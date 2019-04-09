Toyota Alludes to All-New 2020 Highlander

The art installation capitalizes on the new sculpted design elements that will make Highlander stand out in the marketplace. This art installation also will appear high in the sky through video that will be projected on buildings around New York leading up to the show. The art installation captures the all-new Highlander's powerful stance with a modern, sophisticated attitude. In a two-month process, Murphy started with a design rendering of the car to create 3D printouts, then hand painted each piece to match a design rendering of the car. The 200 individual pieces were then strategically placed to appear as if floating in air, creating a three-dimensional Highlander.

Check out the 3D illusion in hidden areas all around New York City. Not in NYC? See the 3D illusion at https://vimeo.com/329144593 and join us for the livestream of the press conference at https://livestream.com/Toyota/2019NYIAS.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018 – and about 87 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 16 years are still on the road today.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

Media Contact:

Nicky Hamila

469.292.3596

nicky.hamila@toyota.com

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

Related Links

http://www.toyotanewsroom.com

