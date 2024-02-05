TOY AND GAME INDUSTRY VETERANS JEFFREY BRESLOW, FRANK ADLER LAUNCH NEW FAMILY-FRIENDLY CARD GAME, PICKLE EVERYTHING

Pickle Everything Games introduces new fast-hitting game for pickle lovers, now available at retail

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickle Everything Games, created by co-founder toy and game industry veterans Jeffrey Breslow and Frank Adler, today introduced a new card game called Pickle Everything, where words meet fun and pickles rule, allowing families and friends to compete against one another in a new, fast-paced and hilarious way. Pickle Everything is now available for purchase for just $9.99 on Amazon and PickleEverything.games.

Together, the partners of Pickle Everything Games have a combined 65 years of toy development experience. Breslow was a founding partner of Big Monster Toys, a role that would lead to his induction in the Toy Manufacturers Hall of Fame in 1988. Games such as Guesstures, Masterpiece, and Ants in the Pants were among the many that he was instrumental in developing. Adler, a seasoned expert in the toy and game industry, was the former president of Uncle Milton, where he took the company from its Ant Farm product line roots to its award-winning Star Wars Science and In My Room brands, which included a full range of Disney Princess and Frozen product lines.

"The rapid growth of pickleball and the cross-generational obsession for pickle-themed everything caught my eye," said Breslow. "We were inspired by its momentum and wanted to encapsulate that as a card game. Similar to pickleball, Pickle Everything brings people together, sparks laughter, and adds a unique twist to traditional games – all in the comfort of your home."

Each deck contains 52 clue cards and corresponding answers. The answers to each clue begin with the letter "P" and must be accompanied by the term "pickle." One player will read the clue card aloud and the first player to shout out the correct answer, followed by the word "pickle," wins the card. The player with the most cards at the end of the game is crowned the winner.

Pickle Everything is recommended to play alongside three to five players, ages 10 to 110 years old. Instructions, complete with an accompanying link for audio guidance are provided.  Contrary to its name, no prior knowledge of pickleball is required, ensuring accessibility for all players.

"Our intention is for Pickle Everything to spark a Pickle Phenomenon," stated Adler. "As we continue to literally pickle everything – favorite foods, celebrities, sports, and more – we're excited to see how the pickle frenzy ensues. This is only the beginning of what to expect from Pickle Everything Games."

Pickle Everything is now available for purchase on PickleEverything.games and Amazon retailing at $9.99. Visit PickleEverything.games for more information.

ABOUT PICKLE EVERYTHING
Seasoned toy and game industry veterans, Jeffrey Breslow and Frank Adler come together as Pickle Everything Games to create Pickle Everything, the card game where words meet fun and pickles rule. The unique, fast-paced, and hilarious game is designed for players to race against each other to answer the clues. Pickle Everything is a family-friendly game, intended for players ages 10 years and above. Follow Pickle Everything on Instagram (@PickleEverythingGame) and Facebook (PickleEverything). Visit PickleEverything.games to learn more.

