Toy Manufacturer Miniland to Donate Proceeds of Popular Doll with Down syndrome to DS Charity Ruby's Rainbow

MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Down Syndrome Awareness Month, Miniland, makers of educational classroom toys and games focused on social and emotional learning, has partnered up with boutique retailer Little Wonder & Co. to donate a percentage of revenue generated from their exclusive "Ruby Doll with Down Syndrome" to Ruby's Rainbow, a non-profit organization aimed at helping adult students with Down syndrome achieve their goals of higher education and independence.

Ruby Plachta with her Miniland Ruby Doll with Down syndrome, sold exclusively at Little Wonder & Co. with proceeds benefiting non-profit organization Ruby's Rainbow. The Miniland Ruby Doll with Down Syndrome is a 15" baby doll with Strawberry Blonde hair that features the sweet facial characteristics of babies with Down syndrome in a realistic and respectful way.

The organization was inspired by a little girl named Ruby who was born with an unexpected 21st chromosome and grants scholarships to students with Down syndrome who are seeking post-secondary education, including enrichment or vocational classes. These scholarships help them achieve their dreams while spreading awareness of their many capabilities.

In 2020, Miniland launched their collection of enormously popular Dolls with Down Syndrome comprised of various ethnicities and genders to respectfully represent children with the condition. The dolls have since been honored with the 2020 Best Toy Award by the Spanish Association of Toy Manufacturers and the 2021 Gold Winner for Empowerment (the top prize) by the Play for Change Awards organized by the Toy Industries of Europe.

Ruby was gifted one of Miniland's dolls with Down syndrome from Little Wonder & Co. which made a profound impact on her and her family. After hearing about Ruby's story and initiative, Little Wonder & Co.'s team partnered up with Miniland to design an exclusive Doll with DS in collaboration with Ruby's Rainbow to bring awareness to the non-profit and named the doll after Ruby.

The limited edition doll is now sold exclusively at Little Wonder & Co., a natural and sustainable baby's store that carries inclusive, diverse products personally selected by moms for parents.

"Nothing compares to the joy and wonder on a child's face when they recognize themselves in their doll," said Clara Roque, US Sales Manager for Miniland USA. "Miniland's sole mission has always been to inspire kindness and acceptance, regardless of a person's condition, race, gender or background. Being able to provide an opportunity to help other students like Ruby gain access to the many opportunities they deserve is something our company is extremely proud of."

Customers who purchase the Miniland Ruby Doll with Down Syndrome at Little Wonder & Co. will help contribute to the donation of 10% of sales generated. Miniland will then match the donation amount Little Wonder & Co. raises.

"Ever since we saw Ruby with her Miniland doll, we knew that the joy and self-acceptance that she felt was something every child with DS should experience," said Liz Plachta, who along with being Ruby's proud Mom is also Co-Founder and Executive Director of Ruby's Rainbow. "It is extremely important to us to support companies that see the significance of embracing the Down syndrome community, which is what Miniland and Little Wonder & Co. have done."

For more information on Ruby's Rainbow, visit www.rubysrainbow.org. To help support the initiative with your very own Ruby doll, please visit https://littlewonderandco.com/collections/dolls/products/baby-doll-girl-with-down-syndrome-ruby and www.minilandgroup.com/educational/usa/miniland-dolls-usa.

