("Oaktree"), including 1,595,224 shares of Class A Common Stock, 2,151,373 shares of Class B Common Stock and 8,814,980 warrants for an aggregate purchase price of $80.4 million, or $6.40 per security, and incurred fees related to the repurchase of the securities in the amount of $1.6 million.

The table below presents a summary, as of May 5, 2021, of our outstanding common stock, and securities convertible into common stock, excluding options issued under our 2014 Omnibus Incentive Plan.

Security

Number Outstanding

Description

Class A common stock

14,674,552

One vote per share.

Class B common stock

815,296

10 votes per share.1

Class C common stock

836,341

No votes.1

Warrants

162,696

Each warrant is exercisable for one share of Class A common stock, at an exercise price of $0.0001 per share. The aggregate exercise price for all warrants currently outstanding is $16.2

Total

16,488,885


1 Each share converts into one share of Class A common stock upon transfer or at the option of the holder, subject to certain conditions, including compliance with FCC rules.

2 The warrants are fully vested and exercisable for shares of Class A common stock, subject to certain conditions, including compliance with FCC rules.

About Townsquare Media, Inc. 
Townsquare is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company focused outside the Top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include Townsquare Interactive, a digital marketing services subscription business providing websites, search engine optimization, social platforms and online reputation management for approximately 23,600 SMBs; Townsquare IGNITE, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology with an in-house demand and data management platform; and Townsquare Media, our portfolio of 322 local terrestrial radio stations in 67 cities with corresponding local news and entertainment websites and apps including legendary brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com, and NJ101.5.com along with a network of national music brands including XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters addressed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "potential," "project," "projection," "plan," "intend," "seek," "believe," "may," "could," "would," "will," "should," "can," "can have," "likely," the negatives thereof and other words and terms. By nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and currently available data and are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein. Risks and uncertainties that could have a material impact on our business and financial results include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions in the United States, or in the specific markets in which we currently do business, industry conditions, legislative or regulatory requirements, the continuation or worsening of the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, its scope, duration and impact on our business, financial results, cash flows and liquidity, as well as the impact on our clients and customers, the success of our mitigation efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our performance in any recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of financial and credit markets, our ability to comply with the covenants and obligations under our outstanding debt, including meeting required payments of principal and interest, our ability to access debt or equity capital on attractive terms or at all, potential downgrades to our credit ratings, and certain other events, including future disease outbreaks and pandemics. See "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2021, for a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Townsquare Media, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions
In this press release, we refer to Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share which are financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP").

We define Adjusted Operating Income as operating income before the deduction of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, corporate expenses, transaction costs, business realignment costs, impairment of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets and net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before the deduction of income taxes, interest expense, net, repurchase of debt, transaction costs, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, business realignment costs, impairment of goodwill, impairment of long-lived and intangible assets, impairment of investments, net (income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, net (loss) gain on sale and retirement of assets and other expense (income) net. We define Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) as Adjusted EBITDA less political net revenue, net of a fifteen percent deduction to account for estimated national representative firm fees, music licensing fees and sales commissions expense. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) before the deduction of transaction costs, business realignment costs, impairment goodwill, impairment of long-lived and intangible assets, impairment of investments, net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets, gain on repurchase of debt and insurance recoveries, net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes, and net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes.  Adjusted Net Income Per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. We define Net Leverage as our total outstanding indebtedness, net of our total cash balance as of March 31, 2021, divided by our Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021. These measures do not represent, and should not be considered as alternatives to or superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. You should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses or charges that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in the presentation, and we do not infer that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies. Where we use the term "pro forma", it refers to pro forma financial information for our disposal of our Arizona Bridal Show business, as if the sale occurred on January 1, 2019.

We use Adjusted Operating Income to evaluate the operating performance of our business segments. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) to facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), taxation and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense), which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance, and to facilitate year over year comparisons, by backing out the impact of political revenue which varies depending on the election cycle and may be unrelated to operating performance. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share to assess total company operating performance on a consistent basis. We use Net Leverage to measure the Company's ability to handle its debt burden. We believe that these measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of transaction costs, net (loss) gain on sale and retirement of assets, business realignment costs, certain impairments, and net income (loss) from discontinued operations. Further, while discretionary bonuses for members of management are not determined with reference to specific targets, our board of directors may consider Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Net Leverage when determining discretionary bonuses.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in Thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)


