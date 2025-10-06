Toxins and Cancer Risk Take Center Stage as MDLifespan and Dr. Pamela Smith Mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While pink ribbons raise awareness about breast cancer prevention, a growing body of evidence points to an often-overlooked factor fueling risk: environmental toxins. This October, MDLifespan (mdlifespan.com)—the only physician-led brand dedicated exclusively to toxin removal and regenerative wellness—joins forces with Dr. Pamela Wartian Smith, MD, MPH, MS, 8-time bestselling author and now a New York Times bestseller with her latest release, How to Prevent Breast Cancer—Before & After: A Guide to Taking Back Control of Your Life (July 2025).

Each year, more than 300,000 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with breast cancer, and more than 4 million women worldwide live with the disease. Knowing that 1 in 8 women will face breast cancer in their lifetime, Dr. Smith wrote How to Prevent Breast Cancer—Before & After to answer critical questions women have—before and after diagnosis.

Part 1 of the book explores the basics: how breast cancer is diagnosed, the forms it can take, and conventional options such as surgery, radiation, and hormonal or chemotherapy protocols.

Part 2 examines risk factors—both unchangeable (age, genetics) and lifestyle-driven (diet, obesity, toxins)—that women can influence to reduce risk or recurrence. The book also emphasizes the power of the immune system as the body's natural defense mechanism.

Toxins – Dr. Smith dedicated a chapter of the book to the often-overlooked factor fueling breast cancer risk: environmental toxins.

As part of the campaign, MDLifespan will release a series of educational resources, including:

Breast Cancer Awareness episodes of its TPE Blueprint Podcast featuring Dr. Smith on risk factors and prevention.

Shareable short video clips on toxins, breast cancer risk, and women's health.

A free Get Clean Guide with actionable steps to reduce daily toxin exposure at home and in the community.

The initiative builds on MDLifespan's mission to help people "give life more moments" through proactive health support. Their PlasmaXchange protocols are physician-designed wellness plans that focus on toxin reduction, inflammation management, and long-term resilience. Information on the MDL Cancer Protocol can be found here.

About MDLifespan

MDLifespan is a physician-led medical technology startup and certified Public Benefit Corporation delivering advanced detox and regenerative medicine solutions through Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE). Founded by Dr. Paul Savage, MDLifespan is the first nationwide medical group focused on removing environmental toxins and reversing chronic inflammation using clinically validated, personalized protocols.

About Dr. Pamela Smith

Pamela W. Smith, MD, MPH, MS, is a nationally recognized women's health expert, educator, and bestselling author. Her most recent book, How to Prevent Breast Cancer—Before & After: A Guide to Taking Back Control of Your Life, is a New York Times bestseller offering comprehensive, evidence-based strategies for breast cancer prevention. She serves as Chief Growth Officer for MDLifespan and has trained thousands of physicians worldwide in integrative, preventive medicine.

