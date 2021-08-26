Toy Partner Modernizes its Management Systems with Infor

MADRID, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced it has closed an agreement with Toy Partner, a Spanish company that for more than 40 years has been importing and distributing exclusively a wide range of consumer products, especially toys. The five-year SaaS deal will help modernize and streamline its enterprise management system with a more modern, robust and flexible cloud service, suitable to meet new IT challenges the company will face.

The implementation of Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise, running on AWS, will be carried out by Acter Consulting, a partner with extensive experience working with Infor.

"After years of working with a robust but not very user-friendly system, the need arose to migrate to a more modern, flexible system with greater management possibilities," said Julio Rubini, executive director of Toy Partner. The company's main needs were to manage information in a more open way, ensure that processes worked correctly and improve interfaces with third parties.

"This is an ideal opportunity to review database structures and improve processes and management systems in the company," Rubini says. "Although we analyzed several options, Infor is the one we trust the most, both in terms of the preparation of the proposal and the way it works. Acter Consulting's advice has also been a key factor, making it easier for us to understand and be sure that the system is the right one and that it will perfectly meet our requirements."

José Velázquez, Infor's general manager for Iberia, comments: "We are confident that our collaboration with Toy Partner will be long and productive. We are very pleased to be part of this modernization and process improvement project to which Toy Partner is so committed."

About Toy Partner

With more than 40 years of experience, Toy Partner exclusively imports and distributes a wide range of consumer products, especially toys (among the best known, Geomag, Fortnite or MicroMachines), which are sold through department stores, hypermarkets, and online wholesalers in Spain and Portugal.

About Acter Consulting

Acter Consulting was founded in 2020 by a team with more than 25 years of experience providing Infor M3 services nationally and internationally. It has extensive experience in all versions of the M3 solution on the market, including the latest Infor CloudSuite versions.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

