TOYO Co., Ltd to Exhibit at Renewable Energy India Expo 2024

TOKYO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOYO Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: TOYO) ("TOYO" or the "Company"), a solar solution company, today announced its participation in the Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2024, taking place from October 3 to 5, 2024, at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida. This year's expo is expected to attract over 50,000 visitors and 800 exhibitors, showcasing the latest advancements in renewable energy technologies.

"India is an increasingly important market for renewable energy and TOYO Solar. Being a part of the REI Expo 2024 presents an opportunity to demonstrate our dedication to pioneering solutions and form new partnerships with leading industry participants," said Mr. Junsei Ryu, Chairman & CEO of TOYO CO., Ltd.

TOYO will be located in Hall 12, Booth No. R870. The TOYO team will be available for discussions on tailored solar solutions, potential collaborations, and insights into the future of solar technology. To schedule a meeting with our team, please get in touch with [email protected]

About TOYO

TOYO is a solar solution company and is committed to becoming a reliable full-service solar solutions provider in the global market, integrating the upstream production of wafers and silicon, midstream production of solar cells, downstream production of photovoltaic modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain. TOYO is well-positioned to produce high-quality solar cells at a competitive scale and cost. For more information, please visit https://www.toyo-solar.com/

