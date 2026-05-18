TOYO Co., Ltd Announces Unaudited and Unreviewed First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Reaffirms Guidance

TOKYO, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TOYO Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: TOYO) (OTC: TOYWF), ("TOYO" or the "Company"), a solar solution company, today announced its unaudited and unreviewed financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, and reaffirmed its 2026 guidance.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

Revenues of $142.8 million, an increase of 177.0% year-over-year

Net income of $28.4 million, compared to a net loss of $3.7 million in Q1 2025

EBITDA (Non-GAAP) of $48.1 million, compared to EBITDA of $2.4 million in Q1 2025

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) of $48.3 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA $2.8 million in Q1 2025

Net income per diluted share of $0.75, compared to net loss per diluted share of $0.10 in Q1 2025

"We delivered a powerful start to 2026, achieving strong first-quarter revenue and net income growth that reflects the successful scale-up of our advanced manufacturing capabilities," said Takahiko Onozuka, Chairman and CEO of TOYO. "Our ability to deliver 177% year-over-year sales growth while delivering record net income of $28.4 million demonstrates the strength of demand for our solar solutions and our team's disciplined execution."

Unaudited First Quarter 2026 Results

Revenues for the first quarter of 2026 were approximately $142.8 million, which increased 177.0% from $51.5 million in the same period in 2025. The increase was primarily driven by higher solar cell and solar module sales volumes.

The cost of revenues was approximately $95.0 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $46.7 million for the same period in 2025.

Gross profit was approximately $47.8 million for the first quarter of 2026, an 894.8% increase compared to $4.8 million for the same period in 2025. Gross margin improved to 33.5% for the first quarter of 2026 from 9.3% in the first quarter of 2025. The increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to our expansion of production capacity, increased production efficiencies and improved economies of scale as the Company successfully ramped up its solar cell facility.

Total operating expenses increased to approximately $11.5 million for the first quarter of 2026 from $6.1 million for the same period in 2025.

Selling and marketing expenses were $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $0.5 million for the same period in 2025. The increase in selling and marketing expenses was primarily due to a sales commission increase in line with an increase in revenues, testing fees and advertising expenses, as well as payroll and benefits.

General and administrative expenses were $9.5 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $5.6 million for the same period in 2025. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in the scale of operations as the Company brought its new 4GW cell manufacturing line and new module facility in Houston online over the course of 2025.

EBITDA (Non-GAAP) was $48.1 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to EBITDA of $2.4 million for the same period in 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) was $48.3 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $2.8 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of approximately $45.5 million. The improvement reflects the Company's revenue scale-up, increase in gross margin, and disciplined operating expense management.

Net income was approximately $28.4 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of $3.7 million for the same period in 2025.

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, for the first quarter of 2026 was $0.75 compared to loss per share attributable to TOYO shareholders, basic and diluted, of $0.10 in the first quarter of the prior year.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had $72.2 million in cash and restricted cash (including non-current restricted cash), compared to $58.9 million as of December 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2026, cash and cash equivalents were $54.4 million, with $4.5 million in current restricted cash and $13.4 million in non-current restricted cash, primarily securing letters of credit and bank facilities.

Business Outlook

"Following our strong first-quarter performance, we are reaffirming our full-year 2026 outlook, which reflects our confidence in the sustained U.S. demand for high-efficiency solar solutions," said Takahiko Onozuka, Chairman and CEO of TOYO. "We anticipate solar cell shipments to reach between 5.5 GW and 5.8 GW in 2026, bolstered by our scaled manufacturing capabilities. Furthermore, as we deepen our downstream presence, we expect solar module shipments to reach 1.0 GW to 1.3 GW this year. We expect, with our focus on supply chain resilience, to achieve a full-year adjusted net income in the range of $90 million to $100 million."

"We are continuing to move forward with our plans for a domestic cell plant as part of our commitment to reshore solar production and advance toward a more integrated supply chain in the United States to meet the needs of our customers for high performance solar solutions aligned with the evolving policy environment. We are also moving forward to establish a U.S. R&D center to bring next-generation technologies that will bolster energy security and meet the surging demand for on- and off-grid electricity to power the AI economy," Mr. Onozuka concluded.

