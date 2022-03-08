Tox & Tonic to Open Flagship Location in Gilbert, AZ with Grand Opening Celebration

GILBERT, Ariz., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tox & Tonic, LLC- specializing in Botox Injections, Medical-Grade Skin Care Products and Wellness Therapies- is hosting a Grand Opening Celebration on April 30, 2022 at 5 pm. The event is open to the public. Raffle tickets will be provided with the opportunity to win free services and memberships. The practice is located within the Glam Studios South Building, Suite 18, at 963 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert, AZ 85234.

Tox & Tonic is a boutique cosmetic medical practice offering patients the opportunity to access Botox services easily and affordably through subscription membership plans and their one-of-a-kind virtual consultation tool available at ToxandTonic.com. Medical-grade skin care formulations by Skin Tonic MD have been specifically formulated to pair with the treatments offered and will be exclusively sold at Tox & Tonic locations.

The Grand Opening Event will provide an opportunity to meet with the company's Medical Director, Dr. LaRee Hooker, and CEO, Dr. Rebecca Weiss. Lead Nurse, Lea Davis, will also be on hand to answer questions and provide more information. The event will feature a catered cocktail hour and service discounts for attendees. RSVP appreciated but not required for attendance.

Tox & Tonic's unique branding style and use of technology aims to make the patient experience more enjoyable from "click" to "stick." With their motto of "Rock Your Tox" – they have made a strategic move away from the traditional, sterile, medical setting and into a new era where treatments can be safely delivered in exciting and accessible environments.

Tox & Tonic, LLC was founded in October 2021 by a team of industry professionals with over 30 years of combined experience. Their flagship location opened in March 2022 in Gilbert, AZ. The company is planning future expansion into the greater Phoenix area and surrounding states in the coming years, capitalizing on exponential growth in the cosmetic market.

