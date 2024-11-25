TOYO Co., Ltd to Participate in Clean Energy Conferences in NYC on December 4th and 5th
News provided byTOYO Co., Ltd
Nov 25, 2024, 09:00 ET
TOKYO, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOYO Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: TOYO) ("TOYO" or the "Company"), a solar solution company, today announced that the Company will participate in two Clean Energy conferences in NYC hosted by Jefferies and Bank of America on December 4th and 5th. The company's Chairman and CEO, Mr. Junsei Ryu, and President, Mr. Simon Shi, will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conferences.
Jefferies Renewables & Clean Energy Conference
Fireside Chat with Simon Shi
When: Wednesday, December 4th at 2:45 p.m. to 3:25 p.m.
Where: Jefferies Conference Center, 520 Madison Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10022
BofA Securities Clean Energy Symposium 2024
Solar Panels: Made in America, panel with Simon Shi, moderated by Dimple Gosai, Head of US Clean Energy and Sustainability, Research
When: Thursday, December 5th, 9:30 a.m. to 10:10 a.m.
Where: Bank of America Tower, 1111 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10036
To request a meeting at the conferences, please contact your salesperson at the respective investment bank.
To meet with management outside of the conferences, please get in touch with Crocker Coulson at [email protected]
About TOYO
TOYO is a solar solution company and is committed to becoming a reliable full-service solar solutions provider in the global market, integrating the upstream production of wafers and silicon, midstream production of solar cells, downstream production of photovoltaic modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain. TOYO is well-positioned to produce high-quality solar cells at a competitive scale and cost. For more information, please visit https://www.toyo-solar.com/
Contact Information:
For TOYO Co., Ltd.
[email protected]
Investor & Media Relations
Crocker Coulson, CEO, AUM Media
Email: [email protected]
Tel: (646) 652-7185
SOURCE TOYO Co., Ltd
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article