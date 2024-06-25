ToxStrategies Acquires Clintrex Research Corporation

Partnership between leading scientific service providers enhances offerings for pharmaceutical clients

KATY, Texas, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ToxStrategies, a best-in-class, multidisciplinary scientific consulting firm, today announced the acquisition of Clintrex Research Corporation. Founded in 2008 by Dr. C. Warren Olanow, Dr. Karl Kieburtz, and Cornelia Kamp, Clintrex operationalizes clinical and regulatory development pathways for new treatments for neurodegenerative and other central nervous system diseases. ToxStrategies is a portfolio company of Renovus Capital Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ToxStrategies partnered with Renovus Capital Partners in November 2022 with the goal of expanding its existing client base and developing new end markets. The acquisition of Clintrex by ToxStrategies brings together two best-in-class firms within the life sciences industry, with a unified focus on providing integrated teams to solve the multifaceted problems and challenges faced by our clients, particularly in the drug development space. Drs. Olanow and Kieburtz will continue to lead Clintrex as a Division of ToxStrategies.

Clintrex staff includes world-renowned experts in various aspects of drug development who collaborate with clients to identify and solve pre-clinical science, clinical trial, biostatistical and regulatory issues that are critical to product development and approval. This internationally recognized team of experts has developed a unique and proven approach for conducting clinical trials that serves to minimize variability, facilitate recruitment, require smaller sample sizes, and increase the likelihood of accurately detecting an accurate and reliable result.

"We are proud to welcome Clintrex physicians, scientists and regulatory specialists to our growing team of toxicologists, epidemiologists, biostatisticians, engineers, and health economics and outcome research (HEOR) analysts working to develop and assist with FDA approval of life-changing therapies, as well as providing expertise in the optimization of the biopharmaceutical cold chain for novel, fragile, and temperature controlled therapies," said President of ToxStrategies, Dr. Laurie Couture Haws, Ph.D., DABT, ATS.

"We are delighted to partner with ToxStrategies and its associated companies," said Dr. C Warren Olanow MD, FRCPC, FRCP (hon), CEO of Clintrex Research Corporation. "This partnership will enable us to provide a combined approach for assisting biotech and pharmaceutical companies in their development programs. This approach will include preclinical toxicology, health outcome and epidemiologic approaches, in addition to the basic science, clinical trial, operational and regulatory assistance we currently provide. Together, we believe this will facilitate the development process and increase the likelihood that promising new therapies will become available to help patients with these disorders."

"We are excited to continue delivering outstanding services to our existing and future collaborators, and to have the chance to expand the breadth of capabilities working as part of ToxStrategies," said Dr. Karl Kieburtz, MD, MPH, Co-founder and Chair of the Clintrex Board of Directors.

"ToxStrategies has benefitted from being one of several Renovus portfolio companies in the life sciences industry, giving it access to a vast network of relationships, capabilities, and industry expertise," said Jesse Serventi, a founding partner at Renovus Capital Partners. "We are now excited to support ToxStrategies' acquisition of Clintrex, which brings together two world class service providers to support the full pharmaceutical development pipeline, particularly in the neurodegenerative and neurological diseases space. We are confident that this acquisition will create numerous growth opportunities for the combined company."

About ToxStrategies

ToxStrategies is a multidisciplinary scientific consulting firm specializing in toxicology, epidemiology, exposure sciences, industrial hygiene and safety, regulatory compliance, and health economics and outcomes research. They are a cutting-edge firm that strives to develop innovative solutions to address the complex scientific, technical, and regulatory challenges confronting their clients. ToxStrategies has a reputation for applying sound science and novel approaches tailored to meet the specific needs of their clients, whether a rapid response or a comprehensive analysis is required. The ToxStrategies' team of toxicologists, epidemiologists, industrial hygienists, engineers, exposure scientists, modelers, biostatisticians, information specialists, and regulatory specialists are recognized as leaders in their respective disciplines and bring a high level of technical expertise to every project. ToxStrategies has extensive experience assessing potential health risks associated with exposures to a wide variety of consumer products, food ingredients and additives, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, pesticides, industrial chemicals and environmental contaminants. ToxStrategies is headquartered in Texas and has offices and remote consultants throughout the US, Canada and England. For more information, please visit www.toxstrategies.com.

About Clintrex

Clintrex provides scientific, clinical trial, operational, and regulatory assistance to pharmaceutical and biotech companies engaged in the development of new therapies for central nervous system disorders. Clintrex principals have led clinical trials and provided regulatory assistance for companies in the US, Europe and Japan which developed, small molecules, devices and biologics that have resulted in the approval of multiple therapies for various neurological disorders. Its team includes leaders in the global scientific, neurological and regulatory communities. For more information, please visit www.clintrex.com.

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. From its base in the Philadelphia area, Renovus manages over $1.5 billion across its three sector focused funds and other strategies. The firm's current portfolio includes over 25 U.S. based businesses specializing in education and training, healthcare services, technology services and professional services. Renovus typically partners with founder-led businesses, leveraging its experience within the industry and access to debt and equity capital to make operational improvements, recruit top talent, pursue add-on acquisitions and oversee strategic growth initiatives. Visit us at www.renovuscapital.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

