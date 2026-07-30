TOYOTA AND 3X LATIN GRAMMY-NOMINATED ARTIST ÁLVARO DÍAZ PARTNER TO CELEBRATE MUSIC AND CULTURE

Exclusive artwork inspired by Diaz's OMAKASE album and a special Toyota Music Den performance at Lollapalooza bring fans closer to the artist's creative journey

PLANO, Texas, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota is partnering with 3x Latin Grammy-nominated Puerto Rican artist Álvaro Díaz to celebrate music discovery, cultural connections and fan engagement through a series of exclusive artwork inspired by his latest album, OMAKASE. The collaboration brings together Toyota's Japanese heritage and Díaz's creative vision, which blends Japanese and Puerto Rican influences throughout the album.

Toyota and 3x Latin Grammy-nominated artist, Álvaro Díaz, announce partnership to celebrate music discovery and cultural connections through a series of exclusive posters inspired by his latest album, OMAKASE.

Conceived as a curated experience inspired by the Japanese dining tradition in which a chef guides guests through a personalized journey, OMAKASE explores the intersection of cultures, creativity and discovery. It debuted at No. 1 on Spotify's Top Albums Debut Global chart and reached No. 1 in over 16 countries on Apple Music. To date it has surpassed 200 million global streams. The album's themes made Toyota a natural partner to help connect fans with Díaz's music and artistic journey.

"At Toyota, we're passionate about helping fans discover the artists and cultural movements shaping what's next in music," said Paul Doleshal, general manager, motorsports and sponsorships, Toyota. "We're thrilled to work with Álvaro Díaz, whose creativity, ambition and originality make him an exciting partner. From exclusive artwork collaborations to his upcoming performance at the Toyota Music Den during Lollapalooza, we're proud to create experiences that bring fans closer to the artists they love while helping drive music discovery forward."

As part of the partnership, Toyota and Díaz collaborated with two distinctive artists to create a series of limited-edition posters inspired by the OMAKASE tracklist and aesthetic. Drawing from both Japanese and Puerto Rican artistic traditions, the collection features work from Shingo Yamazaki, a Japanese Korean American oil painter whose pieces explore identity, home and nostalgia, and Bikismo, the legendary Puerto Rican graffiti artist and muralist known for his vibrant, hyper-realistic metallic style. Together, the artwork celebrates the cultural fusion at the heart of the album and the partnership.

Fans will have an opportunity to receive a limited-edition poster during Díaz's special performance at the Toyota Music Den stage at Lollapalooza. The four-poster series brings the creative world of OMAKASE to life through a vibrant, street-style fusion of Latino and Japanese culture. Fans nationwide will also have opportunities to access the artwork through Toyota Latino social channels.

The collaboration builds on Toyota's commitment to supporting artists through unique music experiences that bring fans closer to the people shaping today's music landscape. Earlier this year, Toyota introduced OMAKASE to fans during a listening experience at Sueños Music Festival, also in Chicago, and will continue the partnership through additional projects, including Sounds of the Road, presented by Toyota and SiriusXM. This exclusive performance and interview series features emerging and established artists, and Álvaro's episode will launch later this year in Spanish.

For more information on the partnership and videos on the creative behind the posters, visit www.toyota.com/espanol/music/ and follow Toyota Latino on social media.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs approximately 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of over 50 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Sam Mahoney

Toyota Motor North America

980-900-8573

[email protected]

Delia López

Conill for Toyota

424-239-4078

[email protected]

SOURCE Toyota