TOYO Co., Ltd Announces Appointment of Liang "Simon" Shi as President

TOKYO, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOYO Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: TOYO) ("TOYO" or the "Company"), a solar solution company, today announced Liang "Simon" Shi's appointment as the President.

With a deep understanding of strategic investments in the renewable energy sector, Liang "Simon" Shi is poised to steer TOYO toward continued growth and industry leadership. He will divide his time between the U.S., Vietnam, and other regions where TOYO has operations and customers.

TOYO's Chairman and CEO, Junsei Ryu, commented: "We have been immensely impressed by Simon's energy and passion for TOYO's business during the process of going public. He has made valuable contributions to shaping our corporate strategy as we continue to position TOYO as a technology and quality leader as we build out our manufacturing footprint in the United States. Simon's financial strategy and business development proficiency will be invaluable in advancing the Company's mission and communicating with our shareholders."

"I am thrilled to lead TOYO into its next development phase. I have been involved with Vietnam Sunergy Cell Company Limited, a Vietnamese company and wholly owned subsidiary of TOYO ("TOYO Solar") since its inception and continue to be impressed with the reputation it has developed for manufacturing excellence. TOYO already has a world-class team that spans operations, technology, and sales and is backed by a strong corporate parent," commented Liang "Simon" Shi.

"I am excited to collaborate with the team to elevate our investor communications, refine our business strategy, and successfully implement our long-term objectives. Together, we aim to position our company as a leader in the industry. With this incredible team, we will impress the market with our technological innovation and execution capabilities."

Before joining TOYO Solar, Liang "Simon" Shi served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Blue World Acquisition Corporation, the special purpose acquisition company that merged with TOYO Solar. Since January 2017, Mr. Shi has served as a Partner at Ningbo Zenin Investments Management Partners LP, an investment fund focusing on growth capital investments in emerging sectors in Asia. From March 2007 to December 2016, Mr. Shi served as the regional President at Barron Partners Fund, where he managed the fund's investment portfolio in Asia and completed over 50 investments for the fund. From February 2006 to February 2007, Mr. Shi was a senior consultant at IBM Global Services (formerly PWC Consulting).

About TOYO Co., Ltd.

TOYO is a solar solutions company that is committed to becoming a full-service solar solutions provider in the global market, integrating the upstream production of wafers and silicon, midstream production of solar cells, downstream production of photovoltaic modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain. TOYO is well-positioned to produce high-quality solar cells at a competitive scale and cost.

