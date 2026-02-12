Toy Fair® Turns NYC into the Ultimate Playground

Largest Toy Show in Western Hemisphere Takes Place February 14 to 17

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toy Fair® will open its doors to a world of play at the Javits Center in New York City, where hundreds of creative toy companies — from innovative startups to billion-dollar global brands — will showcase the latest toys, games, and youth entertainment products that kids and kids-at-heart will be clamoring for this year.

Produced by The Toy Association™, the four-day trade and media-only show will open Saturday, February 14, with a 9:45 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony and a parade of costumed characters. Immediately following the opening celebration, the show floor will welcome thousands of global play professionals from nearly 100 countries, from inventors and designers to retail buyers, licensors, and media.

"For four days, the 120th Toy Fair will bring the energy of the global toy industry to New York City, filling the Javits Center with imagination, innovation, and a whole lot of fun! More than 720 exhibitors, including more than 170 up-and-coming companies making their debut in the U.S. market, are set to unveil hundreds of thousands of creative, innovative, and skill-building toys," said Greg Ahearn, president & CEO of The Toy Association. "Attendees will dig into the trends and conversations shaping the toy industry through a variety of engaging seminars, expand their professional networks, and discover new opportunities to drive their businesses forward. From spotting the next big hit to making the right connections, it all happens here — only at Toy Fair."

From traditional media to online content creators, members of the global press will be the first to see the must-have products coming out throughout the year before they hit store shelves. From viral nostalgic and pop culture toys, to collectibles that allow kids to express themselves, and products that offer intentional screen-free moments for families, plus everything else in between, there will be plenty of buzz surrounding the hottest toys, games, and youth entertainment products.

This year's Toy Fair University educational programming will offer showgoers a robust assortment of business-building seminars that tackle the most pressing needs of the global toy industry. Special after-hours networking events will also take place throughout Toy Fair week.

Ahearn added: "As the largest and most influential toy trade show in the Western Hemisphere, Toy Fair is where creativity meets commerce. Whether you're here to strike deals, explore licensing opportunities, or gain insight from the industry's thought leaders, this is the place to tap into the $45.6 billion U.S. toy market."

A sample of events is available below. The full schedule is available at ToyFairNY.com and through the free Toy Fair Mobile app available on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Toy Fair University sessions are free to all Toy Fair registrants.

TOY FAIR 2026 EDUCATIONAL SESSION HIGHLIGHTS



Toy Fair University will feature programming designed to meet the needs of all industry stakeholders, from buyers to media and creatives, marketers, and beyond. Select event highlights are below:

On day one, The Toy Association's team of trends specialists will unveil the hottest toy trends of 2026 and new consumer shopping insights, supported by new data from a survey of U.S. parents, during its Toy Trends Briefing. The team will present the trends and the latest developments in play with product examples straight from the show floor. Saturday, February 14 at 1 p.m. in the General Session Theatre, Hall 1D.

Toy Fair's Creative Factor educational track is tailored specifically to the needs of the toy inventor and designer community. Sessions will offer expert advice on How Product Development and Sales Work Hand in Hand (Feb. 14), How Inventors and Companies Build Hits Together (Feb. 14), Designing Toys with Soul (Feb. 17), and more. These sessions will take place all four days in the Toy Fair University Theater (Level 3, Booth 3103).

The Toy Association's Toy Safety & Legislative Update will provide manufacturers, retailers, toy inventors, testing labs, and others in the toy industry with news and developments related to toy safety laws and regulations in the U.S. and abroad, including an update on the Association's ongoing advocacy against tariffs on toys. Peter Feldman, acting chair of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, will be the keynote speaker. The session is open to all Toy Fair attendees. Monday, February 16 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. in the General Session Theatre, Hall 1D.

Through the Marketing educational track, attendees will learn about the latest strategies, trends, and innovations shaping brand engagement, consumer outreach, and retail success in the toy industry. Sessions include The Kidult Collector: Defining and Capturing the Growing Audience (Feb. 14), The Playbook for Safe, Authentic, High-Impact Engagement (Feb. 16), How Fandoms Develop and Stick with Gen Alpha/Z (Feb. 17), and more. These sessions will take place all four days in the Toy Fair University Theater (Level 3, Booth 3103).

In addition, the Licensing, Sustainability, and Retail tracks will offer practical insights and case studies on evolving consumer behavior, brand partnerships, and sustainability initiatives. These include How Licensing Can Grow Your Business (Feb. 16), The Future of Biobased Plushies (Feb. 16), The Power of Playful Retail (Feb. 17), and more. These sessions will take place all four days in the Toy Fair University Theater (Level 3, Booth 3103).

SPECIAL EVENTS AND ACTIVITIES



The Toy Foundation™ will present the Toy of the Year® (TOTY®) Awards the night before Toy Fair opens on Friday, February 13, at Pier Sixty in New York City. The awards gala will honor the top toys, games, and properties of the year and celebrate the inductees into the Toy Industry Hall of Fame – all while supporting the philanthropic work of The Toy Foundation to deliver toys to millions of children in need.

Toy Fair's Opening Ceremony and Ribbon Cutting will officially kick off the show at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, February 14, with a lively parade of fan-favorite costumed characters followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony. This is a great photo opportunity.

Over the course of the four-day show, attendees can visit the Student Showcase Gallery, a dedicated area on Level 1 (Booth 5348), displaying the talents of toy design students from the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) and Otis College of Art and Design. The display will feature student-created projects, products, and artwork, in addition to contact information for anyone looking to get in contact with a future toy designer.

In partnership with the Canadian Toy Association, The Toy Association will host the annual Canada Night at Toy Fair on February 14, bringing guests together at 6 p.m. in Midtown for drinks, light bites, and networking.

On Sunday, February 15, Toy Fair will serve as a meeting ground for hundreds of university students during Toy Fair's Student Congress. The exclusive day-long event welcomes the next generation of talent to explore the show floor, participate in mentorship and recruitment sessions, and explore all the opportunities within the toy industry.

Later that evening on February 15, Women in Toys, Licensing, and Entertainment (WiT) will host a WiT Lounge: Beats, Bites, and Bevvies event at Music for a While (inside Hotel Alameda) beginning at 6 p.m.

On Monday, February 16, People of Play™ will host the 26th Annual Toy Fair POP Pub Party at Connolly's Pub. The event begins at 6 p.m. and will bring together the toy and game industry for an evening of networking, celebration, and support for the next generation of creators. All ticket sales will directly benefit the Young Inventor Challenge® program that inspires and empowers young toy and game innovators.

Licensing International will also host its annual Toy Fair Party at 6 p.m. at KYMA Hudson Yards.

On the final day of Toy Fair, Tuesday, February 17, Creative Factor Inventor Day will invite approved toy manufacturers to hear product pitches from select inventors and designers. The Toy Foundation will close out the show with its annual Toy Chest Toy Collection, beginning at 4 p.m. Exhibitors may donate product, which will be distributed to charities in the tri-state area that benefit children in need.

Registration is mandatory for access to Toy Fair 2026; verification of media and buyer credentials is required. Those who cannot attend the show can follow along on Instagram (#ToyFairLife), LinkedIn, and X and visit the Toy Fair Online Press Room for up-to-the-minute show information.

