TOYO Co., Ltd Receives TÜV SÜD and CSA Certifications

TOKYO, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOYO Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: TOYO) ("TOYO" or the "Company"), a solar solution company, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Toyo Solar Company Limited has successfully obtained TÜV SÜD certification and CSA certification. This significant achievement underscores the Company's commitment to quality, safety, and environmental sustainability in the production of photovoltaic (PV) module.

TÜV SÜD has been operating for more than 150 years and is a globally recognized organization specializing in testing, inspection and certification services. TÜV SÜD has extensive network of multidisciplinary experts, accredited laboratories and offices established in the world's major business hubs and key production centers, to support companies' safety, security and sustainability needs. TÜV SÜD certification demonstrates TOYO's commitment to safety, quality and performance standards set at an organizational, local or international level.

TOYO Solar Company Limited has also secured CSA certification issued by Canadian Standards Association, or CSA, which is widely recognized and crucial for accessing North American markets. The CSA standards focus on the safety of PV modules and ensures that they can withstand the rigors of installation in diverse geographical locations.

"We are thrilled to receive the TÜV SÜD and CSA certifications for our solar modules," said Mr. Junsei Ryu, Chairman and CEO of TOYO. "In preparation for our 2.5 GW solar module expansion in the U.S., we have pursued these certifications as a contract manufacturer to acquaint ourselves with the process. This achievement not only affirms our unwavering commitment to quality and safety but also strengthens our reputation as a trusted provider in the renewable energy sector. We are excited to continue our mission of providing innovative and sustainable energy solutions for a brighter future."

About TOYO Co., Ltd.

TOYO is a solar solutions company that is committed to becoming a reliable integrated solar solutions provider in the global market, integrating the upstream production of wafers and silicon, midstream production of solar cells, downstream production of photovoltaic modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain. TOYO is well-positioned to produce high-quality solar cells at a competitive scale and cost.

