Toxin Free USA Sues Kimberly-Clark for Lead in Kotex Tampons

Nonprofit Toxin Free USA filed a lawsuit against Kimberly-Clark Corporation, alleging deceptive marketing of its U by Kotex tampons.

Kotex says that it is committed to "safety," and tells consumers, "[w]e prohibit the inclusion of certain substances, including heavy metals such as lead…" Toxin Free USA facilitated lab testing of U by Kotex Click® Compact Regular Tampons and detected lead in the product.

A recent peer-reviewed study on heavy metals in tampons, published in the journal Environment International, detected heavy metals in the products tested. This study prompted Toxin Free USA's investigation into popular tampon products.

The presence of lead is especially concerning considering that the product is intended for use inside of the human body. According to health and toxicology experts worldwide, there is no safe level of lead in the human body. The World Health Organization stated, "[l]ead exposure is estimated to account for 21.7 million years lost to disability and death worldwide due to long-term effects on health, including 30% of the global burden of idiopathic intellectual disability, 4.6% of the global burden of cardiovascular disease and 3% of the global burden of chronic kidney diseases," and "even [low blood lead concentrations] may be associated with decreased intelligence in children, [behavioral] difficulties and learning problems."

"Lead exposure can result in serious health problems, including reproductive health issues. It's been banned in gasoline. It's been banned in paint. The FDA should immediately ban lead and heavy metals in feminine hygiene products. The presence of lead in U by Kotex tampons, a product regularly used internally, inside the female reproductive system, is shocking," said Diana Reeves, Executive Director of Toxin Free USA.

The lawsuit, filed under the D.C. Consumer Protection Procedures Act, seeks to end Kimberly-Clark's deceptive marketing. Plaintiffs are represented by Richman Law & Policy .

Read the full Kimberly-Clark/Kotex complaint HERE .

GMO/Toxin Free USA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit advocating for a clean, healthy food system and environment, non-toxic consumer products, and educating consumers about the hazards of GMOs, synthetic pesticides and other toxins. www.toxinfreeusa.org

Luan Van Le, GMO/Toxin Free USA, 347.921.1466

