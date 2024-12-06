Toy Donations Needed--One of Chicago's Oldest Charity Toy Drives Still Serves Hundreds of Children

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marillac St. Vincent (MSV) Family Services has been holding its Annual Christmas Store Event in East Garfield Park for more than 60 years—an exciting holiday tradition for many Chicago families in need. Each year, more than 250 parents, grandparents and caregivers who are part of MSV's programs are offered the opportunity to participate. A host of volunteers staff the merchandise and food areas, assist shoppers, restock tables, wrap gifts and load cars.

This year, registered families will arrive at scheduled times on Saturday, December 21, to shop the selection of donated toys, books, games, stuffed animals and stocking stuffers. In addition, families can choose to receive a turkey and various side-dish ingredients they can use to prepare a traditional holiday meal for their families.

"The Christmas store means a lot to me and my family," commented MSV parent Cortland Williams. "I'm a single mother of four, and that store really helps me out. The Christmas store doesn't just provide toys, it also provides coats, hats, gloves and food—the stuff my family really needs. I'm very grateful for that store. Also, the people who work there and the ones who volunteer are very nice and make you feel welcome."

Donors can help in three ways:

Donations of toys purchased through MSV's Amazon Gift List , Direct donations of new toys, Or through financial gifts.

Toys are selected for children from birth to 12 years old: Age categories are 0-4 years, 5-8 years and 9-12 years.

Note: Due to the ongoing violence that plagues the communities they serve, MSV requests no donations of weapon-like toys (e.g., no foam or plastic toy guns, water guns, etc.).

For toys purchased through MSV's Amazon Gift List , choose "MSV Christmas Store—Attn: Marjorita Brewer" in the shipping section, and gifts will be shipped directly to MSV.

Direct toy donors should drop off or ship items to the Foglia Family & Youth Center at 2859 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60612 (Attn: Margarita Brewer) by Wednesday, December 18.

Monetary gifts will help MSV purchase additional toys and grocery items for the food bags, as well as wrapping paper, tape, ribbon and other supplies that make the Christmas Store event possible.

Interested in volunteering? Set-up for the Holiday Store will be held December 18–20. Volunteers will help decorate the gym, sort and organize the toys and fill grocery bags. Saturday Volunteers will shop with families, staff merchandise tables, wrap gifts, distribute groceries and assist shoppers to their cars. Sign up online to volunteer , or contact Colleen Mulcrone, MSV Volunteer Manager, at [email protected] with any questions.

Marillac St. Vincent Family Services is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization (EIN 36-2109717), and all donations are tax deductible. For more information, visit our MSV's Christmas Store website .

About Marillac St. Vincent Family Services

Marillac St. Vincent Family Services has been dedicated to the well-being of Chicagoans for over 100 years. Serving thousands of individuals through early childhood education, youth enrichment, senior services and community outreach, MSV is building vibrant communities in Chicago. To learn more and for information on how to get involved, visit www.marillacstvincent.org .

CONTACT:

Lana Simon

myWHY Agency, Inc.

[email protected]

847-727-8177

SOURCE Marillac St. Vincent