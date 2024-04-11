Toy Monsters Brings Tactical Tabletop Defense to Mixed Reality with Today's Launch on Meta Quest

STOCKHOLM, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family-friendly fun defending against a march of monsters arrives in the real world today courtesy of Beyond Frames Entertainment's Toy Monsters (TRAILER), now available on the Meta Quest Store. Inspired by classics of the tower defense genre, Toy Monsters delivers a digital celebration of casual strategy that you can set up on any physical surface thanks to the power of passthrough play. Toy Monsters is also optimized for hand-tracking, giving players the chance to move their playing pieces – and even shoot magical powers – using only their fingertips.

"Whether you call it mixed reality, spatial computing, or simply passthrough, being able to place your games in the real world is a major leap forward for headset gamers – and we need more great games that take advantage of this. We need to show the world what's possible with XR technology today," said Beyond Frames Entertainment's Head of Publishing Maeva Sponbergs. "Toy Monsters is a great showcase for how intuitive mixed reality gaming can be, with simple game board placement on or above any surface, and natural hand-tracking controls."

Built from the ground up with mixed reality elements in mind by solo developer studio Habaduda Games, Toy Monsters challenges players to defend against hordes of invading monsters by strategically placing magical toy defenders in their path. From shielded teddy bear protectors to exploding Jacks-in-the-box, players will build an adorable army across 33 levels of play.

In addition to the cuddly cute first line of defense, players will quite literally have magic at their fingertips, unlocking powers that let them blast lasers from their hands, flamethrowers from their fingers, and even use a hammer to whack enemies down to size.

Toy Monsters includes:

33 lane-based levels

15 tactical toy defenders

5 hand-tracked magic powers

Procedurally-generated endless mode

Toy Monsters follows Beyond Frames Entertainment's latest publishing effort on the Meta Quest Store, Combat Waffle Studios' Ghosts of Tabor, which has remained a top 10 seller since its debut in February.

Toy Monsters is now available on the Meta Quest Store for $14.99 and is playable on Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro. To keep up with the latest announcements from Beyond Frames Entertainment follow them on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and https://beyondframes.com/.

