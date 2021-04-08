Toyota and AT&T Team Up to Keep Families Entertained While on The Road

With access to the WarnerMedia RIDE App, passengers can view a rotating selection of live and on-demand content, including thousands of hours of hit TV shows and movies from top channels and services such as Cartoon Network, CNN, HBO Max™ and TruTV, spanning animation, news and sports programming and more.

Owners of select 2020 model year and newer Toyota and Lexus vehicles are eligible for a complimentary Wi-Fi data plan trial for up to 90-days. This all-new feature allows owners to activate their trial within the Toyota and Lexus owners app.

"By working with AT&T to provide access to WarnerMedia RIDE, we are reimagining the in-vehicle entertainment experience and ensuring that passengers have access to their favorite content wherever the road may take them," said Steve Basra, group vice president, Toyota Motor North America, Connected Technologies. "We're also excited to offer additional enhancements within our customer app and to provide one resource for our customers to access their in-vehicle features."

"Customers are hungry for access to new experiences with integrated, everywhere connectivity. Our relationship with Toyota is helping us deliver more for our customers – whether they're on a long road trip or short commute," said Joe Mosele, vice president, Mobility & Internet of Things, AT&T Business. "Since the launch of WarnerMedia RIDE, passengers are enjoying their favorite animated friends with Looney Tunes, Tom & Jerry and The Jetsons as some of our most watched content."

The WarnerMedia RIDE is available now in the App Store (iOS 11+) or Google Play (Android 9+.) for all U.S. unlimited data plan subscribers. WarnerMedia RIDE is included at no additional cost for existing and new unlimited subscribers. The Toyota and Lexus Owner App download is available for iPhone® or Android™ smartphones.

WarnerMedia RIDE is intended for passenger use only when vehicle is in operation. Take the pledge to drive distraction free at ItCanWait.com.

