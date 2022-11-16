Toy Donations Needed - One of Chicago's Oldest Charity Toy Drives Still Serves Hundreds of Children

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marillac St. Vincent (MSV) Family Services Christmas Store is an exciting holiday tradition for Chicago families in need. Dating back to the 1960's, toy drives by local groups and individuals around the city have made holiday wishes come true at Marillac St. Vincent for tens of thousands of children.

Every year, neighborhood families are offered the opportunity to sign up for the Christmas Store. On the Saturday before Christmas, registered families "shop" for toys, stocking stuffers, books, games, clothes, and stuffed animals for each of their children, have their gifts wrapped, and finally, leave with a full bag of food - enough to make a big meal on Christmas day complete with a turkey.

"We come every year and it's just magical how generous people are and it really makes Christmas come alive for my children," said MSV parent, Patricia Williams.

This year organizers are asking for new toys for children birth-13 years old. The age categories are 0-4 years, 5-8 years, and 9-13 years. Due to the ongoing violence that plagues the communities they serve, MSV -requests not to receive any weapon-like toys (foam/plastic toy guns, water guns, etc.).

Families will submit wish lists in advance and pick up their gifts and dinner on Saturday, December 17. Marillac St. Vincent asks that toy donors schedule gift pickups with the center by Wednesday, December 7. If donors prefer to drop off the gifts themselves, MSV asks that toys be delivered to the center located at 2859 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60612 by Wednesday, December 15. Those who would like to support the Christmas store by donating toys are invited to check out MSV's Amazon Charity List , and send gifts to MSV Christmas Store/Attn: Tyrone Carldwell, 2859 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago IL 60612. Marillac St. Vincent Family Services is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. EIN 36-2109717. All donations are tax-deductible.

Volunteers are needed December 14-16 to assist with sorting toys and fulfilling families' wish lists. Contact Colleen Mulcrone, Volunteer Manager at [email protected] or call (312) 278-4273 for more information.

About Marillac St. Vincent Family Services

Marillac St. Vincent Family Services is a comprehensive, multi-generational human service organization based in Chicago, serving tens of thousands of individuals through early childhood education, youth enrichment, and community outreach services for more than 100 years.

CONTACT:

Lana Simon

myWHY Agency, Inc.

847-727-8177

[email protected]

SOURCE Marillac St. Vincent