March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

ASSETS


Current assets:


   Cash and cash equivalents

$

20,118

$

83,229

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6,894 and $7,051, respectively

45,730

58,634

   Prepaid expenses and other current assets

10,793

12,428

Total current assets  

76,641

154,291

Property and equipment, net

109,500

111,871

Intangible assets, net

280,881

281,160

Goodwill

157,947

157,947

Investments

16,729

11,501

Operating lease right-of-use-assets

47,569

48,290

Other assets

1,315

2,948

Restricted cash

494

494

Total assets  

$

691,076

$

768,502

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:


  Accounts payable

$

15,733

$

9,056

  Deferred revenue

8,636

8,847

  Accrued compensation and benefits

7,890

12,462

  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

24,706

21,427

  Operating lease liabilities, current

7,289

7,517

  Financing lease liabilities, current

65

64

  Accrued interest

9,031

6,350

  Liabilities of discontinued operations



33

Total current liabilities

73,350

65,756

Long-term debt, less current portion (net of deferred finance costs of $9,881 and $2,369, respectively)

540,119

543,428

Deferred tax liability

9,310

10,326

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

43,225

44,661

Financing lease liabilities, net of current portion

114

130

Other long-term liabilities

3,254

3,446

Total liabilities  

669,372

667,747

Stockholders' equity:


Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 14,674,552 and 14,436,065 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

147

144

Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 815,296 and 2,966,669 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

8

30

Class C common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 836,341 and 1,636,341 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

8

17

   Total common stock

163

191

   Additional paid-in capital

296,758

369,672

   Accumulated deficit

(279,151)

(272,602)

   Non-controlling interest  

3,934

3,494

Total stockholders' equity  

21,704

100,755

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity  

$

691,076

$

768,502

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

Net revenue

$

88,761

$

93,433

Operating costs and expenses:


Direct operating expenses, excluding depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation

64,527

71,550

Depreciation and amortization

4,729

5,284

Corporate expenses

4,134

6,390

Stock-based compensation

1,062

524

Transaction costs

4,715

1,027

Business realignment costs

190

1,711

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets



79,060

Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets

593

(2)

    Total operating costs and expenses

79,950

165,544

    Operating income (loss)

8,811

(72,111)

Other expense (income):


Interest expense, net

10,155

8,129

Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt

5,997


Other (income) expense, net

(337)

227

    Loss from operations before income taxes

(7,004)

(80,467)

Income tax benefit

(895)

(20,890)

Net loss

$

(6,109)

$

(59,577)

Net (loss) income attributable to:


     Controlling interests

$

(6,549)

$

(60,154)

     Non-controlling interests

$

440

$

577

Basic (loss) income per share:


    Attributable to common shares

$

(0.35)

$

(3.27)

    Attributable to participating shares

$



$

0.08

Diluted loss per share:

$

(0.35)

$

(3.27)




Weighted average shares outstanding:


     Basic attributable to common shares

18,602

18,582

     Basic attributable to participating shares

6,823

8,978

     Diluted

18,602

18,582

Cash dividend declared per share

$



$

0.075

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in Thousands)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:


Net loss

$

(6,109)

$

(59,577)

Adjustments to reconcile loss from continuing operations to net cash flows from operating activities:


     Depreciation and amortization

4,729

5,284

     Amortization of deferred financing costs

328

379

     Lease related amortization

2,502

2,759

     Net deferred taxes and other

(1,016)

(21,010)

     Provision for doubtful accounts

350

802

     Stock-based compensation expense

1,062

524

     Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt

5,997


     Trade activity, net

(3,652)

(2,410)

     Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets



79,060

     Net loss on sale and retirement of assets

593

(2)

     Gain on insurance recoveries

(225)


     Gain on lease settlement

(233)


     Other

3


Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:


   Accounts receivable

12,212

8,732

   Prepaid expenses and other assets

3,115

(481)

   Accounts payable

6,461

(1,238)

   Accrued expenses

(5,992)

(5,009)

   Accrued interest

2,681

4,572

   Other long-term liabilities

(3,356)

(2,875)

Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 

19,450

9,510

Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations 

(33)

(175)

Net cash provided by operating activities

19,417

9,335

Cash flows from investing activities:


   Purchase of investments

(128)

(400)

   Purchase of property and equipment

(1,860)

(5,626)

   Proceeds from insurance recoveries

225


   Proceeds from sale of assets

316

2

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,447)

