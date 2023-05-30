Toy Market size to grow by USD 26.16 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 45% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The toy market size is set to grow by USD 26.16 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 4.42%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Toy Market 2023-2027

Factors such as increasing personal disposable income and rising middle-class population, the rise in online sales, and the increasing popularity of toy gifting culture will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The toy market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Toy Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Outdoor Toys And Dolls: The market share growth by the outdoor toys and dolls segment will be significant during the forecast period. The introduction of technologically advanced dolls in the market and increasing demand for character dolls will increase the demand for dolls during the forecast period.



Building Sets And Puzzles



Action Figures And Vehicles



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America: North America is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growing demand for premium toys, the increasing spending power of consumers, and the presence of several prominent vendors are expected to drive regional market growth during the forecast period.



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Toy Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the toy market in Leisure Products industry include Aoshima Bunka Kyozai Co. Ltd., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., BASIC FUN Inc., Clementoni Spa, Dream International Ltd., geobra Brandstatter Stiftung and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., JAKKS Pacific Inc., Kids2 Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Mindware Inc., Moose Enterprise Pty. Ltd., Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd., Ravensburger AG, Spin Master Corp., The Walt Disney Co., TOMY Co. Ltd., Tru Kids Brand, and VTech Holdings Ltd.. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the toy market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

aoshima-bk.co.jp- The company offers toys such as plastic model kit, radio control and die-cast toy.

bandainamco.co.jp- The company offers toys such as capsule toys, cards and plastic models.

basicfun.com- The company offers toys such as Arcade Classics, Candy Pop and CurliGirls.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market Drivers

Increasing personal disposable income and rising middle-class population

Rise in online sales

Increasing popularity of toy gifting culture

Market Trends

The rising popularity of construction toys

Introduction of eco-friendly toys

Increasing adoption of multi-channel marketing and promotional strategies by vendors

Market Challenges

The growing popularity of digital games and e-games

Seasonal demand and short life of merchandise and collectibles

Presence of counterfeit products

Toy Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist toy market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the toy market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the toy market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of toy market vendors

Toy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.42% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 26.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aoshima Bunka Kyozai Co. Ltd., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., BASIC FUN Inc., Clementoni Spa, Dream International Ltd., geobra Brandstatter Stiftung and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., JAKKS Pacific Inc., Kids2 Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Mindware Inc., Moose Enterprise Pty. Ltd., Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd., Ravensburger AG, Spin Master Corp., The Walt Disney Co., TOMY Co. Ltd., Tru Kids Brand, and VTech Holdings Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global toy market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global toy market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Outdoor toys and dolls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Outdoor toys and dolls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Outdoor toys and dolls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Outdoor toys and dolls - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Outdoor toys and dolls - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Building sets and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Building sets and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Building sets and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Building sets and puzzles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Building sets and puzzles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Action figures and vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Action figures and vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Action figures and vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Action figures and vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Action figures and vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Aoshima Bunka Kyozai Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Aoshima Bunka Kyozai Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Aoshima Bunka Kyozai Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Aoshima Bunka Kyozai Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 119: Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 BASIC FUN Inc.

Exhibit 123: BASIC FUN Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: BASIC FUN Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: BASIC FUN Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: BASIC FUN Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Clementoni Spa

Exhibit 127: Clementoni Spa - Overview



Exhibit 128: Clementoni Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Clementoni Spa - Key offerings

12.7 Dream International Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Dream International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Dream International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Dream International Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 geobra Brandstatter Stiftung and Co. KG

Exhibit 133: geobra Brandstatter Stiftung and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 134: geobra Brandstatter Stiftung and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: geobra Brandstatter Stiftung and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.9 Hasbro Inc.

Exhibit 136: Hasbro Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Hasbro Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Hasbro Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Hasbro Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Hasbro Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 JAKKS Pacific Inc.

Exhibit 141: JAKKS Pacific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: JAKKS Pacific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: JAKKS Pacific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: JAKKS Pacific Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Kids2 Inc.

Exhibit 145: Kids2 Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Kids2 Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Kids2 Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 LEGO System AS

Exhibit 148: LEGO System AS - Overview



Exhibit 149: LEGO System AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: LEGO System AS - Key news



Exhibit 151: LEGO System AS - Key offerings

12.13 Mattel Inc.

Exhibit 152: Mattel Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Mattel Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Mattel Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 155: Mattel Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Mattel Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Mindware Inc.

Exhibit 157: Mindware Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Mindware Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Mindware Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Moose Enterprise Pty. Ltd.

Exhibit 160: Moose Enterprise Pty. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Moose Enterprise Pty. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Moose Enterprise Pty. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 163: Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Ravensburger AG

Exhibit 166: Ravensburger AG - Overview



Exhibit 167: Ravensburger AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Ravensburger AG - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

