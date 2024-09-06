TOYO Co., Ltd to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

News provided by

TOYO Co., Ltd

Sep 06, 2024, 09:00 ET

TOKYO, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOYO Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: TOYO) ("TOYO" or the "Company"), a solar solution company, today announced that it will host investor meetings at the 26th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investor Conference held September 9 to September 11, 2024, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

TOYO will give a presentation at 3:30 p.m. ET on September 10, 2024. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings on-site from September 10 to September 11, 2024.

Presentation Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Presentation Time: 3:30 PM ET

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/d67aeaf0-85ac-4eb9-880f-712b2636efd5

One-on-one Meetings

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. To request a meeting, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative. Registration and other information about the event can be found at https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

About TOYO

TOYO is a solar solution company and is committed to becoming a reliable full-service solar solutions provider in the global market, integrating the upstream production of wafers and silicon, midstream production of solar cells, downstream production of photovoltaic modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain. TOYO is well-positioned to produce high-quality solar cells at a competitive scale and cost. For more information, please visit https://www.toyo-solar.com/

Contact Information:

For TOYO Co., Ltd.
[email protected]

Investor & Media Relations
Crocker Coulson, CEO, AUM Media
Email: [email protected]
Tel: (646) 652-7185

SOURCE TOYO Co., Ltd