Conference Call

TOYO will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its first quarter 2026 results on May 18, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast and a slide presentation will be available on TOYO's investor relations website in the "Events" section at investors.toyo-solar.com.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 715-9871

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: +1 (646) 307-1963

Japan - Tokyo: +81.3.4578.9081

Conference ID: 7240281

Live Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/608479759

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain Vietnamese Dong, or VND, amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the reader's convenience. VND exchange rate for balance sheet items, except for equity accounts made at a rate of VND26,328 to US$1.00, the exchange rate as of March 31, 2026, translations related to items in the statement of operations and comprehensive income, and statement of cashflows from VND to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to VND are made at a rate of VND 26,169 to US$1.00, for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The Company makes no representation that the VND or U.S. dollar amounts referenced could be converted into U.S. dollars or VND, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

About TOYO Co., Ltd.

TOYO is a solar solutions company that is committed to becoming a full-service solar solutions provider in the global market, integrating the upstream production of wafers and silicon, midstream production of solar cells, downstream production of photovoltaic modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain. TOYO is well-positioned to produce high-quality solar cells at a competitive scale and cost.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected growth of TOYO, the expected order delivery of TOYO, TOYO's construction plan of manufacturing facilities, and strategies of building up an integrated value chain in the U.S. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of TOYO's management and are not predictions of actual performance.

These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, activity levels, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although TOYO believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, TOYO cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed by TOYO from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

TOYO cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties, including, among others, the outcome of any potential litigation, government or regulatory proceedings, the sales performance of TOYO, and other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those included under the heading "Risk Factors" of the filings of TOYO with the SEC. There may be additional risks that TOYO does not presently know or that TOYO currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of TOYO as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. However, while TOYO may update these forward-looking statements in the future, there is no current intention to do so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of TOYO as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Except as may be required by law, TOYO does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

For TOYO Co., Ltd.

[email protected]

Crocker Coulson

Email: [email protected]

Tel: (646) 652-7185

Non-GAAP Measures

Some of the financial information and data contained in this press release, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, have not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). TOYO believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to TOYO's financial condition and results of operations. TOYO's management uses these non-GAAP measures for trend analysis and for budgeting and planning purposes. TOYO believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides an additional tool for investors to evaluate projected operating results and trends, as well as compare TOYO's financial measures with those of other similar companies, many of which also present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

The management of TOYO does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses such as share-based compensation and changes in fair value of contingent consideration and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in TOYO's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. You should review TOYO's audited financial statements, which are presented in the most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate TOYO's business, results of operations and financial condition.

TOYO Co., Ltd CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares)





March 31,

2026



December 31,

2025



(unaudited)





ASSETS









Current Assets









Cash

$ 54,364,065



$ 51,634,374 Restricted cash



4,450,848





714,245 Accounts receivable, net



15,259,069





11,253,459 Accounts receivable – related parties



2,678,368





494,695 Prepayments



12,781,320





25,407,080 Prepayments – a related party



72,264





72,264 Inventories, net



114,468,059





79,986,077 Other current assets



3,554,950





2,282,883 Total Current Assets



207,628,943





171,845,077















Non-current Assets













Restricted cash, non-current



13,375,915





6,511,407 Long-term prepaid expenses



6,783,773





6,834,162 Deposits for property and equipment



2,636,845





776,627 Property and equipment, net



213,379,252





220,648,149 Right of use assets



33,548,825





34,354,338 Deferred tax assets



418,117





178,107 Other non-current assets



505,856





285,954 Total Non-current Assets



270,648,583





269,588,744 Total Assets

$ 478,277,526



$ 441,433,821















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current Liabilities













Short-term bank borrowings

$ 29,897,383



$ 30,648,493 Accounts payable



48,203,058





52,376,724 Accounts payable – related parties



2,640,420





3,269,212 Contract liabilities



48,718,679





27,592,381 Contract liabilities – related parties



84,704,620





80,348,303 Income tax payable



21,142,539





15,386,467 Due to related parties



51,098,926





62,328,287 Other payable and accrued expenses



13,688,444





15,415,684 Lease liabilities, current



3,271,804





2,867,727 Long-term bank borrowings, current portion



1,361,334





5,471,119 Total Current Liabilities



304,727,207





295,704,397















Lease liabilities, non-current



33,758,680





34,474,040 Total Non-current Liabilities



33,758,680





34,474,040 Total Liabilities



338,485,887





330,178,437















Commitments and Contingencies (Note 16)





























