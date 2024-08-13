ToxStrategies Acquires Suttons Creek

Partnership between leading pharmaceutical solution providers enhances offerings across pharmaceutical development and commercialization

KATY, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ToxStrategies, a leading multidisciplinary scientific consulting firm, today announced the acquisition of Suttons Creek. Founded in 2012 by Steven Badelt, PhD, Suttons Creek offers comprehensive consulting and execution services for combination product development across each phase of the product lifecycle. These product development services include quality, regulatory, human factors and usability engineering, strategy consulting, training and education, and corporate readiness and executive advising. ToxStrategies is a portfolio company of Renovus Capital Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ToxStrategies partnered with Renovus in November 2022 with the goal of expanding its existing client base and developing new end markets. The acquisition of Suttons Creek by ToxStrategies brings together two best-in-class firms within the life sciences industry, with a unified focus on providing integrated teams to solve the multifaceted problems and challenges faced by its clients, particularly in the drug development arena. Steven Badelt will continue to lead Suttons Creek as a Division of ToxStrategies.

Suttons Creek includes a staff of globally experienced, highly specialized consultants with deep knowledge of all aspects of combination product development and deployment through the complex regulatory approval process. They have a proven track record of creating successful pathways to global regulatory approval and commercialization of combination products. Their team of experts has the know-how to integrate the device-related aspects of combination products into any phase of pharmaceutical development and commercialization. With client business goals in mind, Suttons Creek creates adaptive strategies and customized processes for faster entry to the market.

"We are excited to welcome the Suttons Creek engineers, scientists, and regulatory specialists to our growing team of consultants," said ToxStrategies President Dr. Laurie Couture Haws, PhD, DABT, ATS. "These experts work to assist clients in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries with the safety assessment, regulatory approval, commercialization, and transport of new, life-changing therapies and treatments. The Suttons Creek team expands and complements our current capabilities to include drug and biologic delivery systems. Suttons Creek offers expert-managed services and consulting that align with ToxStrategies' mission of delivering unparalleled technical excellence to address our clients' needs, with a spirit of collaboration and passion for advancing science."

Steven Badelt added, "Suttons Creek started with the goal of providing the best available managed services and consulting on combination products in the pharmaceutical industry. We sought a partner organization that would offer expertise and investment support for scaling while continuing our unwavering commitment to client success…and we found that partner in ToxStrategies! The combination of our enterprises is now fueled by the expertise in scaling provided by Renovus and supported by the culture of ToxStrategies, with their vision of technical excellence and advancing science, as stated by Dr. Haws. This move will allow us to offer a broader portfolio of solutions to clients as we grow to lead the industry in providing managed services for combination products and beyond."

"ToxStrategies has generated significant momentum over the last year in terms of adding new service offerings to its life sciences practice," said Jesse Serventi, a founding partner at Renovus Capital Partners. "We are thrilled to welcome Suttons Creek into the fold, bringing deep regulatory expertise to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and combination products industries. We are confident that this acquisition will allow ToxStrategies to deliver even more value to its clients and provide numerous growth opportunities for the company."

About ToxStrategies

ToxStrategies, a family of companies that includes Modality Solutions and Clintrex Research, is a multidisciplinary scientific consulting firm with deep expertise in all areas of toxicology (from in vivo and in vitro studies, to application of new approach methods and computational toxicology, to human exposure assessment), as well as in epidemiology, industrial hygiene, and the science of therapeutic product development (drugs, biologics, devices), including nonclinical and human research and management of product supply chains. The ToxStrategies team includes toxicologists, epidemiologists, physicians, industrial hygienists, health economics and outcomes researchers, engineers, exposure scientists, computational scientists, biostatisticians, information specialists, and regulatory specialists. These scientists are recognized as leaders in their respective disciplines, and they bring a high level of technical expertise to every project. ToxStrategies is headquartered in Texas and has offices and remote consultants throughout the US, Canada, and England. For more information, please visit www.toxstrategies.com.

About Suttons Creek

Suttons Creek serves as the combination product and device team for the pharmaceutical industry. The company's full-service model has successfully supported the development of more than 120 individual drug and biologic delivery systems, including Auto Injectors, Pre-Filled Syringes, Infusion Pumps, On-Body Devices, Inhalers, Lyo-Kits, Attached Bio-Sensors, Vial Adaptors, SaMD Adherence Support, and Cell and Gene Therapy Delivery Systems. They provide executive-level strategic advising, as well as organizational development and training services. The team includes expertise direct from the FDA, pharma, and device and component vendors in the combination product domain. These specialists have proven credibility after leading more than 70 large and small pharma companies to global combination product success. Suttons Creek has been engaging with pharma companies since before the FDA's combination product ruling, uniquely positioning them as the pharma industry's premier device and connectivity team. With a roster of globally experienced, specialized consultants, Suttons Creek supports clients with consulting and managed services from concept to deployment through the complex regulatory approval process. For more information, please visit www.suttonscreek.com.

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. From its base in the Philadelphia area, Renovus manages over $1.5 billion across its three sector-focused funds and other strategies. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 25 U.S.-based businesses that specialize in education and training, healthcare services, technology services, and professional services. Renovus typically partners with founder-led businesses, building on its experience within the industry and access to debt and equity capital to make operational improvements, recruit top talent, pursue add-on acquisitions, and oversee strategic growth initiatives. Visit us at www.renovuscapital.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Renovus Capital Partners LLC