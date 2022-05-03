TOWNSQUARE TO PARTICIPATE IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare," or the "Company") announced today that Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, and Stuart Rosenstein, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Sidoti's Virtual Investor Conference

Management will participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 and Thursday, May 12, 2022. Management's presentation is scheduled to begin at approximately 3:15 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations page of Townsquare's website at www.townsquaremedia.com and on Sidoti's presentation portal at:

https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_E5lA2UjSQBOHfgKdXJZgUQ.

Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. Investors interested in meeting with management should contact their Sidoti & Company representative at [email protected] or request to complete their registration at https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_81401/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=SIDOTI_INVESTOR.

Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference

Management will participate in the Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media and digital marketing solutions company with market leading local radio stations, principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include a subscription digital marketing services business, Townsquare Interactive, providing website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization, social media and online reputation management as well as other digital monthly services for approximately 26,800 SMBs; a robust digital advertising division, Townsquare Ignite, a powerful combination of a) an owned and operated portfolio of more than 330 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data, and b) a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform; and a portfolio of 321 local terrestrial radio stations in 67 U.S. markets strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States. Our portfolio includes local media brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com and NJ101.5.com, and premier national music brands such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com, and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