Shareholders' Equity













Ordinary shares (par value $0.0001 per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized,

37,758,997 shares and 37,758,997 shares issued as of March 31, 2026 and

December 31, 2025, and 37,758,997 shares and 36,712,040 shares outstanding

as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively)



3,776





3,671 Additional paid-in capital



28,934,762





28,779,967 Retained earnings



118,387,588





89,976,384 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(7,534,487)





(7,504,638) Total Shareholders' Equity



139,791,639





111,255,384















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 478,277,526



$ 441,433,821

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

TOYO Co., Ltd UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares)





For the Three Months

Ended

March 31,



2026



2025 Revenues from related parties

$ 35,957,714



$ 10,521,150 Revenues from third parties



106,815,744





41,023,361 Revenues



142,773,458





51,544,511















Cost of revenues – related parties



(28,475,589)





(8,857,358) Cost of revenues – third parties



(66,536,671)





(37,885,919) Cost of revenues



(95,012,260)





(46,743,277) Gross profit



47,761,198





4,801,234















Operating expenses













Selling and marketing expenses



(2,007,392)





(456,087) General and administrative expenses



(9,483,762)





(5,609,919) Total operating expenses



(11,491,154)





(6,066,006)















Income (loss) from operations



36,270,044





(1,264,772)















Other expenses













Interest expenses, net



(785,260)





(579,049) Other expenses, net



(1,539,250)





(367,665) Changes in fair value of contingent consideration payable



—





(400,030) Total other expenses, net



(2,324,510)





(1,346,744)















Income (loss) before income taxes



33,945,534





(2,611,516)















Income tax expenses



(5,534,330)





(1,104,459) Net income (loss)

$ 28,411,204



$ (3,715,975) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



—





(462,753) Net income (loss) attributable to TOYO Co., Ltd.'s shareholders

$ 28,411,204



$ (3,253,222)















Other comprehensive loss













Foreign currency translation adjustment



(29,849)





(479,189) Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 28,381,355



$ (4,195,164) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



—





(462,753) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to TOYO Co., Ltd.'s shareholders

$ 28,381,355



$ (3,732,411)















Weighted average number of ordinary share outstanding– basic *



37,678,920





33,595,743 Earnings (loss) per share – basic *

$ 0.75



$ (0.10) Weighted average number of ordinary share outstanding – diluted *



37,693,224





33,595,743 Earnings (loss) per share – diluted *

$ 0.75



$ (0.10)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

TOYO Co., Ltd UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$")





For the Three Months

Ended

March 31,



2026



2025 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 33,439,100



$ 3,721,457















Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment



(4,594,653)





(16,042,826) Net cash used in investing activities



(4,594,653)





(16,042,826)















Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from short-term bank borrowings



40,492,046





9,578,453 Repayment of short-term bank borrowings



(41,204,386)





(9,551,661) Repayment of long-term bank borrowings



(4,127,021)





(3,564,964) Proceeds of borrowings from a related party



—





12,000,000 Repayment of borrowings to a related party



(11,000,000)





— Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(15,839,361)





8,461,828















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash



325,716





(797,384) Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash



13,330,802





(4,656,925) Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year



58,860,026





17,149,389 Cash and restricted cash at end of year

$ 72,190,828



$ 12,492,464















Supplemental cash flow information













Cash paid for interest expense

$ 552,934



$ 506,596 Cash paid for income tax

$ 18,267



$ —















Noncash investing and financing activities













Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

$ —



$ 1,863,841 Payables related to purchase of property and equipment

$ 2,640,420



$ 4,952,299

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures** (Stated in US dollars, except per share

amounts)

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Net income (loss) 28,411,204 (3,715,975) Income tax 5,534,330 1,104,459 Interest expenses, net 785,260 579,049 Depreciation and amortization 12,643,752 4,778,459 Amortization of right-of-use assets 731,753 (391,271) Amortization of long-term prepaid expenses 41,032 42,251 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 48,147,331 2,396,972





Adjustments



Share-based compensation 154,900 9,000 Changes in fair value of contingent consideration* — 400,030 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 48,302,231 2,806,002

** Unaudited and unreviewed * Changes in fair value of contingent consideration relates to changes in fair value of earn-out shares

SOURCE TOYO Co., Ltd