(6,024)

Cash flows from financing activities:


   Repayment of term loans

(272,381)


Repurchase of 2023 Notes

(273,416)


Proceeds from the issuance of 2026 Notes

550,000


Prepayment fee on 2023 Notes

(4,443)


   Deferred financing cost

(8,133)


   Repurchase of Oaktree securities

(80,394)


   Borrowings under the revolving credit facility



50,000

   Proceeds from stock options exercised

7,946

49

   Dividend payments



(2,067)

Transaction costs related to securities repurchase

(242)


   Cash distribution to non-controlling interests



(1)

   Repayments of capitalized obligations

(18)

(10)

      Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(81,081)

47,971

  Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:


      Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(63,111)

51,282

      Beginning of period

83,723

85,161

      End of period

$

20,612

$

136,443

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued)

(in Thousands)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:


   Cash payments:


Interest  

$

7,150

$

3,437

Income taxes  

70






Supplemental Disclosure of Non-cash Activities:


  Investments acquired in exchange for advertising(1)

$

5,100

$

1,400

  Property and equipment acquired in exchange for advertising(1)

912


  Accrued capital expenditures

283

892

  Accrued financing fees

1,043


  Accrued transaction costs

1,312


  Dividends declared, but not paid during the period



2,098




Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information relating to Leases:


Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities:


Operating cash flows from operating leases

$

2,773

$

2,701

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations:


Operating leases

$

1,067

$

1,156




Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


Cash and cash equivalents

$

20,118

$

135,949

Restricted cash

494

494

$

20,612

$

136,443

(1)  Represents total advertising services to be provided by the Company in exchange for equity interests and property and equipment acquired during the three months ended March 31, 2021. As the advertising services are performed, revenue related to the services provided is reflected as a component of Trade activity, net within net cash provided by operating activities. As of March 31, 2021, $3.0 million in advertising services remain to be provided in future periods in exchange for equity interests acquired during the three months ended March 31, 2021.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT

(in Thousands)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended March 31,


2021

2020

% Change

Advertising net revenue

$

69,757

$

74,536

(6.4)

%

Townsquare Interactive net revenue

18,997

16,527

14.9

%

Live Events net revenue

7

2,370

(99.7)

%

Net revenue

88,761

93,433

(5.0)

%

Advertising direct operating expenses

51,395

57,719

(11.0)

%

Townsquare Interactive direct operating expenses

13,065

11,979

9.1

%

Live Events direct operating expenses

67

1,852

(96.4)

%

Direct operating expenses

64,527

71,550

(9.8)

%

Depreciation and amortization

4,729

5,284

(10.5)

%

Corporate expenses

4,134

6,390

(35.3)

%

Stock-based compensation

1,062

524

102.7

%

Transaction costs

4,715

1,027

**

Business realignment costs

190

1,711

(88.9)

%

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets



79,060

**

Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets

593

(2)

**

    Total operating costs and expenses

79,950

165,544

(51.7)

%

    Operating income (loss)

8,811

(72,111)

**

Other expense:




Interest expense, net

10,155

8,129

24.9

%

Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt

5,997



**

Other (income) expense, net

(337)

227

**

    Loss from operations before income taxes

(7,004)

(80,467)

**

Income tax benefit

(895)

(20,890)

**

Net loss

$

(6,109)

$

(59,577)

**

** not meaningful

The following table presents net revenue and Adjusted Operating Income by segment, for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31,


2021

2020

% Change

Advertising net revenue

$

69,757

$

74,536

(6.4)

%

Townsquare Interactive net revenue

18,997

16,527

14.9

%

Live Events net revenue

7

2,370

(99.7)

%

Net revenue

$

88,761

$

93,433

(5.0)

%

Advertising Adjusted Operating Income

18,362

16,817

9.2

%

Townsquare Interactive Adjusted Operating Income

5,932

4,548

30.4

%

Live Events Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income

(60)

518

**

Adjusted Operating Income

$

24,234

$

21,883

10.7

%

** not meaningful

The following table reconciles Net revenue to Net revenue, excluding political revenue on a GAAP basis by segment for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31,


2021

2020

% Change

Advertising net revenue

$

69,757

$

74,536

(6.4)

%

Townsquare Interactive net revenue

18,997

16,527

14.9

%

Live Events net revenue

7

2,370

(99.7)

%

Net revenue

$

88,761

$

93,433

(5.0)

