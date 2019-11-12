Toy of the Year (TOTY) Finalists Featured on Target.com

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toy Foundation announced today that the toy and game finalists for the 2020 Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards are available for purchase online at Target through February 2020, providing shoppers with unique access to a curated list of the hottest playthings on the market.

Known as the "Oscars" of the toy industry, the TOTY Awards program is open to nominations from all toy manufacturers and annually recognizes the hottest toys of the year in 16 categories, from STEM/STEAM toys to dolls, action figures, creative toys, and more. Shoppers can trust that these are some of the most innovative toys for children of all ages, as they've been vetted by 18 esteemed judges, including toy and play experts, retailers, academics, and journalists.

The TOTY Awards program is a critical fundraiser for The Toy Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the North American toy industry. Funds raised by the TOTYs enable TTF to provide joy and comfort to millions of children in need, and TOTY finalist companies have donated money in support of Foundation programs that benefit disadvantaged children, including a children's hospital program that will explore the role of play in trauma-informed care for pediatric hospital patients and their families.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the joy of toys and play this holiday season as we highlight the TOTY finalists online and provide families with access to so many incredible playthings," said Jean Butler, executive director at The Toy Foundation. "Thank you to all of the generous companies that contributed to The Toy Foundation's cause, as we strive to bring brand-new toys to millions of children who are sick, at-risk, in foster care, or otherwise in need."

"We've been longtime fans of the joy, excitement, and goodwill that comes with the Toy of the Year program," said Nikhil Nayar, senior vice president of merchandising at Target. "As a leading toys destination, Target continues to invest in programs like TOTY to support innovation in the toy industry and bring guests a curated assortment and great experience they won't find anywhere else."

This year's TOTY finalists were reviewed and ranked by 18 expert judges, who considered each product's creativity, design, play value, and marketing, before narrowing the field of 633 nominees to a slate of 114 finalists. Winners will be announced in February 2020.

Voting for TOTY 2020 is now open at www.ToyAwards.org.

The TOTY Awards gala will take place February 21, 2020. It is open only to toy industry professionals. Tickets for the event will be available for purchase on December 2; all proceeds are donated to The Toy Foundation.

ABOUT THE TOY FOUNDATION www.toyfoundation.org

The Toy Foundation (TTF) is a 501(c)3 children's charity whose mission is to provide joy and comfort to children in need through the experience of toys and play. TTF serves children who are coping with serious illness, enduring temporary home placements in the foster care system, suffering from abuse or neglect, experiencing separation from a deployed military parent, or dealing with devastating natural disasters. To date, TTF's signature program, The Toy Bank, has provided more than $225 million in toys to more than 26 million children in need around the globe, thanks to its generous toy donors.

