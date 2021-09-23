ToyMonster roars into the holidays with new Jurassic World CAPTIVZ Clash Edition collectible toys.

"We've been blown away by the massive fan response to our CAPTIVZ line," said Claire Carroll, Global Head of Brand & Marketing at ToyMonster. "Now, we're excited to roll-out the new Clash Edition for the holiday season. Jurassic World fans will go crazy for the epic detail and the most sought-after dinosaur figures!"

Following the wildly successful launch of CAPTIVZ Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous over the summer, the CAPTIVZ Clash Edition range gives Jurassic World fans more of what they love. Each Jurassic World CAPTIVZ: Clash Edition Slime Egg includes one Pop N' Lock dinosaur, slime, battle token and collector battle guide.

The new line features:

30 all-time favorite species from across the Jurassic World franchise (double the quantity from the first season), chosen specifically based on fan feedback

New paint detail features battle wounds from epic Clash movie moments

Six rare dinosaurs with metallic finishes

Stretchy lava-like, red slime

Expanded battle play options

To battle, just unwrap, crack and ooze through lava-like slime to reveal the mystery Jurassic World dinosaur Pop N' Lock figure, identify the species and then challenge friends to battle rounds based on aggression or intelligence powers, height or weight stats – the bigger your dinosaur army, the better chances of defeating your opponent – then tally up battle points to become the ultimate CAPTIVZ champion!

To kick-off the CAPTIVZ Clash Edition launch, ToyMonster has formed an exclusive partnership with Jurassic Outpost , a leading Jurassic World fan site founded and led by Jack De La Mare and Chris Pugh. With a nod to the dedicated Jurassic World fans, ToyMonster and Jurassic Outpost will host exclusive promotions including:

Mega Egg Presale - On October 4, Jurassic Outpost will launch the presale of the Jurassic World CAPTIVZ: Mega Egg, giving fans early access before it becomes widely available. Packed with mega surprises, the Mega Egg is nearly one foot tall and includes three Pop N' Lock dinosaurs, two eggs, two stretchy lava slimes, one Jurassic World pull back car, three battle tokens, game playmat and die, backpack clip, 10 stickers and collector guide. Priced at $20, the Mega Egg presale will be available in limited quantity, while supplies last.

Fans First Dino Stampede - Stomping into the holiday spirit, ToyMonster is gifting Jurassic World fans with FREE Jurassic World CAPTIVZ: Clash Edition Slime Eggs (U.S. residents only; while supplies last). For fans that just can't wait for the retail launch in late-November, Jurassic Outpost will host the Fans First Dino Stampede, offering one (1) free Clash Edition Slime Egg per household, to the first 250 fans that register at Jurassic Outpost starting November 1st at 9am PST.

"The detail and accuracy of the CAPTIVZ dinosaurs are unrivaled at their scale and price, and ToyMonster's continued engagement with fans has led to many exciting additions and updates as each new wave hits shelves," said Chris Pugh, Jurassic Outpost. "We've been a fan of the Jurassic World CAPTIVZ lineup since launch, and are incredibly excited to team up with ToyMonster to help even more fans discover these collectibles!"

Available at Walmart, 5 Below and Meijer, starting in late-November, the line is priced starting at MSRP $4.99 for a single egg. The full CAPTIVZ line will evolve over coming seasons to include never before seen dinosaur species and new innovation in the line, leading up to the highly anticipated theatrical release of Jurassic World: Dominion in June 2022.

About ToyMonster

ToyMonster is a Global toy manufacturer, headquartered in Melbourne Australia - where you'll find a team of Monsters dedicated to producing innovative concepts designed to spark kids' imaginations through play, put smiles on faces & ultimately disrupt the toy aisle with new ideas. ToyMonster was successful in securing a Global license in 2019 with NBC Universal to manufacture and distribute Jurassic World products; the start of a pipeline of new development yet to come. For more information, please visit https://toymonster.net/

About Jurassic World

From Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Jurassic World immerses audiences of all ages in a new era of wonder and thrills where dinosaurs and humankind must learn to coexist. Jurassic World is more than a film franchise. At every turn, this $5 billion film series delivers a larger-than-life destination for exploration, discovery, and epic adventure. Dinosaurs live again and they live in Jurassic World. Jurassic World: Dominion debuts in theaters June 2022.

About Jurassic Outpost

Initially founded in 2007 by Jack De La Mare as a fan newsfeed titled JurassicParkIV.org, the site has continued to evolve into a unique platform over the years, becoming what is now Jurassic Outpost. Now hosting millions of unique viewers, Jack, Chris, and the 'Outpost' team celebrate everything Jurassic on their website, social channels, and 'InGeneral Podcast' while also creating their own original content - often in collaboration with Universal Pictures, including the 'Beyond the Gates' web-series for Target.com and Jurassic World's YouTube channel. Visit the Outpost at: https://www.jurassicoutpost.com

SOURCE ToyMonster

Related Links

https://toymonster.net

