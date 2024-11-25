TOYO Co., Ltd to Participate in Clean Energy Conferences in NYC on December 4th and 5th

TOKYO, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOYO Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: TOYO) ("TOYO" or the "Company"), a solar solution company, today announced that the Company will participate in two Clean Energy conferences in NYC hosted by Jefferies and Bank of America on December 4th and 5th. The company's Chairman and CEO, Mr. Junsei Ryu, and President, Mr. Simon Shi, will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conferences.

Jefferies Renewables & Clean Energy Conference

Fireside Chat with Simon Shi

When: Wednesday, December 4th at 2:45 p.m. to 3:25 p.m.

Where: Jefferies Conference Center, 520 Madison Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10022

BofA Securities Clean Energy Symposium 2024

Solar Panels: Made in America, panel with Simon Shi, moderated by Dimple Gosai, Head of US Clean Energy and Sustainability, Research

When: Thursday, December 5th, 9:30 a.m. to 10:10 a.m.

Where: Bank of America Tower, 1111 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10036

To request a meeting at the conferences, please contact your salesperson at the respective investment bank.

To meet with management outside of the conferences, please get in touch with Crocker Coulson at [email protected]

TOYO is a solar solution company and is committed to becoming a reliable full-service solar solutions provider in the global market, integrating the upstream production of wafers and silicon, midstream production of solar cells, downstream production of photovoltaic modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain. TOYO is well-positioned to produce high-quality solar cells at a competitive scale and cost. For more information, please visit https://www.toyo-solar.com/

