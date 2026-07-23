TOYO STEEL Recognized by Guinness World Records™ for Collaborations with 152 Brands Worldwide

OSAKA, Japan, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Osaka manufacturer behind the world's first seamless, deep-drawn steel toolbox earns the honor for 57 years of collaborations with brands across the globe.

TOYO STEEL Co., Ltd. (Osaka, Japan) was officially recognized by Guinness World Records™ on February 13, 2026, for "Most licensed branded versatile box series."

TOYO STEEL's Guinness World Records™ recognition for "Most licensed branded versatile box series." TOYO STEEL receiving its Guinness World Records™ certificate for the "Most licensed branded versatile box series." Representative brand collaborations featured on Toyo Steel's special feature page.

Since its founding in 1969, TOYO STEEL has refined deep drawing, the single-sheet process that presses a steel toolbox into one seamless body with no welded seams. That quality and design have earned the trust of brands around the world, leading to collaborations across a wide range of industries.

The recognition reflects the relationships TOYO STEEL has built with brands worldwide over the decades, and stands as international recognition of Japanese craftsmanship.

Learn more at the special feature page: https://www.toyosteel.jp/en/pages/oem

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ RECOGNITION

Record: Most licensed branded versatile box series

Official Recognition Date: February 13, 2026

Official Record: 152 licensed brands

Record Holder: TOYO STEEL Co., Ltd.

Special Feature Page: https://www.toyosteel.jp/en/pages/oem

COLLABORATIONS THAT CREATE NEW VALUE

TOYO STEEL has collaborated with brands across lifestyle, outdoor, fashion, aviation, sports, and more.

The special feature page tells the story behind the Guinness World Records™ recognition alongside about 68 representative collaborations. (Note: the recognition covers 152 licensed brands in total; about 68 of them are featured on the special feature page.)

Learn more at the special feature page: https://www.toyosteel.jp/en/pages/oem

TOYO STEEL's toolboxes were originally built to hold a professional's tools. Their durability and simple design have since carried them well beyond the workshop: today they show up on desks, in living rooms, and on shop displays, as lifestyle products in their own right.

That range of use is part of what has drawn brands worldwide to collaborate with TOYO STEEL.

WHY BRANDS CHOOSE TOYO STEEL

TOYO STEEL is the first manufacturer to bring deep drawing to market: a single sheet of steel, pressed into one seamless toolbox with no welded seams. That seamless form, built to last, has made it valued not only as a toolbox but as a product that carries a brand's own design language.

A MESSAGE FROM OUR PRESIDENT

"It's a great honor to have our journey recognized by Guinness World Records™. For 57 years since our founding, we've refined the technology behind a seamless steel toolbox pressed from a single sheet," said Taiji Hisashi, CEO of TOYO STEEL Co., Ltd.

"That so many brands in Japan and around the world have connected with our craftsmanship, and built collaborations with us over the years, means a great deal to our company. This recognition is a reminder to keep making things that create new value, together with brands and customers around the world."

ABOUT TOYO STEEL

TOYO STEEL Co., Ltd. was founded in 1969. It's a Japanese manufacturer, still made in Japan, known for pioneering deep drawing, the process behind the world's first seamless steel toolbox pressed from a single sheet.

Today, its products are sold worldwide, not only as toolboxes but as storage and lifestyle products.

COMPANY INFORMATION

Company Name: TOYO STEEL Co., Ltd.

Headquarters: Higashi-Osaka, Osaka, Japan

Founded: 1969

Business: Manufacturing and sale of steel toolboxes and storage products; planning and manufacturing of collaboration products with brands

Official Website: https://www.toyosteel.jp/en/

Since 1969, TOYO STEEL has refined its deep drawing technology while sharing Japanese craftsmanship with the world through collaborations with brands across many countries. Today, its products are used and trusted worldwide, both as toolboxes and as storage and lifestyle products.

For media inquiries or collaboration opportunities, please contact us at https://www.toyosteel.jp/en/pages/contact

SOURCE TOYO STEEL Co., Ltd.