Toyota and Honda Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Auto Dealers, According to Temkin Group

WABAN, Mass., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota and Honda deliver the best customer experience across auto dealers, according to the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings, an annual customer experience benchmark of companies based on a survey of 10,000 U.S. consumers.

Temkin Ratings: The Open-Source Benchmark of Customer Experience And Loyalty (TemkinRatings.com)

Of the 18 auto dealers included in this year's Ratings, Toyota earned the highest score with a rating of 73%, putting it in 95th place overall out of 318 companies across 20 industries. Honda came in second place with a score of 72% and overall rank of 109th. Two other auto dealers received a "good" rating – Ford and Mercedes-Benz. Both of these companies received a score of 70% and placed 137th overall.

Overall, the auto dealer industry averaged a 66% rating in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings and tied for 12th place out of 20 industries. The average rating of the industry declined by three percentage-points between 2017 and 2018, dropping from 68.6% to 65.6%.

The ratings of all auto dealers in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings are as follows:

Toyota : 73%

: 73% Honda : 72%

: 72% Ford : 70%

: 70% Mercedes-Benz : 70%

: 70% Chevrolet : 69%

: 69% Hyundai : 68%

: 68% Subaru : 67%

: 67% Buick : 67%

: 67% Nissan : 67%

: 67% Cadillac : 66%

: 66% Kia : 63%

: 63% Dodge : 63%

: 63% Jeep : 61%

: 61% Mazda : 58%

: 58% Audi : 56%

: 56% BMW : 53%

: 53% Chrysler : 53%

: 53% CarMax: 43%

"Of all the industries we looked at this year, auto dealers saw the steepest drop in their industry average customer experience. This decline is the result of double-digit drops from a few auto dealers," states Bruce Temkin, managing partner of Temkin Group.

Now in its eighth year of publication, the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings is the most comprehensive benchmark of customer experience in the industry, evaluating 318 companies across 20 industries: airlines, auto dealers, banks, computer & tablet makers, credit card issuers, fast food chains, health plans, hotels & rooms, insurance carriers, investment firms, parcel delivery services, rental cars & transport, retailers, software firms, streaming media, supermarket chains, TV & appliance makers, TV/Internet service providers, utilities, and wireless carriers.

To generate these ratings, Temkin Group asked 10,000 U.S. consumers to evaluate their recent experiences with a company across three dimensions: success (can you do what you want to do?), effort (how easy is it to work with the company?), and emotion (how do you feel about the interactions?). Temkin Group then averaged these three scores to produce each company's Temkin Experience Rating.

In these ratings, a score of 70% or above is considered "good," and a score of 80% or above is considered "excellent," while a score below 60% is considered "poor."

The 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings, along with other ratings, can be accessed at the Temkin Ratings website, www.TemkinRatings.com.

The free report, "2018 Temkin Experience Ratings," is available for download at the Customer Experience Matters® blog (ExperienceMatters.blog) and at the Temkin Group website, www.TemkinGroup.com.

About Temkin Group: Temkin Group is a leading customer experience research, consulting, and training firm. Many of the world's largest brands rely on its insights and advice to steer their transformational journeys, and Temkin Group accelerates their results by combining customer experience thought leadership with a deep understanding of organizational dynamics. Rather than layering on cosmetic changes, Temkin Group helps companies embed practices within their culture by building up four core competencies: Purposeful Leadership, Employee Engagement, Compelling Brand Values, and Customer Connectedness. The firm's ongoing research identifies leading and emerging best practices for engaging the hearts and minds of customers, employees, and partners. For more information, contact Bruce Temkin at 617-916-2075 or send an email to 193138@email4pr.com.

*Customer Experience Matters is a registered trademark of Temkin Group.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toyota-and-honda-earn-top-customer-experience-ratings-for-auto-dealers-according-to-temkin-group-300628594.html

SOURCE Temkin Group

Related Links

http://www.temkinratings.com

