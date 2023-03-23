Toxicologist Dr. Barbara D. Beck Awarded Society of Toxicology (SOT) Metals Specialty Section Career Achievement Award

Gradient scientist Dr. Barbara D. Beck was awarded the Society of Toxicology (SOT) Metals Specialty Section Career Achievement Award for her achievements in the field of metals toxicology at the SOT 62nd Annual Meeting.

BOSTON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gradient is pleased to announce that Dr. Barbara D. Beck has been named the winner of the Career Achievement Award by the Society of Toxicology (SOT) Metals Specialty Section.

The Career Achievement Award "recognizes a senior investigator whose outstanding research accomplishments have substantially advanced our understanding of metals toxicology." The award was presented March 22nd at a reception as part of the SOT 62nd Annual Meeting and ToxExpo held in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to SOT website, "The SOT Specialty Sections represent the breadth and diversity of the toxicological sciences by focusing on specific toxicological areas." The specialty sections collaborate throughout the year and as part of the Annual Meeting. The Metals Specialty Section, founded in 1981, focuses on various aspects of metal toxicology. Dr. Beck, a toxicologist and human health risk assessment scientist, is a long-time member of the Metals Specialty Section. She has worked on a broad range of metals including lead, arsenic, copper and manganese, conducting health effect analyses and developing exposure models.. Dr. Beck is the author of over 100 book chapters and journal articles. Dr. Beck's participation in advisory committees and expert panels, such as the National Research Council, and the US EPA Science Advisory Board has spanned over 30 years.