%

Advertising political revenue

439

1,328

(66.9)

%

Townsquare Interactive political revenue





**

Live Events political revenue





**

Political revenue

$

439

$

1,328

(66.9)

%

Advertising net revenue (ex. political)

69,318

73,208

(5.3)

%

Townsquare Interactive net revenue (ex. political)

18,997

16,527

14.9

%

Live Events net revenue (ex. political)

7

2,370

**

Net revenue (ex. political)

$

88,322

$

92,105

(4.1)

%

** not meaningful

The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net (loss) income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Net Income for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively (in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

Net loss

$

(6,109)

$

(59,577)

Income tax benefit

(895)

(20,890)

Net loss from operations before income taxes

(7,004)

(80,467)

Transaction costs

4,715

1,027

Business realignment costs

190

1,711

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets



79,060

Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets

593

(2)

Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt

5,997


Net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes

440

577

Adjusted net income before income taxes

4,931

1,906

   Provision for income taxes

630

495

Adjusted Net Income

$

4,301

$

1,411




Adjusted Net Income Per Share:


   Basic

$

0.23

$

0.08

   Diluted

$

0.17

$

0.05




Weighted average shares outstanding:


     Basic

18,602

18,582

     Diluted

25,425

27,560

The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), and Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

Net loss

$

(6,109)

$

(59,577)

Income tax benefit

(895)

(20,890)

Interest expense, net

10,155

8,129

Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt

5,997


Depreciation and amortization

4,729

5,284

Stock-based compensation

1,062

524

Transaction costs

4,715

1,027

Business realignment costs

190

1,711

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets



79,060

Other (a)

256

225

Adjusted EBITDA

$

20,100

$

15,493

Political Adjusted EBITDA

(373)

(1,129)

Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political)

$

19,727

$

14,364

Political Adjusted EBITDA

373

1,129

Net cash paid for interest

(7,150)

(3,437)

Capital expenditures

(1,860)

(5,626)

Cash paid for taxes

(70)


Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes

$

11,020

$

6,430

(a) Other includes net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets and other (income) expense, net.

The following table reconciles net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA on a quarterly basis for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

Twelve
Months
Ended

June 30,
2020

September 30,
2020

December 31,
2020

March 31,
2021

March 31,
2021

Net (loss) income

$

(26,822)

$

1,311

$

4,537

$

(6,109)

$

(27,083)

  (Benefit) provision for income taxes

(12,605)

451

9,186

(895)

(3,863)

  Interest expense, net

7,892

7,692

7,707

10,155

33,446

  Gain on repurchase of debt

(1,159)







(1,159)

  Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt







5,997

5,997

  Depreciation and amortization

4,761

5,248

4,814

4,729

19,552

  Stock-based compensation

657

430

473

1,062

2,622

  Transaction costs

1,213

384

29

4,715

6,341

  Business realignment costs

456

472

450

190

1,568

  Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets

28,655

1,343





29,998

  Other (a)

(971)

173

(164)

256

(706)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

2,077

$

17,504

$

27,032

$

20,100

$

66,713

(a) Other includes net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets and other (income) expense, net.

The following tables reconcile Operating Income (Loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) by segment for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands):

Three Months ended March 31, 2021

Advertising

Townsquare Interactive

Live Events

Corporate and Other Reconciling Items

Total

Operating income (loss)

$

14,720

$

5,361

$

(125)

$

(11,145)

$

8,811

Depreciation and amortization

3,494

416

45

774

4,729

Corporate expenses







4,134

4,134

Stock-based compensation

148

155

6

753

1,062

Transaction costs







4,715

4,715

Business realignment costs





14

176

190

Net loss on sale and retirement of assets







593

593

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$

18,362

$

5,932

$

(60)

$



$

24,234





Three Months ended March 31, 2020

Advertising

Townsquare Interactive

Live Events

Corporate and Other Reconciling Items

Total

Operating income (loss)

$

(65,495)

$

4,390

$

381

$

(11,387)

$

(72,111)

Depreciation and amortization

3,200

134

135

1,815

5,284

Corporate expenses







6,390

6,390

Stock-based compensation

52

24

2

446

524

Transaction costs







1,027

1,027

Business realignment costs







1,711

1,711

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets

79,060







79,060

Net gain on sale and retirement of assets







(2)

(2)

Adjusted Operating Income

$

16,817

$

4,548

$

518

$



$

21,883

