TOYO TIRES AND NITTO TIRE JOIN IN SPONSORSHIP OF THE CHEVRON CHAMPIONSHIP ON LPGA TOUR

CYPRESS, Calif., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyo Tires and Nitto Tire are proud to announce their joint sponsorship of The Chevron Championship, one of the major championships on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour. This partnership underscores Toyo and Nitto Tire's commitment to supporting passion and excellence of driving, motorsports and beyond; as well as promoting women's golf on the global stage.

As part of their sponsorship of The Chevron Championship, Toyo and Nitto Tire are excited to support the talented athletes competing in this prestigious event. The tournament represents an opportunity to showcase the skill and dedication of female golfers from around the world.

In addition to sponsoring The Chevron Championship, Toyo Tires is proud to continue its support of professional golfer Yuka Saso, who will be competing in the tournament. Saso, a rising star in the world of golf, has achieved remarkable success since turning professional, including winning her first major championship at the 2021 U.S. Women's Open.

"We are thrilled to partner with Toyo Tires and Nitto Tire for The Chevron Championship," said tournament director Jeremy Havery-Samuel. "Their support will help elevate the tournament and provide valuable opportunities for our players."

The sponsorship of The Chevron Championship aligns with Toyo and Nitto Tire's shared values of passion, innovation, and community involvement. Through their partnership with the LPGA Tour, Toyo and Nitto Tire are proud to support the growth of women's golf and inspire the next generation of athletes.

